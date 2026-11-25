Instagram is often a highlight reel of vacations and celebrations. During the holidays, feeds can quickly fill with images of friends and family gathering together. But behind those carefully curated posts, people may be feeling something very different.

Sherry Jiang, lead author of a study from the University of California San Diego, wanted to know whether people's social media activity could reveal how they were really feeling.

“I noticed everyone seemed to be showing their best self,” Jiang said. “Does what we post show how we feel, even something as private as loneliness?”

What the findings show

Jiang and her colleagues studied 415 college students, comparing their Instagram activity with surveys measuring loneliness. The findings were published this month in a journal in the Nature Portfolio.

“We found that how lonely people feel can actually show up in their everyday Instagram behavior,” Jiang said.

Students who felt they were missing a close connection tended to post later at night and use more negative language. Those who felt disconnected from a broader circle of friends were less likely to like or comment on other people's posts. Students who reported feeling lonelier also tended to have fewer people in their photos.

One finding stood out.

“The number of followers people had did not necessarily equal, translate into their loneliness level,” Jiang said. “Students with more followers were actually more likely to say they felt lonely.”

'Loneliness is a health concern'

Researchers used computer models to look for patterns in students' photos, captions and activity. The models predicted students' self-reported loneliness about three-quarters of the time.

“Loneliness is a health concern, and it's hard to see from the outside,” Jiang said. “At the same time, so much of the young people's social life happens online, so social media is a natural place to look for signs of loneliness.”

Since the study focused on college students, most of them women and either Asian or white, researchers said more work is needed to determine whether the patterns hold across other populations.

Jiang said people often overlook loneliness.

“It can lead to early death at levels comparable to obesity and smoking,” she said.

Jiang hopes the research could eventually help identify people who are struggling with loneliness and connect them with support.

“I think the hope is that people can use this to get targeted intervention.”