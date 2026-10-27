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KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Meet the candidates for California's Court of Appeals

By Kevin Trevellyan / Public Matters Reporter
Published October 27, 2026 at 2:12 PM PDT
Updated October 27, 2026 at 2:12 PM PDT

What does an appeals court justice do?

Appeals courts review lower court decisions to ensure they’re consistent with the law. Decisions are made by three-justice panels. Appeals courts also consider decisions from the Public Employment Relations Board, Agricultural Labor Relations Board and Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board.

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California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
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What does an appeals court justice get paid?

An appeals court justice earns $288,774 annually.

Why do we vote for appeals court justices?

Appeals court justices don’t run against other candidates, like in most elections. Instead, justices are nominated by the governor then confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments. Voters then decide whether to “retain” the justice for another 12-year term. Putting justices before voters is intended to make them more accountable to the public.

Why is the vote 'yes' or 'no'?

If a majority of voters say "yes," the justice stays on the bench for a 12-year term. If a majority of voters say "no," the justice loses their position and the governor nominates a replacement.

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Politics KPBS Voter Hub: San Diego 2026 General Election guide
Kevin Trevellyan
Kevin Trevellyan covers politics, governance and civic engagement for KPBS. He moved back home to San Diego after working as an editor in Vermont. Kevin has also reported on the Montana statehouse and local government in eastern Idaho.
See stories by Kevin Trevellyan
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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