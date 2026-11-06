San Diego artist Itzel Islas creates representation through her murals

When Itzel Islas was in college, she wanted to pursue graphic design. But when she looked for inspiration from other artists, she realized none of them looked like her.

“I was so young and just thinking I didn't see myself in any of them, and at the same time, that made me not think that whatever they accomplished was an option for me. It felt so distant.”

Islas kept going and now she’s been a graphic designer for more than15 years. She said she has become the representation for a new generation of artists that she was looking for when she was younger.

“Sometimes when they make the students write papers about who they look up to or who they admire, a lot of times they'll write my name down,” Islas said. “And a lot of these times it's Latinas going to college for the first time. So that's just a little like a full-circle moment for me that just really reminds you of why it's so important to just put your work out there.”

Islas’ art is vibrant, depicting real-life scenes and experiences in a playful style.

Through her work, she has had multiple opportunities to paint murals across San Diego County.

Here are three places where you can see Islas' murals in person.



Barrio Donas

Anita Barcsa Itzel Islas stands in front of her mural at Barrio Donas in September 2022.

Islas’ relationship with Barrio Donas, a donut shop in National City, began after she created merchandise for the business. Eventually, the owners asked her to help with a rebrand.

“They wanted to keep the core idea and identity of Barrio Donas, but kind of give it a more modern spin.”

Islas created a logo, redesigned the donut box and painted a mural inside the shop.

“It's a project I really love because I love when I get the chance to make an everyday thing a little bit more fun,” Islas said. “And I do think when you step in there and you see all the colors and you see the branding and everything is so playful. I do think it is different than just stepping into a normal donut shop.”

Islas said she feels a personal connection to the shop and its owners as a Mexican American artist.

“I think if you're someone who grew up in a similar way, you can feel that and you can see that everywhere around the shop and feel connected,” Islas said. “But also, even if you didn't grow up in it, you still can appreciate the fun, the playfulness and the thoughtfulness behind everything they've done.”

El Cholo’s Kid

Courtesy of Itzel Islas Itzel Islas standing in front of her mural for El Cholo's Kid in October 2023.

Islas’ mural outside El Cholo’s Kid, a gift shop in Chula Vista, was also created as a part of a rebrand. She designed a new logo as well.

The building is painted in shades of pink and neon yellow, with blue and yellow accents. Islas says the design was inspired by Mexican nichos or decorative shadow boxes often associated with religious and folk-art traditions.

“Normally, they're made out of tin, wood or recycled materials,” Islas said. “And a lot of times these are used during Día de los Muertos.”

Islas said she is proud of how her work highlights her culture, both figuratively and literally.

“I remember when she first opened up, it was the single brightest thing on that block. You could see it from the corner without even knowing what it was,” Islas said. “It was the neon yellow that stood out so much, and it was really cool to see that.”

Islas said businesses like El Cholo’s Kid reflect the diversity of Chula Vista, where she grew up after moving from Tijuana.

“Chula Vista had nothing like that. So it was just really cool to see the things I like in that area, kind of like that mix of old school and modern Mexican culture and just modern American things,” Islas said.

Birch Aquarium

Courtesy of Itzel Islas Itzel Islas stands in front of her mural at Birch Aquarium in Oct. 2026.

Islas also collaborated with Birch Aquarium on its exhibition, The Axolotl’s Garden, which highlights axoltol conservation. Axolotls are salamanders native to the waterways of Xochimilco in Mexico City.

For the aquarium, she created two murals, an entryway design, signage and merchandise for the gift shop.

“I would love to bring awareness to the fact that they're critically endangered because I know people are keeping them now in labs and other places, but they need to be at their home, Xochimilco,” Islas said. “And there needs to be a lot of resources put into that in order to help them stay there.”

Islas is accustomed to drawing these creatures doing humanlike activities or appearing in cute poses.

“But we had to stick to the reality of what this animal is. So it was illustrating it in its own environment, which I've never done before,” Islas said. “And just trying to translate that into an illustration that people can grasp.”

Islas said the exhibition was months in the making.

“The fact that I can have my illustrations in San Diego, which is where I grew up and where I live, and then to tie in with an axolotl, which is a Mexican creature that I love,” Islas said. “It just feels so full-circle to me, and it's such a wonderful opportunity. I'm just very grateful.”

Islas advised every aspiring artist to be patient.

“I've been doing this for over 15 years now, and it's taken me that long to be where I'm at. I think social media, it's been amazing because it lets us see who is doing the work and shows us all the possibilities,” Islas said. “But also maybe put a sense of pressure that things happen overnight. And I just want to remind young artists that it is not always the case,” Islas said. “Most of the time you have to put in the work and eventually it pays off.”



Where to see Izel Islas' work around San Diego