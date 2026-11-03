Group launches effort to recall San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria

An effort to recall San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was launched Tuesday by a group that alleges he has failed to properly address housing and homelessness concerns.

In a notice published Tuesday in the San Diego Daily Transcript, the group led by attorney and former mayoral candidate Genevieve Jones-Wright states, "We seek the recall of Mayor Todd Gloria because he has failed to put everyday San Diegans first and is unfit for office. We have lost confidence in his competence, leadership, judgment, and candor. San Diegans deserve honest answers, transparent decisions, responsible stewardship of public money, and a mayor who is accessible and accountable to the people."

The notice of intent is the first step in the process to recall a city official, which down the line would include circulation of a recall petition — which must receive the signatures of 15% of registered city voters and a recall election.

Gloria's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The published notice claimed Gloria's housing policies have "favored developers and special interests over residents struggling to remain in their homes," while stating his approach to homelessness "has fallen short of the humane, effective, and accountable approach this crisis demands."

The group stated, "We believe the cost of a recall is justified by the need to protect San Diegans from continued fiscal mismanagement."

Along with Jones-Wright, the group includes Terrie Best, Dr. Kathleen Harmon, Donnetta Moore and Shelby Huffaker.