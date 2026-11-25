Thanksgiving in San Diego will include several turkey trots, Interfaith Community Services' 40th Thanksgiving dinner, and four elite NCAA men's basketball teams will face off in a tournament at the University of San Diego.

Father Joe's Villages' 25th annual Thanksgiving Day 5K will begin at 7:15 a.m. at Balboa Park, preceded by a sunrise Mass in Plaza De Panama. Post- race festivities will follow at the Plaza de Panama, including live music, a beer garden and family-friendly activities such as pictures with Santa Claus and other characters.

The O'side Turkey Trot in Oceanside will celebrate its 21st year, welcoming runners and walkers of all ages and abilities. The 5K starts in two waves, at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., followed by a walking wave at 8:15 a.m. The children's races are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 10:25 a.m. Participants can also enter the Double Dip Challenge and complete both 5K waves. The event offers a costume contest, a largest teams competition, live entertainment on the course and finisher medals for all participants.

The Encinitas 2026 Turkey Trot will begin its 10K race at 7:30 a.m. under the "Encinitas" sign on South Coast Highway 101 near West D Street. It will feature a costume contest and a children's race.

Fleet Feet San Diego will host its ninth annual free Thanksgiving Day 5K and Fun Run at 5980 Village Way. The first 175 registrants will receive a 2026 Fleet Feet Thanksgiving Day 5K T-shirt.

The 13th annual Coronado Turkey Trot will begin at Tidelands Park at 8 a.m.

Interfaith Community Services' 40th Thanksgiving dinner will run from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the organization's nutrition center in Escondido. Meals will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

No. 7 Texas will face Georgetown at 11:30 a.m. in the opening game of the Rady Children's Invitational at the University of San Diego's Jenny Craig Pavilion. No. 6 UCLA will play St. Mary's at 2 p.m. in the second game.

Chollas Lake, Mission Trails Regional Park, Tecolote Canyon Natural Park and city golf courses will be open Thursday, with Mission Bay Golf Course closing at dusk. City skate parks and the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track will also remain open.

Most parks and campgrounds will be available during normal business hours Thursday. However, the following facilities will be closed:

— Fallbrook Community Center.

— Lakeside Community Center.

— Spring Valley Community Center.

— Valley Center Community Hall and Adams Park Pool.

— Spring Valley gym.

— 4S Ranch Sports Park recreation office, closed Thursday and Friday (the ranger office and park will remain open).

— Mira Mesa Epicentre.

The county's park reservation phone line won't be operating Thursday but reservations can be made online at sdparks.org.

Travelers are advised to expect a busy travel season at San Diego International Airport, with the bulk of the travel expected to begin Friday.

The heaviest travel will continue through Monday, Nov. 30, with daily passenger volume during an 11-day travel period anticipated to reach as many as 87,000, an expected 8-10% increase over last year, according to the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority.

The busiest travel day is expected to be Sunday, Nov. 29, with as many as 100,000 passengers projected to travel through SAN.

"The Thanksgiving holiday is one of our busiest travel periods of the year," said Atif Saeed, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. "Unlike spring, summer, and winter holiday travel periods, Thanksgiving travel is concentrated within a much shorter window, resulting in significant increases in passenger traffic immediately before and after the holiday."

For those heading to San Diego International to pick up or drop off, expect delays from heavy traffic. The busiest times curbside will be between 4 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. to midnight.

To help avoid holiday travel woes, the airport authority offered some tips:

— Arrive at least two hours early to avoid the busiest times.

— Be aware of roadway changes: A new on-airport roadway now directs westbound drivers on North Harbor Drive to Terminals 1 and 2.

— Make parking reservations at san.org/parking.

— Take the free San Diego Flyer shuttle service between the Old Town Transit Station and SAN. The electric shuttle buses operate seven days a week, with an average arrival time of every 20 to 30 minutes. The first pick up is at 4:45 a.m. and the last pick up/drop off at 12:30 a.m.

— Have family or friends drop you off or use ride-hailing services.

Metropolitan Transit System bus and trolley service will operate on modified schedules during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Here's a look at the various changes.

MTS will run a holiday schedule system-wide on Thanksgiving Day, meaning:

— All bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule.

— All trolley lines will operate with half-hour service and frequency.

— There will be no service on Rapid Express Routes 280 or 290, or Rural Routes 888, 891 and 894.

— Rural Route 892 will not operate.

— MTS Access subscription passengers wanting a ride must call ahead of time to arrange transportation.

— Travelers can get to the airport via Route 992, next to the Santa Fe Depot, or the San Diego Airport Flyer from the Old Town Transit Center.

The Friends Ride Free promotion will also be available on Thanksgiving Day, allowing one guest of a fare-paying adult to ride free on any MTS service, officials said.

Youth may also use the MTS for free with the Youth Opportunity Pass Program. Details are at sdmts.com/fares/youth-opportunity-pass-program.

Services closed on Thanksgiving Day are:

— the Transit Store.

— MTS Information and Trip Planning.

— PRONTO Support Center.

— the Customer Service office.

On Friday:

— all MTS urban and local bus routes will operate on normal weekday schedules.

— all trolley lines will operate on a Sunday schedule.

— all support services will resume normal hours.

Regular services will resume Saturday.

