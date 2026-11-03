Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Politics

Live election results: Antonio Martinez ahead in San Diego City Council District 8 race

By Andrew Bowen / Metro Reporter
Published November 3, 2026 at 9:15 PM PST
San Diego City Council District 8 candidates Antonio Martinez and Gerardo Ramirez are shown side-by-side in undated campaign photos.
Campaign photos
San Diego City Council District 8 candidates Antonio Martinez and Gerardo Ramirez are shown side-by-side in undated campaign photos.

Voters in San Diego City Council District 8 are choosing between two Democrats this election: Gerardo Ramirez and Antonio Martinez.

Ramirez is the chief of staff for termed-out District 8 incumbent Vivian Moreno. Martinez is a San Ysidro School District Board of Education and a former staffer for U.S. Rep. Juan Vargas.

Why it matters

District 8 includes Logan Heights, Barrio Logan, Egger Highlands, San Ysidro and Otay Mesa. Many of those communities suffer from air pollution caused by freeways and industrial sites on the bayfront, as well as the flow of raw sewage from Mexico into the Tijuana River Valley.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

None of those pollution sources is in the direct control of the city of San Diego. But the next District 8 councilmember will have to work with other agencies, such as SANDAG, Caltrans, the Port of San Diego and the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, to address their public and environmental health impacts.

Closer look

While both Martinez and Ramirez are Democrats, they have attracted support from differing constituencies. Martinez has won endorsements from a host of elected officials, as well as unions representing city firefighters and local hospitality workers. Ramirez was endorsed by the Municipal Employees Association, which represents white collar city workers, as well as the conservative-leaning Lincoln Club Business League.

District 8 has seen the second highest amount of campaign spending, after District 2. That suggests interest groups and campaign donors see the race as decisive.

Tags

Politics KPBS Voter Hub: San Diego 2026 General Election guide
Andrew Bowen
I cover local government — a broad beat that includes housing, homelessness and infrastructure. I'm especially interested in the intersections of land use, transportation and climate change.
See stories by Andrew Bowen
What issues should San Diego's leaders be paying the most attention to?

A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News