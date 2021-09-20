Dolly Parton & Friends: 50 Years At The Opry
Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, June 26 at 6 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand now with KPBS Passport!
Fifty years after first playing Nashville's Grand Ole Opry for the first time, the iconic Dolly Parton returns for a one-off, star-studded night packed with hits in “Dolly Parton & Friends: 50 Years At The Opry.”
Dolly takes to the stage and performs a medley of her greatest hits with her trademark charisma and pizzazz. A gift to her fans, this glorious celebration features old favorites along with a whole host of special invited guests, including Toby Keith, Emmylou Harris, Dierks Bentley and Hank Williams, Jr., who join Dolly for festive shenanigans and memorable performances. A one-night special event with a true legend, this 50th-anniversary concert is a joy from start to finish, proving that Dolly is as vibrant and entertaining as ever.
Credits:
Producer: Man Alive Entertainment. Global Distributor: Fremantle.