Live election results: Incumbent John McCann leads in Chula Vista Mayoral race

Early returns in Tuesday’s midterm elections show John McCann in the lead for mayor of Chula Vista.

McCann has served as mayor of Chula Vista since 2022. Tamayo, an information technology specialist and trustee for the Chula Vista Elementary School District, is vying to unseat him.

The race for mayor of San Diego County’s second-largest city is a high-profile one. It’s been unclear whether Tamayo can mount a substantial challenge to McCann, who has served on-and-off on the City Council for two decades and is well-known.

Both candidates have faced public scrutiny in recent years. Tamayo faced questions over his successful effort to oust a fellow Democrat from the district board. McCann also drew criticism over his advocacy for a South Bay business owner convicted of fraud .

McCann has a significant financial advantage over Tamayo. The incumbent mayor has raised and spent over $350,000 in campaign contributions, according to campaign finance reports. Tamayo, meanwhile, has raised just $18,100 the reports show.

Why it matters

Chula Vista is a charter city with a council manager system. Under this system, the city council selects a city manager to oversee the day-to-day operations.

City councilmembers propose and debate local laws and policies. They make important decisions on how to spend public tax dollars, including expanding municipal services or cutting public programs to fund other priorities.

The mayor of Chula Vista mostly serves as another member of the city council, but with a few added responsibilities. For example, the mayor has more of a say in what items are on the weekly city council agenda.

The mayor also typically represents the city at many official events and in regional bodies like the San Diego Association of Government (SANDAG) — although Chula Vista’s Democratic majority has voted to strip McCann of a number of those duties .

By the numbers

Most of McCann’s money comes from individual donors, according to the campaign finance data tracker The Ballot Book . The majority of McCann’s money came from outside the city, with just a quarter of his donors actually based in Chula Vista.

McCann also personally loaned his campaign $10,000 late last year.

The majority of Tamayo’s money came from a $10,000 loan that Tamayo personally gave his campaign.

About two-thirds of Tamayo’s remaining funds came from individual donors, with the rest coming from a committee tied to the Los Angeles-based labor union Western States Regional Council of Carpenters.