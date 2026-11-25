It’s Tuesday night in North Park, and people are crowding into the North Park Beer Company . A lot of them are here for more than just brews — their focus is on boards.

“Board games are the easiest way to meet people and the easiest way to connect with people,” said Mark Laturno. Laturno is something of an expert on playing games, old-school-style.

That expertise came naturally starting a couple of years ago — with a game of chess.

“It was me and a friend who started playing once a week, and we would play in bars, and it was really just like a way for us to get together,” Laturno said while sitting in an upstairs area cordoned off just for game players.

Laturno said every time he and his friend sat down for a game, others would come up and ask if they could get in on a round.

Fast forward to the beginning of this year when he and two others founded San Diego Chess and Social . The club has been growing, big time since then — now approaching 800-members.

Carlos Castillo Two members of San Diego Chess & Social are shown playing chess at North Park Beer Co. on Nov. 10, 2026. Carlos Castillo The main floor of North Park Beer Co. is shown from above on Nov. 10, 2026. Carlos Castillo A close up shot of chess boards and a player's hand is shown at North Park Beer Co. on Nov. 10, 2026.

“We've gone from zero members to being the 3rd-largest chess club in the United States by active adult membership,” Laturno said.

As we talked to people arriving for game playing, we ran into Stella Gillmore.

“I’ve liked every single person I’ve met here,” she said. Gillmore and her boyfriend moved to San Diego just a few weeks ago.

“I love playing chess, and I still play with him, but I like to find people that are at the same level as me,” Gillmore said.

Laturno said that is important; matching people with players of similar ability.

To help facilitate that — and just keep things running smoothly, hosts are on site for every event.

There are all different skill levels here — from beginner to advanced, and in one case, really advanced.

“We do actually have one of the 140 grand masters living in the U.S. who regularly attends our club,” Laturno said, adding that the grand master, Samy Shoker , have become good friends.

But for most of these people, chess is just an enjoyable way to get to know folks, and spend time with old friends.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS San Diego Chess & Social members Paul Van Straatum (right) and Jake Mestre (left) are shown at North Park Beer Co. on Nov. 10, 2026.

“It's kind of feeling like ' Cheers ,' like, you know, where everyone knows your name. Just like seeing the same faces, running into people, playing games, different games, and hanging out,” Paul Van Straatum said. He’s a teacher, and so is his chess partner, Jake Mestre, who knows a thing or two about the origins of chess.

“It's about like 1,500 years old. It came from India. It used to be called Chaturanga . It's been through a lot of variations, but definitely awesome,” Mestre said.

We spotted one player sitting at a table with a board game on it that was not chess.

“I’ve been coming for about a month now. I just moved to San Diego, so this is one of the things I did to make friends,” Varoun Jasti said.

San Diego Chess & Social offers more than chess. Jasti was waiting for someone to join him in a game of Catan.

“This is my favorite game and it's actually the reason I came the first time. But it's always really competitive to get this game because people — it fills up really fast. So this time, when I left the house, I was like, 'I wanna play Catan … Settlers of Catan,'" Jasti said.

Carlos Castillo San Diego Chess & Social member Varoun Jasti is shown sitting next to a Catan board game at North Park Beer Co. on Nov. 10, 2026. Carlos Castillo Varoun Jasti and other members of San Diego Chess & Social are shown playing Catan at North Park Beer Co. on Nov. 10, 2026.

The cost to join San Diego Chess & Social varies with discounts for active military and students and a category where classes are offered.

A complete membership price list is available on the club’s website .

As San Diego Chess & Social has grown, so have the places where they hold game nights. There are six total now across the county.

All of them are places where — in the old familiar lyric from "Cheers" — everybody knows your name, and they’re always glad you came.