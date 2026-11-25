King tides, the highest tides of the year, came and went Wednesday morning without damaging flooding in low-lying communities along San Diego County’s coastline.

In La Jolla, the tide peaked at 8.11 feet, breaking the last record set in late October of 7.98 feet, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Surfers there paddled out into the mid-sized waves during the event. Levi Robinson, an 11-year-old surfer, said it was not a day for beginners.

“I think I might see some pros out here,” he said. “There’s people shredding.”

Matthew Bowler A surfer wades through puddles on the shore after surfing during the highest tides of the year near the Ellen Browning Scripps Memorial Pier on Nov. 25, 2026.

Near the Scripps Memorial Pier, which took severe damage during the 1982-’83 El Niño when it was made of wood, people gathered as the saltwater covered most of the beach. Bernard Yin said he was visiting home for the holiday weekend. He said he wanted to see just how high the tide would get.

“I’m not seeing anything as dramatic as has been disseminated like crazy on social media and on the internet as of yet,” he said. “But, you know, a few rogue waves or something might do some pretty interesting things.”

Casey Oswant, a meteorologist with the NWS, said conditions did not appear dramatic or damaging Wednesday morning because the peak of the swell did not coincide with the high tide.

That combination did happen in Northern California Wednesday, where monstrous waves collapsed the Pacifica Pier and flooded several roads.

Things could look a little different in Southern California on Thanksgiving Day, however. The largest waves are expected to coincide with the high tide, meaning some berms could erode, Oswant said.

Sand berms along the coast and bay have held up so far.

“The city has been preparing actually for months for events like today, ensuring that our sand berms are fully built and ensuring that all of our city operations are ready to go if we do experience really extreme conditions here at the beach,” said Bethany Bezak, San Diego’s new chief operating officer.

Matthew Bowler King tides occur every year, but this year, peak tides coincide with unusually high water levels due to El Niño.

She tracked conditions in Mission Beach early Wednesday.

“I’m out here just making sure that I’ve got eyes and ears on the situation at hand,” she said.

City crews there emptied trash cans and other litter before waves blanketed more sand.

Nearby, Jeremiah Mahan watched from the second floor of his Mission Beach rental.

“Yesterday the water was a lot farther out than it is right now,” he said.

He and his family were visiting from Chicago and other states. San Diego’s ocean views have become their Thanksgiving tradition. But this year, the threat of record-breaking king tides has them a little concerned.

“When we got here and we saw like the (sand) bags, then we realized maybe this is serious, so we should maybe be prepared for it, but no, we weren't going to stop,” he said.

King tides are normal. They occur annually when the moon and sun tug at the Earth, raising water levels. But this year is different: the high tides are happening as water levels along the West Coast are unusually high because of El Niño. The climate pattern has warmed the ocean even more, leading to higher sea levels.

Scientists have said severe damage could happen if high tides coincide with El Niño-driven rainstorms. A “super” El Niño doesn’t guarantee a wet winter, but it does tilt the odds. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that a strong-to-very strong El Niño is likely through March.