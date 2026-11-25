A San Diego federal judge has temporarily blocked Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from redetaining people who are not a flight risk.

In a ruling Tuesday, Judge Dana Subraw said ICE has to determine, on an individualized basis, if there has been a significant change in circumstances that would make the person a flight risk or a danger to justify redetention.

Critics have said it was a signature enforcement tactic by the Trump administration to redetain people previously released, who are currently having their removal cases heard, at their ICE check-ins or appointments.

“ICE was luring those people into check-ins or ICE (appointments) or other appointments and redetaining them for no reason,” said Monika Langarica, the legal director at Center for Human Rights and constitutional Law.

The organization represents one of the plaintiffs in the case, that of Chancely Fanfan, a Haitian minister.

He and his wife entered the United States legally to seek asylum. Langarica said the family did everything they were asked to do, showing up to every court hearing and immigration check-in.

“They even had a U.S. citizen baby in the United States in reliance on the government's promise that they were free in the United States and that they would not be subject to detention unless they violated the terms of their previous releases, or broke some of the rules that warranted detention,” she said.

Nevertheless, Fanfan was detained during a routine check-in last year. He was finally released in December 2025, missing his baby’s first birthday.

Arresting people at their immigration check-ins is a tactic that ICE still uses. The latest case went viral and outraged the San Diego community and the nation when an 8-year-old Haitian child was detained following his check-in earlier this month.

“We cannot confirm, based on the publicly available information, whether that little boy was a class member in this case,” Langarica said. “But it's precisely that practice, luring people, including even third graders, into these dark offices on a floor of a federal building in downtown and then subjecting them to detention again for no justifiable reasons.”

Sabraw has also certified the case as a class action, meaning anyone in circumstances similar to the original plaintiffs is protected. The order only applies to San Diego and Imperial counties, but Langarica said there is an analogous case in San Francisco with a similar ruling.

Immigration attorney Andrews Moreno II said the ruling was in response to ICE ignoring the law.

“They have to do a pre-deprivation hearing before they can re-detain you,” he said. “ICE has been ignoring that completely and detaining people.”

That has led to a flood of habeas petitions as attorneys try to free their clients. Moreno said that in 26 years of practice, prior to this administration, he’d never had to file a habeas petition.

“That's why there's a stay in effect right now to try to minimize the effect of people having to file habeas corpus petitions for reasons that they shouldn't have been detained to begin with,” he said.

The ruling does not mean that all redetainments will stop, but it will protect a significant number of people in San Diego and Imperial Counties.