Your guide to San Diego holiday gift markets

Holiday shopping doesn't have to feel like a seasonal chore. There's even science suggesting gift-giving rewires our brain and activates happiness and pleasure pathways. But experts have observed a decline in physical gift-giving in recent years — with streaming and digital everything, it takes a little more effort to find the perfect present.
What do you buy for the person who has (or streams) everything? Try something unique, handmade, meaningful or local. The region has a surplus of artisan holiday gift markets, where local artists, creatives, makers and vendors showcase their goods. So why not reclaim your gift-giving joy, support the local creative economy and find some one-of-a-kind gifts? You might even find fake snow or a festive drink.
Shop local at holiday gift markets
Holiday Marketplace at Mission Trails
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14-15
Where: Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center
1 Father Junipero Serra Trail
San Diego, CA 92119
Cost: Free
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Tezukuri-Ichi Holiday Market
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21
Where: Inamori Pavilion at Japanese Friendship Garden
2215 Pan American Road East
San Diego, CA 92101
Cost: $14-$16; kids under 6 are free. Admission includes museum entry.
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Sidro Saturday Holiday Market
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21
Where: El Salón Theatre
114 W. Hall Ave.
San Ysidro, CA 92173
Cost: Free
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Swiss Winter Village
When: 3-9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday; Nov. 27, 2026, through Jan. 3, 2027
Where: Liberty Station
2757 Dewey Rd.
San Diego, 92106
Cost: $12.90+; kids under 3 are free
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San Diego Made Holiday Market
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Where: NTC Park at Liberty Station
2455 Cushing Rd.
San Diego, CA 92106
Cost: $5 presale, $6 at the door; kids under 10 are free
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Weekly Holiday Gift Market - Oceanside
When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3-31
Where: MainStreet Oceanside
701 Mission Ave.
Oceanside, CA 92054
Cost: Free
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ArtReach Holiday Art Market
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5
Where: ArtReach
1065 University Ave.
San Diego, CA 92103
Cost: Free
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Winter Wonderland
When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5-6
Where: California Center for the Arts, Escondido
340 N. Escondido Blvd.
Escondido, CA 92025
Cost: Free
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North Park Winter Fair
When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12
Where: North Park Mini Park
3812 29th St.
San Diego, CA 92104
Cost: Free
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Holiday Mini Makers Market
When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 19
Where: Oceanside Art Collective
427 South Coast Highway
Oceanside, CA 92054
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