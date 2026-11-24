The decades-long Tijuana River crisis is notoriously known as a sewage problem. But a small nonprofit organization at the border is stopping the other part of the crisis that has also long polluted the river valley and ocean: trash.

A trash boom system designed with several anchors lined in a horseshoe corrals tons of trash before it spreads deep into an ecosystem of agricultural fields, equestrian trails and dense riparian lands and a coastal estuary with hundreds of native and migratory birds. It sits a quarter mile from the border.

“We have what I call the first line of defense,” said Oscar Romo, the designer behind the trash boom and founder of the binational environmental nonprofit Alter Terra. “Those shells are made of grinded, high-density plastic, which was recovered in Tijuana, by the way. It’s 1,000 feet (long) from anchor to anchor.”

Tammy Murga The trash boom system captures plastic, hazardous waste, debris and other trash that flows downhill from Mexico. It is about 1,000 feet long from anchor to anchor across the Tijuana River canal and is made of linked high-density plastic shells. New grant funding allows the barrier to stay in operation for another year.

Last month, after some rainfall, the barrier had collected about 50 tons of trash.

“Other than the plastic, you see car parts,” said Romo. “That's a gas tank from a car. Then behind there's refrigerators. You see a water heater. Earlier, I was looking from above: some mattresses and furniture. And you can tell that there's also demolition material, like for construction. You can see that there's some burned wood that comes from illegal dump sites.”

The booms, also overseen by the Sacramento-based nonprofit Rural Community Assistance Corporation, have been up since 2024. State funding for the structure and services to haul the trash to a local landfill was set to expire this fall, meaning the barrier would have to come down. But new grant funding from the state Water Board allows the structure to stay for another year, just in time for a “super” El Niño that’s likely to drench the region this winter.

Over the past two years, the barrier has collected 2,000 tons of trash – equivalent to the weight of about 1,000 cars – but it can handle even more.

“The booms are designed to capture 4,500 tons within a year,” said Romo. “So, they were built for that capacity. And we will probably meet that capacity with these (El Niño-driven) storms.”

With El Niño, a wet, stormy winter isn’t guaranteed, but it does create greater storm exposure for Southern California and Baja California. So far , the region has seen wetter weather and damaging high surf. Conditions are expected through early next year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration .

“We’re nervous,” said Romo. “Obviously, the valley requires maintenance and that hasn’t been done. This would be a big test for the structure.”

Tijuana generates about 2,000 tons of trash every day. Some of it goes straight down the river channel due to long-standing systemic issues in Mexico, said Sara González, co-founder of the Proyecto Socioambiental del Río Tijuana.

Settlers have built homes on the hillsides, she said, and because they are not legally registered, the city of Tijuana does not offer waste collection services. The lack of affordable housing policies can stop people from settling informally and reduce illegal dump sites downhill, she said.

That could change soon. Tijuana and Baja California leaders have announced plans to add collection routes and clear parts of the river channel ahead of winter storms.

North of the border, the U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission has removed vegetation and repaired erosion damage ahead of the wet winter. But Romo said decades’ worth of trash is still embedded in the river valley.

Tammy Murga A trash boom system north of the border, designed with several shells lined across the Tijuana River canal, corrals tons of trash before it spreads deep into the Tijuana River Valley and Pacific Ocean.

“Trash is still in the valley that is sitting there waiting for the storms to take it,” he said.

Still, he said, the river valley fights to live.

“Nature is so resistant; it’s resilient,” he said. “It’s always here, you know? Like the vegetation we removed three weeks ago, and it’s already like six, seven feet tall. They don’t want to die.”

Romo said he and the agencies he’s partnered with are working on a more hydrodynamic trash boom prototype. For now, he’s hopeful the current model will play a pivotal role during El Niño.