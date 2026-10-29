Famed labor leader, feminist and civil rights icon Dolores Huerta has died

Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson…it’s THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29TH

FAMED LABOR LEADER AND ACTIVIST DOLORES HUERTA HAS PASSED AWAY.

More on that next. But first... the headlines….

SAN DIEGO COUNTY WILL ASSIST RESIDENTS IN NEED WHO ARE AT RISK OF LOSING BENEFITS DUE TO RECENT FEDERAL BUDGET CUTS.

THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A ONE-YEAR PILOT CALLED ‘THE SAFETY NET BRIDGE PROGRAM.’ IT WILL PROVIDE ASSISTANCE TO COUNTY RESIDENTS AGED 19 TO 64 WHO QUALIFY FOR MEDI-CAL AND CALFRESH.

EARLY LAST YEAR, THE REPUBLICAN-CONTROLLED CONGRESS PASSED A BILL, WHICH PRESIDENT TRUMP SIGNED, MAKING CUTS AND ADDING NEW REQUIREMENTS FOR HEALTH CARE AND SOCIAL SERVICES.

THE COUNTY PROGRAM WAS PROPOSED BY SUPERVISOR MONICA MONTGOMERY STEPPE

IT ALLOCATES UP TO $20-POINT-FOUR MILLION FOR PRIMARY CARE, PRESCRIPTIONS, HEALTH FAIRS AND WORKERS TO PROVIDE FOOD AND MEDICAL EDUCATION

MONTGOMERY STEPPE’S OFFICE SAYS THAT PART OF THE PROGRAM IS SET TO GO INTO EFFECT EARLY NEXT YEAR. FOOD DISTRIBUTION UNDER THE SAFETY NET BRIDGE PROGRAM BEGAN IN AUGUST.

COUNTY SUPERVISORS HAVE ALSO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORTED AN ANTI-CORRUPTION MEASURE

IT INCLUDES A TWO-YEAR BAN ON PAID POST-EMPLOYMENT LOBBYING … AND RESTRICTIONS ON USING BETTING PLATFORMS FOR INSIDER TRADING.

THE PROPOSAL WOULD BAN FORMER OFFICIALS FROM LOBBYING THE COUNTY AFTER LEAVING OFFICE

COUNTY EMPLOYEES WOULD ALSO FACE RESTRICTIONS ON USING PREDICTION MARKETS SUCH AS KALSHI TO BET ON ANYTHING THEY HAD INSIDE KNOWLEDGE OF

BOARD CHAIR TERRA LAWSON-REMER SAID SHE BELIEVES THAT-QUOTE- PUBLIC SERVICE SHOULD NEVER BECOME A PRIVATE PAYDAY END QUOTE

COUNTY STAFF ARE SCHEDULED TO RETURN ON DECEMBER 8TH WITH A FORMAL LOBBYING BAN POLICY AND THEIR FIRST PHASE OF RESTRICTIONS

THE SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY IS CUTTING ITS DOG ADOPTION FEE IN HALF

TODAY, TOMORROW AND SATURDAY. IT’LL COST ABOUT $87-DOLLARS TO ADOPT A DOG AGED 7 MONTHS OR OLDER … NORMALLY ITS $175

SD-HS SAYS IT CURRENTLY HAS MORE THAN 660 ADULT DOGS IN ITS CARE WHICH IS FAR ABOVE ITS SHELTER CAPACITIES.

IN FACT, OCTOBER IS THE FOURTEENTH MONTH IN A ROW THAT THE HUMANE SOCIETY HAS SET RECORDS FOR THE NUMBER OF ADULT DOG IN ITS CARE

SD-HS IS ESPECIALLY LOOKING FOR PET LOVERS WHO WOULD LIKE TO ADOPT A LARGE DOG

THE HUMANE SOCIETY ALSO REMINDS US THAT IF YOU’RE UNABLE TO MAKE A LONG-TERM ADDITION TO YOUR FAMILY.. YOU CAN STILL FOSTER A LARGE DOG FOR A SHORTER TIME THAT FREES-UP URGENTLY NEEDED KENNEL SPACE … AND IT COSTS NOTHING.

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need

LABOR LEADER, FEMINIST AND CIVIL RIGHTS ICON DOLORES HUERTA HAS DIED

REPORTER JOHN CARROLL TALKED TO PEOPLE WHO KNEW AND WORKED WITH HER

DOLORES HUERTA WAS A SCHOOL TEACHER IN STOCKTON CALIFORNIA IN THE 1950’S. HER FRIEND, INDEPENDENT FILMMAKER GREGORY NAVA, IS PRODUCING A BIOPIC ON HUERTA’S LIFE. HE SAYS THE CONDITION HER STUDENTS AND THEIR FARMWORKER PARENTS WERE IN - SPURRED HER TO ACTIVISM. IN 1965, SHE CO-FOUNDED THE UNITED FARMWORKERS UNION. OVER THE YEARS, FRIENDS SAY SHE LOVED TALKING TO YOUNG PEOPLE… INSPIRING THEM TO TAKE UP THE CAUSE OF CIVIL RIGHTS FOR ALL PEOPLE. DR. MARK SANCHEZ IS THE SUPERINTENDENT AND PRESIDENT OF SOUTHWESTERN COLLEGE. HE RECALLS A VISIT HUERTA PAID TO THE SCHOOL SEVERAL YEARS AGO.

“She also visited the college in 2018 and really had a deep-seated connection to the college because of our proximity to the U.S.-Mexico border in the South County of San Diego and really had an affinity for the work that we were doing here in serving our South County and binational communities.”

DOLORES HUERTA DIED IN HER BAKERSFIELD HOME SURROUNDED BY FAMILY AND FRIENDS. SHE WAS 96 YEARS OLD. JC, KPBS NEWS.

SAN DIEGO MAYOR TODD GLORIA HAS ORDERED FLAGS ACROSS THE CITY TO BE FLOWN AT HALF-STAFF.

FAMILY MEMBERS OF A MAN WHO DIED IN ICE CUSTODY AT OTAY MESA DETENTION CENTER SAY IMMIGRATION OFFICIALS MIS-IDENTIFIED HIM.

REPORTER JACOB AERE SPOKE WITH A NEPHEW WHO CLAIMS THAT THEIR NOW DECEASED UNCLE HAS NO CRIMINAL HISTORY, IN CONTRAST TO WHAT IMMIGRATION OFFICIALS ARE SAYING.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released a statement on the death Tuesday … Saying the man who died was “Roberto Jimenez Gutierrez,” a 43-year-old from Guatemala.

His extended family members said his age and country of origin are correct, but insist that's not his name. They say their uncle’s name is Guillermo Pascual Vergansa.

ICE also said he has a criminal history with a wide variety of offenses … The family claims these charges are not true.

KPBS spoke to a person who identified themselves as a 24-year old nephew of the man.

He did not want to be identified due to fear of retribution.

“lo que están diciendo ahorita pues ya es una mentira, pues es falso, pues no es lo que hace él.”

“What they’re saying right now is a lie—it’s false; it’s not what he does.”

ICE said the man’s death is under investigation. They did not respond to KPBS’ specific questions on the individual’s identity in time for broadcast.

County officials say the department of the medical examiner has not yet “officially identified” the individual, but an autopsy was done on Monday. Those results have not been released.

The county said they're trying to sort out if there are any discrepancies. Jacob Aere, KPBS News

A NEW POLL ON THE CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR'S RACE SHOWS DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE XAVIER BECERRA IS STILL HOLDING A WIDE LEAD OVER REPUBLICAN STEVE HILTON.

CAPRADIO'S CHRIS FELTS HAS MORE ON THE SURVEY FROM THE NON-PARTISAN PUBLIC POLICY INSTITUTE OF CALIFORNIA.

Becerra, who's been criticized for being relatively quiet on the campaign trail, leads Hilton by a 24 point margin, 61 percent to 37 percent. PPIC survey director Mark Baldassare."Californians are very much divided along partisan lines in terms of how they would vote in the governor's race. 9 out of 10 Democrats say that they would vote for 9 out of 10 Republicans say they would vote for Hilton. "Though how people feel about their preferred candidates differs significantly depending on age. The survey found 70 percent of those 55 and older are largely satisfied with their choices. That drops to about half of younger voters between 18 and 34. Baldassare says that’s due to dissatisfaction around housing costs and inflation in the state

DEFENSE SPENDING IS A BIG PART OF SAN DIEGO’S ECONOMY … BUT WITH THE MILITARY RAMPING UP INVESTMENT IN NEW TECH, COMPETITION IS HEATING UP.

MILITARY REPORTER ANDREW DYER SAYS THE REGION LEADS THE COUNTRY IN ONE KEY SECTOR AND THERE’S A RENEWED EFFORT TO KEEP IT THAT WAY.

A new report this week says San Diego leads the nation when it comes to defense spending on autonomous systems — drones.

The San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation is working to see that investment continue, and grow.

Nikia Clarke is its chief strategy officer. She says these cutting edge technologies mean good-paying jobs for San Diego.

Nikia Clarke, Regional Economic Development Corporation

If we can keep those innovators here, if we can keep the jobs here, that's what really enables us to take sort of the technologies that we have here and turn them into jobs, real jobs and real outcomes and real livelihoods for San Diego's.

Drone and counter-drone weapons have been major parts of the wars in Ukraine and Iran.

And the Pentagon continues to invest in the emerging technologies.

Just last week it asked private companies to submit their unmanned vessel designs that could result in new systems in the field in a matter of months.

Andrew Dyer, KPBS News.

WHILE THE SAN ONOFRE NUCLEAR GENERATING STATION IS NO LONGER OPERATING, THE SPENT NUCLEAR FUEL REMAINS ON SITE.

ON WEDNESDAY, CONGRESSMAN MIKE LEVIN RELEASED A REPORT UPDATING THE ONGOING PUSH TO MOVE THE SPENT FUEL TO A SAFER LOCATION.

THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR DISPOSING OF NUCLEAR WASTE, AND CONGRESS HAS NOT YET APPROVED A SITE.

LEVIN SAYS THERE’S NOW AT LEAST A PURPOSE-BUILT, SAFE MECHANISM TO TRANSPORT SPENT NUCLEAR FUEL.

“And that’s what The Atlas rail system has been designed and tested and certified to do. And my hope is that with the safe transportation in 2027 of spent fuel again from Virginia to Idaho, that that will begin to give people public confidence that you can safely transport commercial spent nuclear fuel.”

EVEN SO, MOVING THE SPENT FUEL AWAY FROM THE COAST COULD TAKE YEARS .

HALLOWEEN IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER, SO WE CHECKED IN WITH ARTS REPORTER BETH ACCOMANDO.

SHE SPOKE TO ANCHOR DEBBIE CRUZ TO FIND OUT THE BEST SPOOKY OPTIONS FOR THE WEEKEND.

“So, Beth, I understand that Halloween is not just one day a year for you. You celebrate all year long.

Yes, it's Halloween 365 for me. So, my home is constantly decorated for horror. I watch horror movies as comfort food all year long and, you know, sometimes I'm planning for the next home haunt on November 1st. So, yeah, it's it's an all year long thing for me.

What are your recommendations for this Halloween?

Okay, my top pick is going to be Haunted Trail. These are the final days for it. The last day is going to be Monday, and you should follow their Instagram account if you want to find out if rain is impacting them. But Greg De Fada is a kindred spirit. He's been running the Haunted Trail for decades. I've interviewed him a number of times. He's let me be a scare actor even,

But here's a little something he said that just kind of warmed my heart about why I love the Haunted Trail so much.

Sometimes I'll be in my office at the Trail, and I'm just listening. He said all I can do is hear, and you can just hear groups screaming and then laughter. I don't know, there's this satisfaction that comes from you being able to get an emotion so strong from somebody

And that's the satisfaction I get as a home haunter as well. And Greg and I have bonded over making people pee in their pants.

Oh, Beth. Beth, you mentioned the rain. If someone is looking for an indoor activity in case it rains on Halloween, what do you suggest?

I would highly recommend Digital Gym Cinema. It has a great and not often screened John Carpenter film, and that is In the Mouth of Madness. And this is about an author and a book that can drive people crazy. And no one does crazy quite as well as Sam Neill. And here's a quick trailer.

Kane's writing has been known to have an effect on his readers.

Whatever he writes.

For years, I thought I was making all this up. Whatever he thinks. Do you read Sutter Kane? becomes real. It's about people turning into things. This is not reality.It's all happening for real, Trent. The best film in John Carpenter's career, In the Mouth of Madness. BlackI love it. Rated R.

I love this film. And since Sam Neill died earlier this year, this is a great way to pay tribute to him, and it's a perfect watch for Halloween.

Beth, any live theater or other performances you'd recommend?

Yes. So, I don't think anyone epitomizes Halloween quite as well as Edgar Allen Poe. And Write Out Loud does a splendid job of highlighting his particular brand of horror and the macabre. So, PoeFest is co-directed by Rachel Van Warmer and Veronica Murphy. And this returns to the atmospheric and historical Villa Montezuma Museum in Sherman Heights.

Final performances are this Friday and Saturday, and here's a little sample of Veronica Murphy reading from one of Poe's classics.

I think it was his eye. Yes, it was this. One of his eyes resembled that of a vulture. A pale blue eye with a film over it. Whenever it fell upon me, my blood ran cold.

Everybody has to have a little Poe for Halloween, right?

I think so.

For people on a budget, are there any free Halloween activities?

Well, I'm not sure about locally, but Tubi has free movies, and they have a collection called Terror on Tubi that's broken down into different categories and subgenres, so you can find exactly the right horror level for you.

And how will you celebrate Halloween?

Well, I'm praying for no rain, so that I can run my annual home haunt and try to scare the neighborhood kids. And this year, the theme is zombies, George Romero-style zombies."

THAT WAS ARTS REPORTER BETH ACCOMANDO SPEAKING WITH ANCHOR DEBBIE CRUZ.

That’s it for today’s pod. The podcast today was edited by Ted Robbins, produced by Andrew Dyer and written & hosted by myself, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great day.

