Your guide to San Diego holiday gift markets

Holiday shopping doesn't have to feel like a seasonal chore. There's even science suggesting gift-giving rewires our brain and activates happiness and pleasure pathways. But experts have observed a decline in physical gift-giving in recent years — with streaming and digital everything, it takes a little more effort to find the perfect present.

What do you buy for the person who has (or streams) everything? Try something unique, handmade, meaningful or local. The region has a surplus of artisan holiday gift markets, where local artists, creatives, makers and vendors showcase their goods. So why not reclaim your gift-giving joy, support the local creative economy and find some one-of-a-kind gifts? You might even find fake snow or a festive drink.



Shop local at holiday gift markets