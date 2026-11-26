San Diego fire and police personnel closed sections of beach and boardwalk Thanksgiving morning, but flood damage to businesses and infrastructure will likely “be on the low side.”

That’s according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Robert Rezende, who said the La Jolla Shores boardwalk and the boardwalk from Belmont Park to Pacific Beach Drive would be closed until conditions improve sufficiently.

“We’re seeing the ocean … coming over the ocean walls and encroaching onto the boardwalk, which makes it unsafe for folks to be on the boardwalk right now,” Rezende said at 9:15 a.m., shortly before the tide started to wane.

In La Jolla, first responders made a “couple rescues and medical aids related to water overtopping the wall” and rescued a surfer “struggling near rocks,” according to a later written update by Rezende. All are reported to be safe, and no damage to lifeguard tower facilities has been found.

No medical issues or rescues were reported in Mission Beach or Pacific Beach Thursday morning.

Kevin Trevellyan / KPBS People stand atop sand berms at Pacific Beach to watch the king tide on Nov. 26, 2026.

Locals and tourists watched waves crash from behind police tape near Belmont Park, and atop sand berms. Others appeared to be having a typical morning, jogging or grabbing coffee.

Tucson residents Bobby Carnaghi and his wife vacation in the area for a few days around Thanksgiving every year. He hadn’t ever seen waves like this, but was more intrigued than anything.

“I wasn’t scared. It was pretty cool,” he said. “I just feel for the businesses on the boardwalk.

Amtrak canceled Pacific Surfline service from Oceanside to Los Angeles International Airport due to washout conditions, according to a social media post.

Rezende asked for residents to remain cautious near the ocean around Christmas time next month, when San Diego will see another king tide event.