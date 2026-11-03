San Diego to host series of El Niño preparation workshops for seniors

Starting Nov. 4, the city of San Diego's Office of Emergency Services will begin hosting a series of workshops to let senior citizens know what resources are available to them during harsh El Niño weather.

During the series of three workshops over the next two weeks, seniors can learn the steps they should take ahead of any disaster, including how to make a disaster preparedness plan, how to create a "go kit" with supplies such as medications and documents, and how to sign up for emergency alerts.

"As we continue to remind San Diegans to be prepared for El Niño, we ask residents to make sure our aging community is also prepared," said Deputy Fire Chief Willy Melendez, who oversees the city's OES. "These workshops are tailored just for them, so we recommend seniors take advantage of this unique opportunity."

The first workshop is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Cathy Hopper Friendship Center, 4425 Bannock Ave., followed by one at 2 p.m. Thursday at the San Ysidro Senior Center, 125 East Park Ave. The third event is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 1:30 p.m. at the George L. Stevens Senior Center, 570 S. 65th St.

Held in partnership with the San Diego Parks and Recreation Department's AgeWell Services, the information presented at these events will include telling home-bound seniors how to "access transportation during an emergency, and accessibility support for individuals with hearing or vision loss," according to a city statement.

Additionally, AgeWell staff will take requests for sandbag deliveries to senior residents over the next two weeks, especially for those living in flood-prone areas. Deliveries are scheduled to begin on Nov. 14 and requests can be made by calling 619-525-8247.

El Niño is a natural climate pattern marked by warmer-than-average ocean temperatures in the tropical eastern Pacific Ocean, which can shift weather patterns and bring wetter and more intense winters to California. Officials warn the cycle could bring heavy rain, strong winds, mountain snow and coastal flooding.

The looming El Niño event is already breaking records, and forecasters expect it to continue to strengthen, potentially becoming the strongest in recorded history. Last month, San Diego had more than twice the normal amount of rain for October.

In preparation for storms, city crews are cleaning drains, inspecting and clearing storm channels, staging equipment, including temporary pumps, and monitoring weather conditions around the clock.

More information can be found at sandiego.gov/ElNino.