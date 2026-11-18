S1: Welcome in San Diego. It's Jade Hindman on this episode of KPBS Midday Edition. More rain is pushing through the area , but can our coastline handle it? What the art of science is telling researchers. This is KPBS Midday Edition. Connecting our communities through conversation. An atmospheric , river fueled storm is expected later today in San Diego. It is the latest sign of the Super El Nino we've been hearing about for months now. But along with the rain , high tides and big waves have also been crashing in. Yesterday , I spoke with a researcher who says our coast is facing a triple threat from this year's El Nino. Mark Merrifield is an oceanographer and director of the center for Climate Change Impacts and Adaptation at UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography. Here's that conversation. So you say we're facing a triple threat here from El Nino. Tell us more about that threat. Yeah.

S2: Yeah. This is in regards to coastal flooding. So we are experiencing sort of record water levels right now with this Kelvin wave coming up the coast from the equator. Um , seasonally high tides. Uh , that alone has caused some sunny day flooding in some areas when we get to these peak tides. Um , but added to that , um , some of the large swell we've seen recently when those large swell events line up with the high tides. Um , that increases the threat. And then again , if we get a rainfall. So if we get some atmospheric river events or some heavy rain coming in with the El Nino event , um , there's a possibility to get both flooding from the ocean side as well as , uh , the rain building up on the land side. And.

S1: And. Well , I want to talk more about that Kelvin wave that you mentioned. But first , how high are San Diego sea levels right now? I mean , historically Speaking.

S2: Well above any previous level. So right now we're about a foot and a half about above normal. Um , and with previous El Ninos , it was typically more like a foot , maybe even a little less. So we're , uh , well above , uh , let's say the 1982 , 83 , 96 , 97 , 98 or the 20 1516. These are also very large El Nino , similar to what we're getting this year. So this one comes in even higher in terms of sea level. And that has to do with , um , a few factors. There's , uh , unusually strong westerly wind anomalies at the equator , which is the main driving force. But added to that , we've been just coming through a marine heat wave. So the waters have been warmer than usual , and that leads to higher sea levels. And that's all riding on just the general trend of sea level rise. So sea levels are just a bit higher than they were in these previous events. Hmm.

S1: Hmm. Another factor here is that Kelvin wave that you mentioned. How much of an impact is that having on our currency levels? And and if you can explain what that is exactly. Yeah.

S2: Yeah. It's basically the winds at the equator when they when the trade winds tend to die down or even in some cases blow in the opposite direction , that sets up a what's called a down welling condition. So the water , um , colder waters get pushed further down to the water column and sea levels go up , and that anomalous pattern can propagate as a wave all the way up the coast of central or of the Americas , both South America and North America. So we're seeing that that wave pattern , which is the dynamics , are a Kelvin wave making its way solely up the coast here to California. And it will continue on to Alaska. It takes about , uh , a couple of months from the generation zone to get up here. So we can already see that the winds and the sea levels are high at the equator. And that just means that we can expect that pattern to reach us a little bit later. Mm.

S1: Mm. So we've heard before about upwelling sort of being a natural air conditioner. So is this down welling a factor in the warmer ocean temperatures?

S2: It is. So it's the it's the opposite of upwelling. So the upwelling is the wind is bringing cold waters to the surface. And in this case , the winds are pushing that cold water down further , um , making it less accessible. So it tends to , uh , contribute to these warm water temperatures. We're seeing.

S1: Um , do you think San Diego's coastal areas are prepared for what's likely coming to our shores?

S2: I think they're getting good. Good advance warning from the weather service and from other sources about what to expect. I this is a water level we've never experienced before , so I think there are going to be some areas that are going to see flooding that have not seen it in the past , so that's a bit of a stress test for San Diego and Southern California. Um , just experiencing an El Nino of this magnitude on top of , uh , you know , potentially a wet and , um , energetic wave season.

S1: You know , on October 27th , we saw significant coastal flooding. What factors led to that event and how likely are we to see more?

S2: We've had two incidents which are which illustrate kind of two different modes of flooding. There was the , uh , Tropical Storm Maria in the you know , the early part , I think it was in September or late October , late August. That was all wind driven waves coming in for the most part. And the October event was more of what we would call a sunny day flooding event. So this is similar to what the East Coast experiences , where low lying areas like in the Florida area can get flooding just because the water level without any wave activity is is high enough to come up through storm drains and overtop coastal barriers to start to just lead to flooding without any , um , any storm locally present. So that was kind of the October event. We were um , again at 1.5ft of background sea level was enough on top of the spring tides in October to lead to water coming up through storm drains and flooding some low lying areas of the coast.

S1: Are there no particular beaches or coastal areas you're most concerned about from this year's El Nino?

S2: We had an energetic of summer. Speaking now for Southern California. We had an energetic summer wave season , and that led to sand being pushed basically kind of northward along our coast. And so we're seeing a lot of buildup of sand along barriers on the south side of barriers and promontories and whatnot , and sand being pushed away from areas further south. So we're getting what's called like a rocking of the shoreline , leading to some areas that are really have are a bit sand starved going into the event. So those are areas we've been tracking and already have been seeing some unusual level of flooding at these places where there just isn't enough beach to provide protection.

S1: I'm asking you about flooding , but I'm also curious to know what this all means for the ocean itself and marine life that lives in it. Yeah.

S2: Yeah. Unfortunately , this you know , again , this down welling is pushing the cold water down. It means it's also pushing a lot of that nutrient rich water which feeds the food web and these marine ecosystems. And so we're seeing , um , these record warm water levels , which are a reflection of the fact that the upwelling has been diminished and the food source has been limited. So we're seeing a lot of stressors for marine life and for coastal for birds. And , you know , coastal , um , organisms that rely on that , that upwelling food source.

S1: Are there any , um , organisms or fish or any or wildlife that we're just not seeing anymore?

S2: Well , we are seeing a lot of , um , organisms we don't ordinarily see. They usually reside further south , but they've migrated northward to. With this warm water. So it's , um. That certainly has been a noticeable change. Hmm.

S1: Hmm. You know , I mean , how does what's happening in our oceans impact our broader climate?

S2: Well , you know , we're used to cyclical patterns , whether it's weather or. Something like this , which is a climate fluctuation , which is an El Nino event. But we're used to seeing things go back to normal or , you know , fluctuate back and forth between different states. And , and so even though this is going to be a trying winter , we can expect and return to normal once we get back to the spring in summer of next year. That will not be the case with climate change. I mean , we're the kind of water level , um , highs that we're seeing right now we can expect to see in the middle of the century or a bit later. And those will not go away. Those will be persistent. So some of the the impacts that we're dealing with now will be just a regular course of life. When we are when the water level gets high enough that this will be the normal state , and at that point in El Nino will add on top of that , and we'll be seeing three feet of sea level rise instead of the 1.5ft. Once we've sort of reached those levels. So I , I think it's a chance to this event is a chance to really get a glimpse of what's coming , and also to look at it fairly critically as what infrastructure. What , uh , you know , what what are we going to do to cope with this kind of event when it's more of a daily experience? Mhm.

S1: Mhm. And that's , you know , something that you said there is how do we cope with climate change. Like a decade ago in covering climate change. Much of the conversation would have been around , you know saving the planet. Um what are your thoughts on that on on the shift in how we're viewing this and the shift in the actual action that we take to address climate change.

S2: Well , I think that the the basic storyline is the same. We still have a lot of , of say in what our future is going to be. I mean , we can um , there are scenarios that are being , um , you know , coming through from the climate simulations that would not have nearly the kind of impacts that we would , uh , we would seek to avoid with proper mitigation. And on the flip side of that , you know , without with doing nothing or if we are not , uh , aggressive at bringing down greenhouse gas levels , we could see a situation which would be much higher than we would , you know , that any sort of adaptation would be very , very difficult. So I think there's still a lot to be said about , you know , mitigation and just the efforts to bring down , uh , greenhouse gas levels so that we can , uh , have a future that is , um , you know , somewhat similar to what we have now , but the the maybe the shift is also a little bit to the fact that where we are now , there's a certain inertia in the climate system that will ensure that we're going to be seeing , you know , sea level rise , continue on and , and reach levels that will really strain our infrastructure along the coast. So I think it's some of that is just the realization or the acceptance that there's going to have to be some adaptation or some way of coping with the changes that are about to come.

S1: You know , you've been director of the center for Climate Change Impacts and Adaptation for nearly a decade. How much progress have you seen in that time as far as preparedness for climate change goes?

S2: I think there's a much there's certainly been a much more , um , that that we've interacted with. There's a lot more , let's say , a appreciation or a understanding , I guess , of some of the , the risks. But It's been a frustrating ten years in the sense I don't think we've made enough progress in terms of the mitigation side. So it's it's , you know , the more we delay the heart of this gets and , uh , I yeah , personally , it's been challenging going through this past ten years and not seeing more of a change.

S1: I've been speaking with Mark Merrifield. He's an oceanographer and director of the center for Climate Change Impacts and Adaptation at UC San Diego's Scripps Institution of Oceanography. Mark , thanks for being here.

S2: Thank you.

S1: That's our show for today. I'm your host , Jade Hindman.

S3: Thanks for tuning in to Midday Edition. Be sure to have a great day on purpose , everyone.

