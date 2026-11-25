<<<HEADLINES>>>

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25TH>>>> [ KING TIDES ARE ARRIVING TO OUR COASTAL AREAS ]More on that next. But first... the headlines ...#######

THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY IS HERE AND WITH IT COMES MORE CONGESTION ON OUR FREEWAYS

THE CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL IS REMINDING US THAT THEIR THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY ENFORCEMENT STARTS AS OF SIX P-M TODAY

AND REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MIDNIGHT SUNDAY

C-H-P OFFICERS WILL BE ON THE LOOKOUT FOR IMPAIRED OR RECKLESS DRIVING, NO SEATBELTS AND OTHER UNSAFE BEHAVIORS

LAST YEAR’S C-H-P ENFORCEMENT PERIOD SAW MORE 12-HUNDRED ARRESTS STATEWIDE

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IN ANTICIPATION OF EXCEPTIONALLY HIGH KING TIDES, OCEANSIDE’S ANNUAL TURKEY TROT 5-K IS REARRANGING ITS COURSE

THE CHANGE IN ROUTE, SHORTENS THE RACE’S OVERALL DISTANCE

THIS YEARS ROUTE NOW TECHNICALLY COMES IN JUST SHY OF A TRADITIONAL 5-K

THE TROT BEGINS ON COAST HIGHWAY WITH A NEW FINISH LINE ON PACIFIC STREET IN OCEANSIDE OVERLOOKING THE PACIFIC OCEAN

HERE’S CHRISTY BAKER, THE MARKETING DIRECTOR OF SAN DIEGO RUNNING COMPANY, THE TROT’S ORGANIZER ON THE CHANGE

NORTHCOAST 2A (0:11)

“Our finish line is typically right here in front of the ocean. And just because of those high tides that we're expecting, we've decided to go ahead and keep people safe and dry this holiday. And we'll be moving the finish line up onto Pacific Street.”

THE FIRST 5-K TAKES OFF BRIGHT AND EARLY AT 7 A-M WITH THE OTHER RUNS TAKING OFF AFTER THAT

ORGANIZERS SAY THE EVENT BENEFITS THE JACOBS AND CUSHMAN SAN DIEGO FOOD BANK AS WELL AS DOZENS OF NON-PROFITS AND NORTH COUNTY SCHOOLS

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HOW ARE THE COST OF GROCERIES IMPACTING THIS FOOD CENTERED HOLIDAY SEASON?

FEDERAL DATA SHOWS THAT THE COST OF GROCERIES IS UP BY AROUND 22 PERCENT NATIONWIDE OVER THE PAST FIVE YEARS

N-P-R SAYS WARS IN UKRAINE AND IRAN, THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S TARIFFS AND SEVERE WEATHER ACROSS THE GLOBE ARE REASONS FOR THE INCREASE

HOWEVER, THE AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION ESTIMATES THAT THE COST OF THANKSGIVING IS UP ONLY SIX PERCENT IN COMPARISON TO LAST YEAR

AND JUST OVER FIFTY PERCENT OF LENDING-TREE SURVEY TAKERS SAY INFLATION IS AFFECTING THEIR HOLIDAY PLANS OR HOW MUCH THEY PLAN TO SPEND ON THE FEAST

LENDING TREE’S SURVEY ALSO SHOWS A SLIGHT DIP IN THOSE OF US HOSTING THANKSGIVING DINNER WHICH IS AROUND FIFTY ONE PERCENT, DOWN FROM ALMOST SIXTY PERCENT JUST ONE YEAR AGO

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

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KING TIDES ARE THE TALK OF THE TOWN AS SAN DIEGANS BRACE FOR WHAT COULD COME.

SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY REPORTER SAYS TODAY COULD BRING A DIFFERENT STORY THAN YESTERDAY (WEDNESDAY).

KINGTIDES TRT: 45 SOQ

*** NATS OF CARS GOING THROUGH WATER

CARS NAVIGATE FLOOD WATER FROM KING TIDES IN MISSION BEACH TUESDAY MORNING.

DEVIN PORTER VISITS THE AREA OFTEN.

SHE SAYS THE SCENE IS SIMILAR TO WHAT SHE SAW IN OCTOBER.

KINGTIDES 1A (:05)

THE BEACH WAS JUST GONE. AND THEN THE WATER CAME ALL THE WAY UP TO THE BOARDWALK, AND THE BOARDWALK JUST COVERED IT IN LIKE THREE INCHES OF SAND.

A COMBINATION OF EL NINO, CLIMATE CHANGE, AND BIG WAVES COULD MAKE FLOODING WORSE ON WEDNESDAY.

THAT’S ACCORDING TO MARK MERRIFIELD (MARE-E-FELD) WITH SCRIPPS INSTITUTION OF OCEANOGRAPHY.

KINGTIDES 1B: (05)

IT WON'T BE SOMETHING WE HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED BEFORE, BUT THE SEVERITY MIGHT BE HIGHER.

MERRIFIELD IS EXPECTING TO SEE SWELLS UP TO 12 FEET WEDNESDAY.

THAT COULD CAUSE EVEN MORE WATER TO COME THROUGH STORM DRAINS AND LAUNCH OVER BERMS.

THE COAST GUARD IS URGING RESIDENTS TO PREPARE CARLY KAY, KPBS NEWS

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A NEW REPORT SHOWS A SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN GUN VIOLENCE IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY

THE REPORT MEASURES CHANGES FROM 20-22 TO 20-25.

THE OVERALL NUMBER OF FIREARM HOMICIDES WENT DOWN BY NEARLY 30-PERCENT

WHILE A 44-PERCENT REDUCTION CAN BE SEEN IN EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT VISITS, TRAUMA ADMISSIONS /RELATED TO FIREARM INJURIES AND GHOST GUN RECOVERIES

THIS NEWS COMES TO US VIA THE 20-25 ANNUAL GUN VIOLENCE REPORT

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A CRIMINAL HACKER GROUP CLAIMS TO HAVE STOLEN HUGE AMOUNTS OF SENSITIVE DATA FROM THE CITY OF EL CAJON.

THIEVES CLAIM TO HAVE ARE POLICE UNDERCOVER LISTS AND DISCIPLINARY RECORDS. THE GROUP SAYS IT ALSO HAS PAYROLL DATA FOR MORE THAN A THOUSAND EMPLOYEES.

IN A STATEMENT EL CAJON’S CITY MANAGER CONFIRMS “A NETWORK SECURITY INCIDENT” TOOK PLACE IN SEPTEMBER BUT DID NOT CONFIRM WHAT, IF ANY, DATA WAS STOLEN.

NIKOLAS BEHAR (bay-har) IS A PROFESSOR OF CYBERSECURITY AT THE UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO. HE SAYS THIS SEEMS TO BE AN OPPORTUNISTIC ATTACK.

CYBER 2A :07

So what most likely happened here is attackers found a misconfiguration or a vulnerability.

EL CAJON’S CITY MANAGER DID NOT SAY WHETHER THE CITY RECEIVED A RANSOM DEMAND FROM THE ALLEGED HACKERS. THE CITY SAYS AN INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING

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TRIPLE-A SAYS HOLIDAY TRAVEL NUMBERS ARE EXPECTED TO DIP SLIGHTLY THIS YEAR. BUT, NOT IN CALIFORNIA

REPORTER JOHN CARROLL SAYS RECORD NUMBERS ARE EXPECTED ON THE ROADS, THE RAILS AND IN THE AIR

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TRAVEL 1 :51 SOQ

TRAVELERS ON CALIFORNIA ROADWAYS WILL HAVE PLENTY OF COMPANY BETWEEN NOW AND NOVEMBER 30TH. TRIPLE-A SAYS MORE THAN SIX MILLION PEOPLE ARE EXPECTED TO DRIVE SOMEWHERE IN THE STATE OVER THE NEXT SIX DAYS. WE TALKED TO ERIC CONWELL AS HE WAS FILLING UP HIS RENTAL CAR TO DROP OFF. THEN HE WAS HEADING HOME TO PORTLAND, OREGON. GAS PRICES AREN’T EXACTLY CHEAP UP THERE. BUT HE’S IN A STATE OF DISBELIEF AS TO WHAT WE’RE PAYING IN SAN DIEGO.

“It’s surprisingly a lot more expensive than Oregon. Like I was shocked. It’s painful. I definitely feel like the Iran War is showing up.”

AT SAN DIEGO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, THEY’RE EXPECTING A RECORD NUMBER OF TRAVELERS… A SPOKESPERSON SAYS ONE MILLION PEOPLE ARE LIKELY TO PASS THROUGH THE AIRPORT BETWEEN NOW AND NOVEMBER 30TH. JC, KPBS NEWS

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VIDEO GAMING MAY BE BIGGER THAN EVER… BUT THERE’S ONE GROUP OF LOCAL PLAYERS DITCHING THEIR SCREENS - FOR OLD FASHIONED BOARDS.

REPORTER JOHN CARROLL ALSO BRINGS US THIS STORY AND INTRODUCES US TO SAN DIEGO CHESS AND SOCIAL CLUB

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SDCHESS FEATURE 3:55 SOQ

((NATS STREET SCENE))

The heart of North Park on a Tuesday night. At the corner of University and Ohio…

((NATS INSIDE))

people are crowding into the North Park Beer Company. But a lot of them are here for more than just brews - their focus is on boards.

((PERHAPS A LITTLE NAT FROM PEOPLE PLAYING HERE, THEN INTO THE SOT))

SOT (3524) 22:18:40 - 18:46

NO CG HERE (COVER THIS SOT??)

“Board games are the easiest way to meet people and the easiest way to connect with people.”

TRACK:

That’s Mark Laturno… and he’s something of an expert on playing games, old school style. That expertise came naturally… starting a couple of years ago - with a game of chess.

SOT (3524) 22:18:14 - 18:23

“It was me and a friend started playing once a week, and we would play in bars, and it was really just like a way for us to get together.”

TRACK:

Laturno says every time he and his friend sat down for a game, others would come up and ask if they could get in on a round… fast forward to the beginning of this year when he and two others founded San Diego Chess and Social. The club has been growing, big time - since then… now approaching 800-members.

SOT (3524) 22:21:39 - 21:50

“We've gone from zero members to being the 3rd largest chess club in the United States by active adult membership.”

TRACK:

Stella Gilmore and her boyfriend moved to San Diego a few weeks ago.

SOT (OSMO 0252) 15:13:45 - 13:48

“I’ve liked every single person I’ve met here so…..”

BUTT TO:

SOT (0252) 15:14:14 - 14:21

CG: Stella Gilmore/San Diego Chess & Social member

“I love playing chess and I still play with him, but I like to find people that are at the same level as me.”

TRACK:

Laturno says that is important… matching people with players of similar ability.

((IF YOU HAVE A NAT OF ONE OF THE HOSTS TALKING TO SOMEONE HERE, THAT WOULD BE GOOD. IF NOT, ON WE GO))

To help facilitate that - and just keep things running smoothly, hosts are on site for every event.

There are all different skill levels here - from beginner to advanced, and in one case, really advanced.

SOT (3524) 22:26:39 - 26:49

“We do actually have one of the 140 grandmasters living in the U-S who regularly attends our club.”

TRACK:

But for most of these people, chess is just an enjoyable way to get to know folks… and spend time with old friends.

SOT (OSMO 0254) 15:16:56 - 17:05

CG: Paul Van Straatum/San Diego Chess & Social Member

“It's kind of feeling like Cheers, like, you know, where everyone knows your name. Just like seeing the same faces, running into people, playing games, different games, and hanging out.”

((POSSIBLE CUT HERE FOR TIME, IF NEEDED))

TRACK:

Paul Van Straatum is a teacher… and so is his chess partner, Jake Mestre. I knew chess was an ancient game… but it’s always good to have one’s facts straight before chatting it up with teachers.

SOT (0254) 15:19:19 - 19:38

CG: (@ :03) Jake Mestre/San Diego Chess & Social Member

“And it’s like thousands of years old, I think.” “It's about like 1,500 years old. It came from India. It used to be called Chaturanga. It's been through a lot of variations, but definitely awesome.” “See, I have to interview teachers more often, so I learn something myself.”

SOT (OSMO 0251) 15:10:03 - 10:09

NO CG HERE

“I’ve been coming for about a month now. I just moved to San Diego, so this is one of the things I did to make friends.”

TRACK:

But on this night, Varoun Jasti was not making friends over a game of chess. Its name notwithstanding, San Diego Chess and Social offers more than chess.

SOT (0251) 15:20:28 - 10:42

CG: Varoun Jasti/San Diego Chess & Social club member

“This is my favorite game and it's actually the reason I came the first time. But it's always really competitive to get this game cuz people, it fills up really fast. So this time, uh, when I left the house, I was like, I wanna play Catan.” “And what is this game?” “Uh, Settlers of Catan. It's actually really popular.”

TRACK:

The cost to join San Diego Chess & Social varies… with discounts for active military and students and a category where you can take classes.

Check it all out at chess and social dot com.

((PERHAPS A LITTLE SEQUENCE OF FOLKS PLAYING HERE, BEFORE TRACK COMES BACK IN))

TRACK:

As San Diego Chess & Social has grown… so have the places where they hold game nights… six total across the county. All of them places to go where… in the old familiar lyric… everybody knows your name, and they’re always glad you came. JC, KPBS News

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IN 2025 , LEGO BUILT A REPLICA OF THE SAN DIEGO CONVENTION CENTER TO DISPLAY ON THE COMIC-CON EXHIBIT FLOOR. THE DIORAMA [dya-ram-uh] NOW LIVES AT THE COMIC-CON MUSEUM.

ARTS REPORTER BETH ACCOMANDO WAS ON HAND FOR THE OPENING CEREMONIES.

LEGOCON (ba) 1:13 SOQ

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TODD GLORIA 3, 2, 1! [ribbon cut]

On Friday, Comic-Con Museum cut the ribbon to unveil the permanent home of a massive diorama dubbed LEGO Con. Greg Hicks is the US Brand Manager at the LEGO Group. He described the work that went into setting up the diorama at Comic-Con.

GREGORY HICKS The recreation of the San Diego Comic-Con was built with the incredibly talented LEGO model production team based in Connecticut. It features more than 200,000 LEGO bricks, over 9,000 minifigures, and took approximately 1,500 hours of design and building over the course of 6 months. The Comic-Con convention comes to life via the details that make it special.

Like Hall H, costumed fans, and knights fighting on the back terrace. Shawn Vandiver was the San Diego Convention Center chair when the LEGO Con diorama was installed.

SHAWN VANDIVER The detail and the care that LEGO and Comic-Con put into depicting our extraordinary building, I thought was really special. I think it's very accurate. And it really demonstrates how Comic-Con brings the building to life.

LEGO Con is now on display in the lower level of the Comic-Con Museum. You can get up close to discover the Easter eggs and clever design of this massive diorama.

Beth Accomando, KPBS News

<<<SHOW CLOSE>>>

That’s it for today’s pod. This podcast is edited by Laura Castañeda & is hosted and produced by myself, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great day.

