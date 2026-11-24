Premieres Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Join the legendary James Beard Award-winning chefs as they meet in New York to cook their favorite brunch, Sunday dinner, and dessert recipes. Between courses they swap stories about their culinary heritage and the personal journeys that shaped them.

Recipes prepared in the show include Chilaquiles in Salsa Verde with Chipotle, Gnocchetti di Gris, Chicken with Tamarind Apricots and Chipotle Sauce, Beef Goulash, Zabaione with Berries and Hojarascas cookies.

Cooking legends and James Beard Award–winning chefs Lidia Bastianich and Pati Jinich meet in New York to cook up their favorite brunch, Sunday dinners, and dessert recipes. Between courses, they swap stories about their culinary heritage and the personal journeys that shaped them into the celebrated chefs they are today.

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