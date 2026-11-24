This year's KPBS Holiday Gift Guide features thoughtful and unique gift ideas curated by our staff — from local jewelry and foods to the gift of DIY. And if you enjoyed our guides from 2024 and 2025, many of those fan-favorite picks are still great gift options, too.
From DIY experiences to pie totes, charms and irreverent jewelry, each one-of-a-kind gift showcases the region's creativity and craftsmanship — while supporting small businesses, local makers and the creative economy. Check out the full guide below to find meaningful, locally inspired presents for everyone on your list.
Make something
The toolbox is a sturdy and high-quality case for supplies! The color options are fun, and there are lots of sizes to choose from. This gift is versatile. It makes a great choice for any crafter, builder or artist you're shopping for. — Roxy de la Rosa, video programming coordinator
WHERE TO GET IT: joon, 3992 30th St., North Park
Sewing Classes at Home Economics
In an increasingly digital world, many people are looking to spend time learning more tactile life skills and hobbies that are offline and away from screens. For the person in your life who's always wanted to learn how to sew or pick up a new sewing skill, Home Economics has a variety of classes. I've taken two and am signed up for another in January, and even though I've had over 20 years of basic sewing skills, I've learned new things in every class.
In the wake of JOANN's closure, it's been wild to see, almost as a reaction to the closure, so many new people wanting to sew. This shop just opened this year, and they also offer studio space if you want to rent some time to sew, with machines to use while there. — Riley Arthur, Web Producer
WHERE TO GET IT: Home Economics Studio, 5509 El Cajon Blvd. second floor, College Area
Printmaking Classes at San Diego Printmaking Society
Anyone interested in learning about the different types of printmaking would enjoy the course options offered by the San Diego Printmaking Society. As someone who is rusty and hasn't had a chance to use a studio since college, this new space provides resources and guidance for anyone getting back into the medium or for someone starting out! — Roxy de la Rosa, video programming coordinator
WHERE TO GET IT: San Diego Printmaking Society, 740 13th St. Suite 326, East Village
Gem-Digging Experience with Dig for Gems
You can dig for your own gems! This activity may be a bit niche, but it's so much fun! Book an experience online to dig and sift through rocks and sediment at the Ocean View or Pala Chief mines, searching for gems like tourmaline and morganite. You keep what you find, and there have been instances where people walked away with palm-sized gemstones that are just to die for. I ended up finding small black tourmaline and kunzite while I was there. — Leslie Gonzalez, web producer
WHERE TO GET IT: Book online
Film Photography Workshops and Darkroom Access at Safelight Labs
For film photography enthusiasts or those curious about it, this community lab is an awesome place to access a darkroom, learn the how-tos and get to know other photography enthusiasts! This place has it all. I've bought numerous rolls of film. You can order prints, and they always have events, such as photography walks, darkroom access and, I believe, art galleries, too. — Tammy Murga, environment reporter
WHERE TO GET IT: Camera Exposure, 2701 Adams Ave., Normal Heights
Eat, drink and gather
Patine started out as a cookbook shop in the owner's garage, and it's now relocated to a brick-and-mortar location in Bankers Hill. As a cookbook collector and long-time fan of Claudette Zepeda, this is a gift I may just get myself as an excuse to visit the new shop and pick up her cookbook, "Cooking the Borderlands." Anyone looking for fun foodie gifts will find something unique at Patine. It’s a great way to support a new local business, too. — Roxy de la Rosa, video programming coordinator
WHERE TO GET IT: Patine, 2722 5th Ave., Bankers Hill
Is there anything more cozy and festive than a pie? Yes: showing up to the party with this pie tote designed and handmade by new local sewing collective Maek.Gather in collaboration with local home goods merchant Home Ec. It's made from durable and rustic denim with an oversized rickrack trim.
And while this is perfect for holiday pies, the design also evokes summer picnics and potlucks — so that's year-round usefulness. Whether it's a pie or tart you've painstakingly baked from scratch or picked up from a pie shop in Julian, it'll be the belle of the ball in this little jacket.
Sewing is having a moment (again) (always), and Gather is a new membership-based sewing studio from Maek Craft Collective. It just opened a shop in Mission Hills, where local sewists of all levels can pop in to use the expansive and dreamy sewing space to work on projects, collaborate and problem-solve. There's also a small shop up front with curated patterns, materials, notions, gifts and ceramics for sale. — Julia Dixon Evans, arts reporter and The Finest host
WHERE TO GET IT: Home Ec, 4153 Adams Ave., Kensington
European-Style Cakes and Pastries at EdelWeiss Bakery
If you're looking for a classic, scratch-made European-style bakery with cakes, cookies, pastries galore and breads — carrot cake, German chocolate cake, pound cake, eclairs, tortes and seasonal specialties — Edelweiss Bakery has you covered. There's a fabulous marzipan Christmas stollen, a fun Yule log the kids will love, and even an Easter lamb cake that my mom made every year. This multigenerational, family-owned bakery has been in the same San Diego location since 1981. You can often find a line to get in during the holidays, but it's definitely worth the wait.
When we moved to Rancho Bernardo, I was asked to pick up a Black Forest cake at this beloved local bakery for a party. The minute I walked in, I was reminded of my mom's delicious baked items. Everything has that delicious, old-school, European touch ... and butter, lots of butter! This gem truly represents classic European, scratch-made baking.
They also have many wonderful specialty holiday items. Don't miss the marzipan stollen, and the apple strudel is a must. Pro tip: Ask for the frosting on the side and request extra. That way, you can heat the strudel in the morning and frost it warm! Look for the 7-foot-tall bakery man statue out front! He's got a story, too! — Linda Davis, digital fellowship project coordinator
WHERE TO GET IT: Edelweiss Bakery, 11639 Duenda Rd., Rancho Bernardo
My new favorite local coffee shop is Fuzz Coffee + Records in North Park. They roast their own beans, and their espresso is excellent, with one of the best oat lattes I've had in recent years. It's also a record store, with a brilliantly curated collection of new vinyl for sale. If you can't bring your gift recipient in for coffee and crate-digging, the next best option is a bag of specialty roasted coffee beans. Check out their seasonal "Midwinter" blend, or to up your local metal street cred, try to get your hands on a limited batch of the "Dead Deities" beans. "Dead Deities" comes from the family-owned Daye Bensa coffee growers in Shanatwene, Ethiopia, and the name is borrowed from an album by Satanic Planet, a long-standing San Diego-based industrial metal band. — Julia Dixon Evans, arts reporter and The Finest host
WHERE TO GET IT: Fuzz Coffee + Records, 4646 30th St., North Park
Raíz Chocolate Mexican Drinking Chocolate Mix
Ely Rosales Aguilar makes all her Raíz Chocolate bars and drink mixes in her own home kitchen in San Diego, using cocoa beans sourced from farmers she knows in Mexico. It’s basically the opposite of the big industrial chocolate machine that pumps out most of the chocolate around us — and you can taste the difference.
Like a lot of Americans, for most of my life the only hot chocolate I ever made was with Nestle powder, and Raíz’s drinking chocolate was a revelation. It was like realizing what hot chocolate — an ancient drink indigenous to the Americas — was meant to be. Pro tip: You can also add it to your coffee to make a mocha as good as any coffeeshop’s. — Anthony Wallace, The Finest producer
WHERE TO GET IT: Online
The French Oven Bakery Gift Card
The owner is from France and is a fifth-generation baker. They are known for the RAC — raspberry, almond and chocolate croissant — which is delicious. However, I am in love with the chocolate tart. I dream about it. The shell is crisp and flaky, and the filling is not overly sweet. It has the perfect balance of creaminess, sweetness and a little bitterness, like the perfect bite of dark chocolate. If the person is a dessert snob, like me, they will love it!!
I love that the chef and his family live in the area and started with a pop-up bakery from their home in 2016. Their friends and neighbors in the community encouraged them to open their own shop, where they are hoping to bring a little slice of Veyrier-du-Lac to San Diego. I stumbled upon this bakery when I worked in Poway, and I felt like I hit the jackpot! — Sandra Lee-Mott, accounting tech
WHERE TO GET IT: The French Oven Bakery, 10299 Scripps Trail Suite E, Scripps Ranch
Petalume Cocktail Shrub Gift Set
A yummy shrub (fruit-infused vinegar syrup) can be used to brighten up a mocktail or cocktail. I like to add a little to soda water with a dried mandarin slice … fancy! The gift set is beautiful, and anyone who likes entertaining will love having it for their holiday parties and beyond. The individual bottles also offer many flavor options that change with what's being harvested locally. Every bottle is handcrafted in small batches and most often contains fruit from local farms.
One of my daughter's best friends and her mom started Petalume here in San Diego. They are wonderfully kind people and work very hard to make a consistently great product. Vending at local farmers markets every week, they've established partnerships with local farmers and source much of the fruit and herbs from these farms. This also means that the flavors change throughout the year depending on what is in season. — Trisha Richter, director of grants and engagement
WHERE TO GET IT: Online and weekly at Poway, Little Italy, Hillcrest and Leucadia farmers markets
Wear your personality
Padres Bag Straps by Your Sporty Bag
My sisters and I are always looking for fun ways to show off our Padres pride, and these bag straps from Your Sporty Bag are super cute. The sequined straps come in several designs, but my favorite is the classic brown and gold. They're playful, girly and work with just about any bag. San Diego creator Elizabeth Lomeli Najera came up with the idea with her sister after wanting a more fashionable bag to take to the ballpark. She's since expanded into other sporty accessories and apparel, including hats, tanks and tees. I really love her ballpark ice cream tee, which is currently sold out, but I'll be keeping an eye out in case it comes back. — Chrissy Nguyen, arts editor
WHERE TO GET IT: Online
Morse Code Jewelry by Leila Jewelry
Send your loved ones an empowering mantra, a meaningful name or date — or even take it to a cheekier level with some uncouth language — all concealed in Morse code through an arrangement of gold chain links or beading in a variety of styles. I mean, how else could you wear a bracelet to work that says "F*** It"? Leila Jewelry was founded in San Diego in 2005. Owner Charlene Paksima left her graphic design career when her mother was diagnosed with cancer and began exploring jewelry-making while spending hours by her side in hospital rooms. Her work is beautiful, simple and meaningful. Leila also has a broad collection of birth flowers, birth date and name pendants, perfect for new moms. And in addition to the custom Morse code jewelry, you can find an array of pre-designed messages on bracelets and necklaces, from a promise of unconditional friendship in the "I'd help you bury the body" bracelet to a sweet "To the moon and back" — or inspire your favorite go-getter with "Manifest That Shit." — Julia Dixon Evans, arts reporter and The Finest host
WHERE TO GET IT: Online
Forever Flower Charms by Lei Babes SD
We love visiting Hawaii, so I'm always drawn to little things that remind me of the islands. These Forever Flower Charms from Lei Babes SD are handmade, colorful and customizable, with different colors and hardware to choose from. I've been thinking about all the places I'd put one, clipped to my bag, on a hat or hanging in my car. Knowing me, I'd probably end up moving it around so much that I'd need another one! Lei Babes SD also makes fresh flower leis and forever ribbon leis. The San Diego business started with four moms who came together to make costumes and adornments for their kids' hula performances and competitions. It's a sweet origin story, and now their work gives others a way to carry a little aloha with them, too. — Chrissy Nguyen, arts editor
WHERE TO GET IT: Online
If you have someone on your gift list who's always ahead of the trends and has a really cool sense of style, check out Georgina Treviño's jewelry. I'm super into the earrings in her Pierced collection. They're bold, playful, a little edgy and feel more like tiny pieces of art than your typical accessories. Georgina is a Tijuana-born, San Diego-based multidisciplinary artist whose work draws inspiration from pop culture, everyday objects and her Mexican roots. I love her unconventional approach to jewelry and how sculptural and unexpected her pieces are. Some are a bit of a splurge, but they're worth considering for someone who loves art, fashion and making a statement. — Chrissy Nguyen, arts editor
WHERE TO GET IT: Online
BTS ARIRANG Rhinestone Iron-On Sheets by NenaWithLuv
As a baby ARMY, I've enjoyed discovering all the BTS fan-made merch out there. One of my favorite finds is Nena with Luv, a San Diego creator making rhinestone iron-on transfers to customize your own BTS gear. I love her ARIRANG design, and she also has designs featuring each of the seven members' names, so you can rep your bias. A lot of ARMY have been bedazzling their tour merch, and these transfers make it so much easier to get in on the trend because the rhinestones are already arranged. No need to spend hours placing them yourself. Just iron the design onto a shirt, hoodie or tote, and you've got your own custom BTS gear. A great pick for anyone who wants to show their love for Bangtan! — Chrissy Nguyen, arts editor
WHERE TO GET IT: Online
Bring a little San Diego home
San Diego Art by Yellow Moon Art
Yellow Moon Art celebrates the beauty of everyday life through the eyes of a local San Diego artist. Often inspired by San Diego's landscapes, heritage and everyday moments, the artwork is known for its vibrant color palette, joyful energy and unique perspective. Each piece brings beauty and meaning to the seemingly mundane, making it a special addition to any home. It's a wonderful gift for art lovers, San Diego enthusiasts or anyone who appreciates colorful, locally inspired, one-of-a-kind artwork while supporting local talent.
I first discovered this artwork at an art walk in University Heights, where local artists had been invited to paint utility boxes as part of a neighborhood beautification project. One of the artists was Kirsten (Ivey), someone I had gone to high school with but hadn't seen in nearly 20 years! What a wonderful surprise to reconnect after all that time and discover that, despite the paths life took us on, we now live in the same neighborhood again. That's what makes San Diego's arts and culture so special: local art brings people together, celebrates our communities, and creates unexpected connections. I am honored to nominate and support talented local artists who happen to be old friends. — Hilary Tavolazzi, senior people & culture specialist
WHERE TO GET IT: Online and at local craft markets
A commissioned mini pet portrait is perfect for the pet lover in your life. Local artist Kelli (@Oorahbay_Art) can be found at a variety of events every year and also sells stickers, prints and original paintings. — Andrea Cash, executive assistant
WHERE TO GET IT: Online and local markets
Plants and Home Gifts at Summers Past Farms
Shopping at Summers Past Farms is charming. There's an outdoor garden, plant store and coffee shop. Inside, there are many locally sourced home goods, such as candles, home decor, towels and seeds. I love that there's a country store with unique, local, one-of-a-kind gifts so close to my home. Living so far out in East County, it's nice to have a place to visit and find charming gifts. Most recently, I bought a beautiful handmade, nontoxic candle poured into a glass pumpkin. And it smells great! — Deanna Martin Mackey, general manager
WHERE TO GET IT: Summers Past Farms, 15602 Olde Highway 80, Flinn Springs