Federal overdose prevention funding to help 10 organizations in San Diego County

California is distributing more than $21 million in federal funding to 112 community organizations through its Opioid and Stimulant Use Disorder Prevention and Education Program. The initiative supports local efforts to educate people about substance use, prevent overdoses and connect people with resources and care.

Ten organizations serving San Diego County are among the recipients.

Vista Community Clinic will receive $136,000 to support prevention and education efforts for at-risk and low-income residents in North County.

Nestor Venegas, who oversees disease prevention and education efforts in the clinic’s community health department, said the funding will help expand work the organization has already begun.

“Providing education about substances, how substances impact the body, how to identify overdoses,” Venegas said.

The clinic plans to hire at least one additional full-time employee focused on substance-use prevention and education.

The additional staff will help the clinic reach people outside traditional health care settings

“Going to the parks, going to some encampments that are in the area where we know folks are experiencing homelessness, and connect with them,” Venegas said. “Build rapport with folks, and then share education about these resources, and ultimately connect them to the resources to address the issues that they're facing right now.”

The clinic also hopes to expand naloxone distribution and education. Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose.

The county reported 840 people died of overdoses last year, an 11% drop from 2024.

“The fact that those numbers are still there, and we haven't reduced them to zero, shows us that, you know, despite our great efforts, you know, people are still suffering from these issues, and this work is still very much needed,” Venegas said.

Venegas said the clinic will track how many people it reaches and how much naloxone it distributes to measure the impact of the funding.