Meet the candidates for California Supreme Court Justice

What does a California Supreme Court justice do?
The California Supreme Court reviews appellate court rulings, which allows the high court to address major unsettled questions in state law. Justices review all death penalty sentences handed down in California. The Supreme Court also considers appeals of Public Utilities Commission decisions, along with disciplinary recommendations for judges and attorneys accused of misconduct by the Commission on Judicial Performance and the State Bar of California.
What does a California Supreme Court justice get paid?
An associate Supreme Court justice earns $304,555 per year.
Why do we vote for California Supreme Court justices?
Unlike conventional elections, Supreme Court justices don’t run against other candidates. A justice is appointed by the governor then confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments. Voters then decide whether to retain a justice during the first gubernatorial election after their appointment, or when their 12-year term runs out. Facing voters is intended to make justices more accountable to the public.
Why is the vote 'yes' or 'no'?
If a majority of voters say “yes,”’ the justice stays on the bench for a 12-year term. If a majority of voters say “no,” the justice loses their position and the governor appoints a replacement.