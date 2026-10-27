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Stephen King, A Necessary Evil

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 27, 2026 at 3:03 PM PDT
"Stephen King, A Necessary Evil"
Julien Dupuy
/
PBS
"Stephen King, A Necessary Evil"

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Friday, Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Saturday, Oct. 31 at 10:30 on KPBS TV

Take a look inside the career of one of America's most enduring storytellers using on rare archival interviews, guest lectures and book readings to trace Stephen King's path from his modest beginnings in Maine to his rise as one of the best-selling authors in publishing history. King's own words guide the narrative, exploring what has made his work resonate with readers across five decades.

Horror’s true king. From "Carrie" to "It," Stephen King has shaped our nightmares for 50 years. Watch "Stephen King: A Necessary Evil" and uncover the mind behind the madness.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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