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Shoppers browse handmade wooden gifts at the Mission Trails Holiday Gift Market in an undated photo.
Courtesy of Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation
Shoppers browse handmade wooden gifts at the Mission Trails Holiday Gift Market in an undated photo.

Your guide to San Diego holiday gift markets

By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts & Culture Reporter and Host, The Finest
Published November 6, 2026 at 5:57 PM PST

Holiday shopping doesn't have to feel like a seasonal chore. There's even science suggesting gift-giving rewires our brain and activates happiness and pleasure pathways. But experts have observed a decline in physical gift-giving in recent years — with streaming and digital everything, it takes a little more effort to find the perfect present.

What do you buy for the person who has (or streams) everything? Try something unique, handmade, meaningful or local. The region has a surplus of artisan holiday gift markets, where local artists, creatives, makers and vendors showcase their goods. So why not reclaim your gift-giving joy, support the local creative economy and find some one-of-a-kind gifts? You might even find fake snow or a festive drink.

Shop local at holiday gift markets

San Carlos

Holiday Marketplace at Mission Trails

1 Father Junipero Serra Trail, San Diego
Surround yourself with local nature while shopping for sustainable and handcrafted textiles, food, woodworking, ceramics, jewelry, art and more. Vendors include A Bar Is Born, CANDLEFY, Higher Vibration Tonics, Juliana Tipton Designs, Moonwinks Woodworking, Raíz Chocolate, Two Hermanas and more

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 14-15

Where: Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center
1 Father Junipero Serra Trail
San Diego, CA 92119

Cost: Free

MORE INFO
Balboa Park

Tezukuri-Ichi Holiday Market

2215 Pan American Rd. E, San Diego
The Japanese Friendship Garden hosts a range of small businesses, makers and artists in its Tezukuri-Ichi fair, which means "handcrafted market" in Japanese. Vendors include Mona Botanical Jewelry, Worthy Picks, Mayari Clay Co., Origins Tea, Meowchi and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: Inamori Pavilion at Japanese Friendship Garden
2215 Pan American Road East
San Diego, CA 92101

Cost: $14-$16; kids under 6 are free. Admission includes museum entry.

MORE INFO
San Ysidro

Sidro Saturday Holiday Market

114 W Hall Ave, San Ysidro
In San Ysidro, the El Salón Theatre will host local artists, live music, food, free coffee and unique activities like a letter-writing station and Polaroid frame-making activities. Vendors include Prosa: Books & Analog Pursuits, Chicana Hummingbird Arte, La Papa Guapa, Mar y Luna Cerámica and more.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: El Salón Theatre
114 W. Hall Ave.
San Ysidro, CA 92173

Cost: Free

MORE INFO
Midway/Pacific Highway

Swiss Winter Village

2757 Dewey Rd., San Diego, CA
This European-style market is open the entire month of December, filling the South Lawn of Liberty Station with a mini village of chalets hosting vendors, makers, food and drink. The event also includes festive activities like Santa photo ops, a carousel, face painting and a Ferris wheel. Christmas Eve hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

When: 3-9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday; Nov. 27, 2026, through Jan. 3, 2027

Where: Liberty Station
2757 Dewey Rd.
San Diego, 92106

Cost: $12.90+; kids under 3 are free

MORE INFO
Point Loma/Peninsula

San Diego Made Holiday Market

2455 Cushing Rd, San Diego
The popular (and massive) San Diego Made holiday market is presented by San Diego Made Factory, a women-led studio and art space. The event features holiday gifts from more than 175 makers, plus live music, food trucks, drinks, art installations and artmaking activities — including a free card-making station.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Where: NTC Park at Liberty Station
2455 Cushing Rd.
San Diego, CA 92106

Cost: $5 presale, $6 at the door; kids under 10 are free

MORE INFO
Oceanside

Weekly Holiday Gift Market - Oceanside

701 Mission Ave, Oceanside
Every Thursday in December, MainStreet Oceanside transforms its weekly Sunset Market into a holiday gift market with 200 makers, artisans and vendors, plus live music, family-friendly activities and international foods.

When: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3-31

Where: MainStreet Oceanside
701 Mission Ave.
Oceanside, CA 92054

Cost: Free

MORE INFO
Hillcrest/Uptown

ArtReach Holiday Art Market

1065 University Ave, San Diego
Local arts education nonprofit ArtReach will host a holiday art market at its Hillcrest headquarters and studio, with artists, makers, small businesses, ceramics, food, drinks, treats and artmaking activities.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5

Where: ArtReach
1065 University Ave.
San Diego, CA 92103

Cost: Free

MORE INFO
Escondido

Winter Wonderland

340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido
California Center for the Arts, Escondido, brings back its annual holiday festival and market, featuring a real snow play area, Santa, live performances, local artists and makers, food and drink, artmaking activities and more.

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5-6

Where: California Center for the Arts, Escondido
340 N. Escondido Blvd.
Escondido, CA 92025

Cost: Free

MORE INFO
North Park

North Park Winter Fair

3812 29th St., San Diego
The monthly North Park Sustainable Market transforms into a sustainable holiday gift marketplace with seasonal food, Santa, live music, plus dozens of artists, makers and vendors offering environmentally friendly gifts. The event is presented by North Park Main Street and Viridian Productions.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12

Where: North Park Mini Park
3812 29th St.
San Diego, CA 92104

Cost: Free

MORE INFO
Oceanside

Holiday Mini Makers Market

427 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside
The kids are all right! Oceanside Art Collective presents a unique holiday gift market celebrating the creations of the region's young people. Kids will show and sell their art and handmade creations. The collective also hosts artmaking classes and workshops for all ages.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 19

Where: Oceanside Art Collective
427 South Coast Highway
Oceanside, CA 92054

MORE INFO

Tags

Arts & Culture HolidaysFoodVisual ArtsMusicSan DiegoFamilyBusiness
Julia Dixon Evans
Julia Dixon Evans hosts KPBS’ arts and culture podcast, The Finest, writes the Newsletter, produces and edits the KPBS/Arts Calendar and works with the KPBS team to cover San Diego's diverse arts scene.
See stories by Julia Dixon Evans
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