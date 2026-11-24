Eric Cronwell from Portland, Oregon filled up his rental car on Tuesday before heading off to the airport. The Portland resident was in a state of disbelief seeing what San Diegans are paying at the pump.

Mike Damron Portland, Oregon resident Eric Cronwell is seen filling up his rental car at a gas station on Pacific Highway on November 24, 2026.

“It’s surprisingly a … lot more expensive than Oregon. Like I was Iran war. It’s painful. I definitely feel like the Iran War is showing up,” Cronwell said.

At a Chevron station in University Heights, Joel Lampert was experiencing the pain we all feel at the pump these days too.

“I think they’re high, you know, especially diesel prices,” Lampert said.

Mike Damron Joel Lampert of San Diego is seen at the Chevron station on Park Boulevard in University Heights on November 24, 2026.

Despite the high prices, AAA, the American Automobile Association said get ready for lots of company on California’s roadways over the next six days.

“More than 81 million Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving. That includes more than 6 million right here in California,” said Kandace Redd with AAA Southern California.

John Carroll/zoom AAA spokesperson Kandace Redd is shown during a zoom interview on November 24, 2026.

Redd said the auto club actually expects a small dip in Thanksgiving travel this year, but not in California. Our painful prices notwithstanding, she said more people than ever are expected to hit Golden State roads between now and Nov. 30, and the trips will be expensive.

“We know that the average is about $5.43 a gallon. The previous Thanksgiving record, was $5.11. Again, that was set back in 2022,” Redd said.

Of course, travelers can always fly.

Mike Damron San Diego International Airport spokesperson Nicole Hall is seen at the airport on November 24, 2026.

“We anticipate as many as a million people coming through Terminal 1 and Terminal 2,” said San Diego International Airport spokesperson Nicole Hall.

Hall said if those numbers hold true, it would mark a record for the airport.

“An 8 to 10% increase in the number of people traveling through the airport. What that breaks down to in numbers per day is about 87 to 92,000 per day on our peak busy days,” Hall said.

The usual travel tips apply. Check with the airline first to make sure things are running on time, and remember, as busy as things are in the terminal, account for traffic getting to the airport.

One more mode of transport to cover. Amtrak said it’s expecting 1.3 million travelers over the holiday season. If that proves true, it would break last year’s record of 1.2 million.