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KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Meet the candidates for California Supreme Court Justice

By Kevin Trevellyan / Public Matters Reporter
Published October 27, 2026 at 2:08 PM PDT
Updated October 27, 2026 at 2:08 PM PDT

What does a California Supreme Court justice do?

The California Supreme Court reviews appellate court rulings, which allows the high court to address major unsettled questions in state law. Justices review all death penalty sentences handed down in California. The Supreme Court also considers appeals of Public Utilities Commission decisions, along with disciplinary recommendations for judges and attorneys accused of misconduct by the Commission on Judicial Performance and the State Bar of California.

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California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
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What does a California Supreme Court justice get paid? 

An associate Supreme Court justice earns $304,555 per year.

Why do we vote for California Supreme Court justices?

Unlike conventional elections, Supreme Court justices don’t run against other candidates. A justice is appointed by the governor then confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments. Voters then decide whether to retain a justice during the first gubernatorial election after their appointment, or when their 12-year term runs out. Facing voters is intended to make justices more accountable to the public.

Why is the vote 'yes' or 'no'?

If a majority of voters say “yes,”’ the justice stays on the bench for a 12-year term. If a majority of voters say “no,” the justice loses their position and the governor appoints a replacement.

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Politics KPBS Voter Hub: San Diego 2026 General Election guide
Kevin Trevellyan
Kevin Trevellyan covers politics, governance and civic engagement for KPBS. He moved back home to San Diego after working as an editor in Vermont. Kevin has also reported on the Montana statehouse and local government in eastern Idaho.
See stories by Kevin Trevellyan
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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