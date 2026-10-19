Golden Game: Baseball In Sacramento

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Based on the book "The Golden Game" by Kevin Nelson, this program examines Sacramento's long baseball history. We'll look at Sacramento's first clubs and teams, including the Gilt Edge, Senators, Solons, and today's River Cats. Learn about the greatest players who came through Sacramento, including Stan Hack, Joe Marty, Tony Freitas, and Kenso Nushida.

We interview former players and historians to re-trace some of Sacrmaneto's rich basball history. From the early teams and ballparks, to the Sacramento Solons dramatic 1942 PCL title run, to the success of the Sacrmaneto River Cats, we'll take a local look at our national pastime.

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