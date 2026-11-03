Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Politics

Live election results: Incumbent John McCann leads in Chula Vista Mayoral race

By Kori Suzuki / South Bay and Imperial Valley Reporter
Published November 3, 2026 at 9:20 PM PST
John McCann (left) and Francisco Tamayo are shown in undated photos.
Kori Suzuki / KPBS, Campaign photo
John McCann (left) and Francisco Tamayo are shown in undated photos.

Early returns in Tuesday’s midterm elections show John McCann in the lead for mayor of Chula Vista.

McCann has served as mayor of Chula Vista since 2022. Tamayo, an information technology specialist and trustee for the Chula Vista Elementary School District, is vying to unseat him.

The race for mayor of San Diego County’s second-largest city is a high-profile one. It’s been unclear whether Tamayo can mount a substantial challenge to McCann, who has served on-and-off on the City Council for two decades and is well-known.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Both candidates have faced public scrutiny in recent years. Tamayo faced questions over his successful effort to oust a fellow Democrat from the district board. McCann also drew criticism over his advocacy for a South Bay business owner convicted of fraud.

McCann has a significant financial advantage over Tamayo. The incumbent mayor has raised and spent over $350,000 in campaign contributions, according to campaign finance reports. Tamayo, meanwhile, has raised just $18,100 the reports show.

Why it matters

Chula Vista is a charter city with a council manager system. Under this system, the city council selects a city manager to oversee the day-to-day operations.

City councilmembers propose and debate local laws and policies. They make important decisions on how to spend public tax dollars, including expanding municipal services or cutting public programs to fund other priorities.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The mayor of Chula Vista mostly serves as another member of the city council, but with a few added responsibilities. For example, the mayor has more of a say in what items are on the weekly city council agenda.

The mayor also typically represents the city at many official events and in regional bodies like the San Diego Association of Government (SANDAG) — although Chula Vista’s Democratic majority has voted to strip McCann of a number of those duties.

By the numbers

Most of McCann’s money comes from individual donors, according to the campaign finance data tracker The Ballot Book. The majority of McCann’s money came from outside the city, with just a quarter of his donors actually based in Chula Vista.

McCann also personally loaned his campaign $10,000 late last year.

The majority of Tamayo’s money came from a $10,000 loan that Tamayo personally gave his campaign.

About two-thirds of Tamayo’s remaining funds came from individual donors, with the rest coming from a committee tied to the Los Angeles-based labor union Western States Regional Council of Carpenters.

Tags

Politics KPBS Voter Hub: San Diego 2026 General Election guideSouth Bay
Kori Suzuki
Kori Suzuki covers South San Diego County and the Imperial Valley for KPBS. He reports on the decisions of local government officials with a particular focus on environmental issues, housing affordability, and race and identity. He is especially drawn to stories that show how we are all complicated and multidimensional.
See stories by Kori Suzuki
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News