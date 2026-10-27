Meet the candidates for California's Court of Appeals

What does an appeals court justice do?
Appeals courts review lower court decisions to ensure they’re consistent with the law. Decisions are made by three-justice panels. Appeals courts also consider decisions from the Public Employment Relations Board, Agricultural Labor Relations Board and Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board.
Why do we vote for appeals court justices?
Appeals court justices don’t run against other candidates, like in most elections. Instead, justices are nominated by the governor then confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments. Voters then decide whether to “retain” the justice for another 12-year term. Putting justices before voters is intended to make them more accountable to the public.
Why is the vote 'yes' or 'no'?
If a majority of voters say "yes," the justice stays on the bench for a 12-year term. If a majority of voters say "no," the justice loses their position and the governor nominates a replacement.