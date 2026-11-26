<<<HEADLINES>>>

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26TH>>>> [ A KPBS ANALYSIS IS REVEALING A CONCERNING PATTERN ON COUNTY SUPERVISORS POLITICAL SPENDING ]More on that next. But first... the headlines …#######

FOR THOSE OF US HANDLING FOOD PREPARATIONS THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND, THE CITY IS REMINDING US NOT TO POUR FAT, OIL OR GREASE DOWN THE DRAIN

COOKING GREASE COATS THE INSIDE OF PIPES AND CAN EVENTUALLY CAUSE BLOCKAGES AND SEWER SPILLS

THE CITY SAYS INSTEAD, POUR SMALL AMOUNTS OF COOKING OIL INTO A MILK CARTON OR CONTAINER AND THROW IT AWAY

THIS INCLUDES THINGS LIKE FRYING OIL, BACON FAT AND EVEN SALAD DRESSING

THE CITY ALSO SAYS WIPING GREASY DISHES BEFORE WASHING ALSO HELPS

#######

IT GOES WITHOUT SAYING THAT SAN DIEGO AND CALIFORNIA DRIVERS AS A WHOLE PAY SOME OF THE HIGHEST GAS PRICES IN OUR COUNTRY

BUT … GAS PRICES LATELY ARE TRENDING DOWNWARD

HERE IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY, THE AVERAGE PRICE OF A GALLON OF SELF-SERVE REGULAR gas FELL ALMOST FOUR CENTS TO ITS LOWEST SINCE MID JULY

THE AVERAGE PRICE HAS NOW FALLEN MORE THAN 90 CENTS OVER THE PAST 55 DAYS

ACCORDING TO TRIPLE-A, GAS PRICES ARE STILL ABOUT 74 CENTS HIGHER THAN THEY WERE ONE YEAR AGO

########

AN EXHIBIT AT THE BONITA MUSEUM AND CULTURAL CENTER HIGHLIGHTS THE CULTURE OF THE KUMEYAAY [koom-e-eye] PEOPLE.

THE EXHIBITS CURATORS ARE ENTIRELY MADE UP OF KUMEYAAY [COOM-E-EYE] ARTISTS, HISTORIANS AND LOCAL TRIBE MEMBERS

ORGANIZERS SAY THE EXHIBIT SERVES AS A YEAR-ROUND EDUCATIONAL RESOURCE FOR ITS VISITORS BY FEATURING A ROTATION OF NEW ART AND THEMES

KPBS MIDDAY EDITION’S JADE HINDMON SPOKE WITH HEATHER GALLANA [GALL-YAh-nuh] , THE EDUCATION COORDINATOR AT THE MUSEUM ON HOW STUDENTS CAN LEARN AND INTERACT WITH THE EXHIBIT

9:14 - 9:49: “ I’m really excited about that as I host the tours, we are a free museum … & teach the community.”

THE EXHIBIT IS PERMANENT. IT’S OPEN WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY 10 AM TO 4 PM

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need

<<<UNDERWRITING BREAK>>

######

<<<MUSIC BUMP INTO A BLOCK>>

##########

ONE OF THE PERKS ENJOYED BY SAN DIEGO COUNTY SUPERVISORS IS THEY’RE ALLOWED TO SOLICIT THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN PRIVATE DONATIONS FOR SPECIAL EVENTS. A KPBS ANALYSIS FOUND MUCH OF THE MONEY IS COMING FROM COMPANIES THAT DO BUSINESS WITH THE COUNTY.

ANCHOR DEBBIE CRUZ SPOKE WITH INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER SCOTT RODD TO LEARN MORE.

SUPESGIFTS (sr) TRT 4:41 last words “might be influence.”

____

So Scott, you report that these donations are unusual. They're not campaign contributions. They're not gifts to an elected official. So what are they?

Technically, they are gifts to an agency. And in this case, it's the supervisor's office that is the agency. And so these companies are writing checks for maybe a thousand, two thousand dollars, typically up to just under five thousand dollars. And the money is going into the supervisor's office's events account. And so that money is supposed to be used for events that benefit the community. And the thing is, supervisors have a lot of discretion over how how they can spend that money.

You found a pattern of companies donating to county supervisor offices around the time that they were seeking contracts with the county. Tell us more about that.

Yeah, that that's what was interesting in terms of looking at these records. And again, there were tens of thousands of dollars in these uh gifted payments, these donations to supervisor offices just this year alone. And we found uh about half a dozen examples where there were companies that had some business with the county, a contract with the county, and had also, around the time of getting the contracts, in many cases, or getting an extension, had given the money to the supervisor offices.

So I can give you one example. There was a company called Perimeter Solutions. They provide fire retardant that's often put around different parts of the county in preparation for wildfires, for fire protection. And this company had a contract going back to 2021 with the county. And they were seeking a contract extension. It was worth over a million dollars, actually. They got that contract extension earlier this year.

Uh some weeks later, they had actually put out a press release, a joint press release with Supervisor Joel Anderson's office, touting the agreement, touting the the fire protection services. And then a few weeks after that, they had given thousands of dollars to Supervisor Anderson's office for his events account.

Mm. What did the county supervisors say in response to your findings? And what did the company say?

Well, in that example, we heard from Perimeter Solutions. And they actually acknowledged, look, we understand that the timing of these things raises some questions. They said, we take that seriously. But they said, look, there's no connection here. We were seeking a contract extension. That happened back in May. And then it wasn't until uh you know, a couple months later into the summer that we gave that contribution to Supervisor Joel Anderson's office. They said they wanted to give that money to support a ribbon cutting event at the remodeled Ramona Air Base.

And so they said there's no connection here between the the contract and the money that was given. And we heard that as well from other supervisor offices, including uh Supervisor Paloma Aguirre and Chair Tara Lawson-Remer as well. We didn't hear back from all the companies, but the ones that we did had told us, they said no connection between the money that was given and the con- contracts that they've received from the county.

Government accountability experts told you the system raises questions and probably deserves closer scrutiny. What are their concerns?

Well, for one, they say this system is unusual. In in politics, there's going to be a flow of money no matter what. Campaign contributions is kind of the one that people think of most often. Um there are also instances where companies or individuals can give gifts to individual politicians. But those are pretty strictly limited. A gift to an agency really has no limit. I mean, they - these companies or influential individuals, if they wanted to, could keep giving gift after gift and keep writing checks.

So the experts I spoke to said this just looks kind of like a an unusual interpretation of how this gift to an agency is approached. We checked in with other counties previously to see if if they had any examples of this kind of donation happening with their supervisors. And we didn't find examples of it. And I spoke with Sean McMorris. He's with the government accountability organization Common Cause California.

And he said, even if there is just the appearance that maybe something improper is happening in terms of influence, that can have an impact on on voters.

If we think that something untoward is happening because of these relationships and this flow of money, we lose faith in our government. We lose faith in the democratic process. And that's detrimental to a functioning ideal democracy.

And again, to emphasize, we didn't find any evidence that there was any pay-to-play, any favors happening here. I just want to be clear about that. But uh folks like McMorris and and others really emphasize that it's important to understand how money flows in politics, where it's coming from, where it's going, and to understand where there might be influence.

TAG: THAT WAS INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER SCOTT RODD WITH ANCHOR DEBBIE CRUZ.

##########

A SAN DIEGO FEDERAL JUDGE HAS BLOCKED ICE FROM RE-ARRESTING PEOPLE WHO ARE NOT A FLIGHT RISK.

REPORTER ALEXANDER NGUYEN SAYS THE CASE STEMS FROM A HAITIAN MINISTER WHO WENT IN FOR A ROUTINE IMMIGRATION CHECK-IN LAST YEAR AND WAS DETAINED FOR SEVERAL MONTHS.

===

In a ruling Tuesday, Judge Dana Sabraw says ICE must first determine, on an individualized basis, whether a person is flight risk or a danger to justifty re-detention.

The judge also certify the case as class action, meaning anyone in similar circumstances as the original plaintiffs is protected.

Immigration attorney Andres Moreno, the second, says the ruling was in response to ICE flouting the law.

SOT 1548 13;44;07;07 → 13;44;15;07

CG: ANDRES MORENO II // IMMIGRATION ATTORNEY

“They have to do a pre-deprivation hearing before they can redetain you. ICE has been ignoring that completely and just detaining people.”

The ruling does not mean that all re-detain will stop but it will protect a significant number of people in San Diego and Imperial Counties.

AN/KPBS

##########

THE CITY OF LEMON GROVE GREENLIT PLANS EARLIER THIS MONTH OFFERING A GLIMPSE INTO HOW THE CITY'S DOWNTOWN HUB COULD GROW OVER THE NEXT TWO DECADES.

EAST COUNTY REPORTER ELAINE ALFARO HAS THE DETAILS.

LEMONGROVE (1:25) SOC

“I think downtown Lemon Grove is a jewel in the rough. There are a lot of really amazing businesses here, really wonderful restaurants, people with a lot of heart. But it does come with its challenges.”

That’s business owner Sydell (Sid-ell) Howell. Her family’s medical equipment business has been part of the fabric of downtown Lemon Grove since 1997.

She’s seen the area evolve since she started working with her mom in 2004.

“If we had more investment in beautification and we had a much more, consistent upkeep, it could be a lot better.”

Now, she hopes the city’s business plans for the next two decades will help mom-and-pop shops like hers continue to thrive in the neighborhood.

Lemon Grove City Council approved both a downtown specific plan and economic development study.

Those efforts lay the foundation for building a walkable and transit-oriented center for business and housing.

Tony Winney is Lemon Grove’s city manager.

“Historically, the city hasn't invested formally in economic development. And, so that's a focus area that the council has now chosen to move forward on. ” … BUTT TO “We want our residents to be able to shop and have all their needs met without going over to other communities to have those.”

Winney said the city will do community outreach efforts for the economic study starting in the new year.

Elaine Alfaro, KPBS News

##########

GUN VIOLENCE RATES DECLINED SIGNIFICANTLY IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY BETWEEN 20-22 AND 20-25. THAT’S ACCORDING TO A NEW REPORT FROM THE COUNTY’S PUBLIC SAFETY EXECUTIVE OFFICE.

REPORTER ANDREW DYER HAS MORE ON WHY AND WHAT THE COUNTY’S DOING TO MAKE SURE THAT TREND CONTINUES.

GUNREPORT 1 (ad) (1:08) SOQ

The report says over those three years firearm-related incidents like gunshot injuries and killings are down.

The county looked at data from area emergency rooms, trauma centers and law enforcement agencies.

Lisa Nugent (New-Jint) is a program coordinator for the county’s office of community safety. She attributes the decline to a network of government and community organizations.

LN: Law enforcement, public health, our schools, community organizations, the sheriff's office,

She says community intervention groups played an especially important role.

LN: They help prevent retaliatory shootings and resolve conflicts before they escalate.

The report found a 44 percent reduction in emergency room visits due to gun injuries. Ghost gun recoveries are down 60 percent.

Nugent says going forward the data will be used to inform policy across the county.

LN: We are listening to the data and based on that information, we will create our work plan

She says that work plan will put a special focus on suicide prevention. That’s because the study also found a more than six percent increase in firearm suicides from 2024 to 2025.

Andrew Dyer, KPBS News

##########

THE IMPERIAL COUNTY REGISTRAR OF VOTERS IS EXPECTED TO CERTIFY THE RESULTS OF THE NOVEMBER ELECTION ON MONDAY

REPORTER KORI SUZUKI SAYS VOTER TURNOUT IN THE COUNTY HAS ALREADY REACHED A RECORD HIGH.

IVTURNOUT 1 (:46) SOQ

_______________________

The registrar’s office has counted 42-thousand ballots as of last week. That’s about thirty seven percent of all eligible voters in the county.

That might not sound like a super high number… but it is for Imperial County. It’s the largest turnout in a midterm election — where the president isn’t on the ballot — in twenty years.

Historically, Imperial County has trailed the rest of the state in voter turnout. Local organizers and historians say that’s because of a number of factors… including enduring poverty, inequality and mistrust in local government.

It’s still early to say what might have driven higher turnout.

But Imperial County has been rocked this year by debates over data centers and immigration. Civil liberties groups have also held campaigns to increase voter registration.

The registrar’s office is expected to certify the election results today.

Kori Suzuki, KPBS News

##########

WHAT CAN YOUR INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT REVEAL ABOUT YOU? EVERYTHING, INCLUDING YOUR MOOD.

HEALTH REPORTER HEIDI DE MARCO SAYS RESEARCHERS AT U-C SAN DIEGO FOUND PATTERNS IN SOCIAL MEDIA USER’S ACTIVITY.

INSTALONELY 1 1:14 soc

Instagram is often a highlight reel… vacations, celebrations and during the holidays feeds can quickly fill up with images of gatherings.

Sherry Jiang started questioning what those carefully curated images might be hiding.

"Does what we post show how we feel, even something as private as loneliness?"

That question led Jiang and her colleagues at UC San Diego to study 415 college students.

Researchers compared the students’ Instagram activity with surveys measuring their loneliness.

"We found that how lonely people feel can actually show up in their everyday Instagram behavior."

Those missing a close connection tended to post later at night and use more negative language. Lonelier students tended to have fewer people in their photos.

"Students with more followers were actually more likely to say they felt lonely."

As we scroll through holiday photos this season, Jiang hopes the research can eventually help identify loneliness.

"I think the hope is that people can use this to get targeted intervention."

Heidi de Marco, KPBS News

<<<SHOW CLOSE>>>

That’s it for today’s pod. This podcast is edited by Laura Castañeda & is hosted and produced by myself, Lawrence K. Jackson. This episode was recorded on Wednesday, November 25th. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great day.

