The U.S. Coast Guard Tuesday advised boaters and beachside residents in San Diego County to prepare for coastal flooding from what may be the highest king tides in nearly 20 years.

The Coast Guard's San Diego sector said the tides were expected to reach as high as 8 to 8.2 feet Tuesday through Thanksgiving. The tides, along with a Kelvin wave driven by El Niño conditions, could cause coastal flooding, city officials said.

"The combination of very high tides and increasing surf will likely lead to at least widespread moderate-level coastal flooding issues across all coasts," according to the National Weather Service. "There is potential for significant coastal flooding impacts if a larger swell overlaps with the timing of the extreme tides."

A coastal flood warning was in effect until 1 p.m. Friday, while a high-surf advisory was in effect from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Friday. The Coast Guard said surf is forecast to reach 6 to 8 feet Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, with sets up to 10 feet along west-facing beaches.

King tides are exceptionally high astronomical tides caused by the alignment of the Earth, moon and sun.

The USCG said that coastal and low-lying areas "around San Diego Bay, Mission Bay and along the San Diego County coastline are prone to temporary flooding and closures."

Also vulnerable are bayfront and beach parking lots, coastal bike paths, estuaries low-elevation shoreline roads, marshes, tidal creeks and waterfront trails. There may be backups and pooling in stormwater systems, and large surf and "dangerous" sneaker waves at beaches, the USCG added.

The Coast Guard offered the following safety tips to boaters and residents:

— avoid jetties, rocks and high surf, and be vigilant about sneaker waves.

— don't drive through standing water, as saltwater can quickly damage vehicles and depths can be deceptive.

— inspect dock cleats, mooring lines and waterfront gear ahead of peak tides.

CHP officials are also urging drivers to take care during Thanksgiving week, "as coastal flooding and erosion could affect highways near the shoreline."

To avoid hydroplaning, drivers should:

— not slam on breaks, as that can worsen a skid.

— ease off the accelerator to slow the vehicle.

— firmly hold onto to the wheel and steer in the intended direction, while not making any sudden movements.

— turn off cruise control to allow for a quick response.

Forecasters are also predicting king tides from Dec. 23 through Christmas Day, considered the season's highest with a predicted height of 7.3 feet and observed heights of possibly 8.1 to 8.3 feet or higher, and Jan. 21- 22, 2027 (winter cycle), with a predicted height of 7.07 to 7.11 feet and observed heights possibly reaching 8.1 feet.

Current weather forecasts and flooding advisors can be found at weather.gov/sgx/. Those experiencing a maritime emergency may call the USCG San Diego San Diego Command Center at 619-278-7013 or 800-854-9834.