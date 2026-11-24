Eat, drink and gather

Courtney Geilenfeldt

Cookbooks at Patine

Patine started out as a cookbook shop in the owner's garage, and it's now relocated to a brick-and-mortar location in Bankers Hill. As a cookbook collector and long-time fan of Claudette Zepeda, this is a gift I may just get myself as an excuse to visit the new shop and pick up her cookbook, " Cooking the Borderlands ." Anyone looking for fun foodie gifts will find something unique at Patine. It’s a great way to support a new local business, too. — Roxy de la Rosa, video programming coordinator

WHERE TO GET IT: Patine , 2722 5th Ave., Bankers Hill

Home Ec/Maek.Gather

Handmade Pie + Casserole Tote

Is there anything more cozy and festive than a pie? Yes: showing up to the party with this pie tote designed and handmade by new local sewing collective Maek.Gather in collaboration with local home goods merchant Home Ec. It's made from durable and rustic denim with an oversized rickrack trim.

And while this is perfect for holiday pies, the design also evokes summer picnics and potlucks — so that's year-round usefulness. Whether it's a pie or tart you've painstakingly baked from scratch or picked up from a pie shop in Julian, it'll be the belle of the ball in this little jacket.

Sewing is having a moment (again) (always), and Gather is a new membership-based sewing studio from Maek Craft Collective . It just opened a shop in Mission Hills, where local sewists of all levels can pop in to use the expansive and dreamy sewing space to work on projects, collaborate and problem-solve. There's also a small shop up front with curated patterns, materials, notions, gifts and ceramics for sale. — Julia Dixon Evans, arts reporter and The Finest host

WHERE TO GET IT: Home Ec , 4153 Adams Ave., Kensington

European-Style Cakes and Pastries at EdelWeiss Bakery

If you're looking for a classic, scratch-made European-style bakery with cakes, cookies, pastries galore and breads — carrot cake, German chocolate cake, pound cake, eclairs, tortes and seasonal specialties — Edelweiss Bakery has you covered. There's a fabulous marzipan Christmas stollen, a fun Yule log the kids will love, and even an Easter lamb cake that my mom made every year. This multigenerational, family-owned bakery has been in the same San Diego location since 1981. You can often find a line to get in during the holidays, but it's definitely worth the wait.

When we moved to Rancho Bernardo, I was asked to pick up a Black Forest cake at this beloved local bakery for a party. The minute I walked in, I was reminded of my mom's delicious baked items. Everything has that delicious, old-school, European touch ... and butter, lots of butter! This gem truly represents classic European, scratch-made baking.

They also have many wonderful specialty holiday items. Don't miss the marzipan stollen, and the apple strudel is a must. Pro tip: Ask for the frosting on the side and request extra. That way, you can heat the strudel in the morning and frost it warm! Look for the 7-foot-tall bakery man statue out front! He's got a story, too! — Linda Davis, digital fellowship project coordinator

WHERE TO GET IT: Edelweiss Bakery , 11639 Duenda Rd., Rancho Bernardo

Fuzz Coffee + Records

Coffee Beans at Fuzz Coffee

My new favorite local coffee shop is Fuzz Coffee + Records in North Park. They roast their own beans, and their espresso is excellent, with one of the best oat lattes I've had in recent years. It's also a record store, with a brilliantly curated collection of new vinyl for sale. If you can't bring your gift recipient in for coffee and crate-digging, the next best option is a bag of specialty roasted coffee beans. Check out their seasonal "Midwinter" blend, or to up your local metal street cred, try to get your hands on a limited batch of the "Dead Deities" beans. "Dead Deities" comes from the family-owned Daye Bensa coffee growers in Shanatwene, Ethiopia, and the name is borrowed from an album by Satanic Planet, a long-standing San Diego-based industrial metal band. — Julia Dixon Evans, arts reporter and The Finest host

WHERE TO GET IT: Fuzz Coffee + Records , 4646 30th St., North Park

Raíz Chocolate Mexican Drinking Chocolate Mix

Ely Rosales Aguilar makes all her Raíz Chocolate bars and drink mixes in her own home kitchen in San Diego, using cocoa beans sourced from farmers she knows in Mexico. It’s basically the opposite of the big industrial chocolate machine that pumps out most of the chocolate around us — and you can taste the difference.

Like a lot of Americans, for most of my life the only hot chocolate I ever made was with Nestle powder, and Raíz’s drinking chocolate was a revelation. It was like realizing what hot chocolate — an ancient drink indigenous to the Americas — was meant to be. Pro tip: You can also add it to your coffee to make a mocha as good as any coffeeshop’s. — Anthony Wallace, The Finest producer

WHERE TO GET IT: Online

French Oven Bakery Two chicken pot pies cool on a table at the French Oven Bakery in this undated photo.

The French Oven Bakery Gift Card

The owner is from France and is a fifth-generation baker. They are known for the RAC — raspberry, almond and chocolate croissant — which is delicious. However, I am in love with the chocolate tart. I dream about it. The shell is crisp and flaky, and the filling is not overly sweet. It has the perfect balance of creaminess, sweetness and a little bitterness, like the perfect bite of dark chocolate. If the person is a dessert snob, like me, they will love it!!

I love that the chef and his family live in the area and started with a pop-up bakery from their home in 2016. Their friends and neighbors in the community encouraged them to open their own shop, where they are hoping to bring a little slice of Veyrier-du-Lac to San Diego. I stumbled upon this bakery when I worked in Poway, and I felt like I hit the jackpot! — Sandra Lee-Mott, accounting tech

WHERE TO GET IT: The French Oven Bakery , 10299 Scripps Trail Suite E, Scripps Ranch

Petalume Cocktail Shrub Gift Set

A yummy shrub (fruit-infused vinegar syrup) can be used to brighten up a mocktail or cocktail. I like to add a little to soda water with a dried mandarin slice … fancy! The gift set is beautiful, and anyone who likes entertaining will love having it for their holiday parties and beyond. The individual bottles also offer many flavor options that change with what's being harvested locally. Every bottle is handcrafted in small batches and most often contains fruit from local farms.

One of my daughter's best friends and her mom started Petalume here in San Diego. They are wonderfully kind people and work very hard to make a consistently great product. Vending at local farmers markets every week, they've established partnerships with local farmers and source much of the fruit and herbs from these farms. This also means that the flavors change throughout the year depending on what is in season. — Trisha Richter, director of grants and engagement