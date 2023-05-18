San Diego weekend arts events: Brahms, ballet and sauce packets

'Barnatan Plays Brahms'

Music/Classical

Pianist Inon Barnatan returns to San Diego to perform with the San Diego Symphony, conducted by Rafael Payare at The Shell. Barnatan is also the seasonal music director for the La Jolla Music Society's SummerFest. This weekend, he'll perform Brahms' beautiful, expansive and symphonic "Piano Concerto No. 2."

"Playing Brahms' second piano concerto is a little like playing an orchestra," Barnatan said. "The way he wrote it, it's so orchestral — for the piano as well, and it's so easy to forget sometimes that you're a pianist in some of this kind of massive, rich, lyrical writing."

Brahms wrote his second piano concerto approximately two decades after he wrote his first, and Barnatan said his trajectory as a composer is evident.

"The first piano concerto was a young man's piece where he really was making a statement on who he is, and as a pianist-composer was much more eager to impress," Barnatan said.

For the second piano concerto, he said Brahms' work is perhaps even more impressive.

"He is less, I think, to my mind, trying to prove himself, but just showing a master at work."

Barnatan began his role as SummerFest music director the same year Rafael Payare stepped into his role at the San Diego Symphony. Partly because of this, Barnatan said that his sense of a creative home in San Diego is intertwined with his relationship with Payare, and Payare's wife, cellist Alisa Weilerstein, with whom Barnatan frequently collaborates and records .

This idea of a creative, musical sense of "home" is something Barnatan wants to share.

"That's what I hope to do in SummerFest — to create this feeling of a musical family between the musician and the audience, between the musicians themselves, and between other organizations in the area," he said. "So I really do love that feeling of just coming home of sorts, and having a meaningful relationship, because I do feel that translates into the music making."

SummerFest begins July 28 at the La Jolla Music Society.

Also in the program for this weekend's shows: Dvořák's "Symphony No. 7 in D minor," and a world premiere, "Methuselah," by Iranian-American composer Gity Razaz.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20 and 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21. The Rady Shell, 222 Marina Park Way, downtown. $25-$108.



Ethan Chan: 'More Selections From the Closets of More People that I Love…'

Visual art

Fresh off a solo exhibition at Oceanside Museum of Art, artist Ethan Chan is bringing his sauce packet outfits to Art Produce. The work at Art Produce will be all-new, continuing the series "Selections From the Closets of People that I Love," where Chan designs outfits specifically for friends, then photographs them going about their lives while wearing the sauce packet suits — including shoes — at home or out and about, even at Target.

Lile Kvantaliani (left) / Ethan Chan (right) Performance photo of Ethan Chan's sauce packet suit, "Jo at Echo Park" at left. The suit is shown in an undated installation photo at right.

On display in the exhibit are those actual outfits, hung on the wall like sculptures, plus the photography of them being worn. New to this new series at Art Produce is sauce packet writing, installed on the walls — short phrases and poetry spelled out with brightly colored sauce-filled rectangles.

Ethan Chan Ethan Chan's "Love Letter" is a wall poem created out of sauce packets, shown in an undated photo.

Art Produce will have an opening reception coinciding with their open studios this Friday evening. Joe Cantrell's sound sculpture will be on view (on listen?) in the Cooler Room, and a pop-up of Prudence Horne's garden-inspired paintings will be in the Community Room.

A signature cocktail will be available from Art Produce's next-door neighbor Botanica, and musician Lexi Pulido will perform a set at the reception. I love Pulido's genre-transcending voice and alt-jazz/folk fusion sound.

Details: On view through July 8. Opening reception: 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 19. Art Produce, 3139 University Ave., North Park. Free.



San Diego Ballet: 'Eight to the Barre'

Dance, Music/Swing

Local jazz and swing legend (and the self-proclaimed "Queen of Boogie Woogie") Sue Palmer — with her Motel Swing Orchestra — will take the stage alongside San Diego Ballet dancers this weekend at Balboa Theatre.

Canela Photography San Diego Ballet's artistic director Javier Velasco is shown with musician Sue Palmer in an undated photo.

Palmer is in the San Diego Music Hall of Fame. San Diego Ballet's artistic director Javier Velasco said in a recent Instagram video that Palmer is a natural extension of their existing relationships with resident composers Gilbert Castellanos and Charles McPherson. She's also an icon in the swing community, and swing dancers in the region gravitate to wherever Palmer is playing.

The show's title, "Eight to the Barre," is a ballet "barre" inspired play on a line from "Chattanooga Choo Choo," "When you hear the whistle blowin' eight to the bar." Bar means a musical measure of music, generally containing four beats in standard time. Eight beats means it's fast and raring to go.

The second half of the show will be Velasco's tribute to Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller and Benny Goodman.

Details: 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. Balboa Theatre, 868 4th Ave., downtown. $45-$85.



Dustin Lothspeich Benefit Concert

Music/Rock

Local musician and music journalist Dustin Lothspeich passed away in March this year, leaving behind a wife and young son.

Lothspeich was the songwriter, guitarist and vocalist for the band Old Tiger, who won the San Diego Music Award for Best Pop Album in 2013 with "Love Have Mercy."

He was also a journalist for NBC7's SoundDiego site and worked in the music industry as a booker at The Merrow and also with Vinyl Junkies. To honor Lothspeich and raise funds for his son's future, the Casbah is hosting a benefit concert on Sunday evening. Rock bands Dead Feather Moon, Oh Spirit, The Strawberry Moons and Gelly Duvall will perform, and proceeds will go to Lothspeich's family.

Details: Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd., Middletown/Little Italy. $20. 21+.



More weekend arts events we're covering:

The GI Film Festival is in full swing, and KPBS military reporter Andrew Dyer took a closer look at some of the films screened on opening night. You can find the schedule of films here, and come check out films by, for and about veterans, the military and their families. I'll be moderating the panel of filmmakers after the "Late Night Narrative Shorts" block Friday night. (Be ready for zombies).

Spark Photography 2019 The GI Film Festival San Diego sign is shown in a 2019 photo.

San Diego Fringe Festival is back! KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando has her annual roundup of tips to navigate San Diego's "wildest" theater festival.

KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando takes a closer look at the La Jolla Playhouse production of "La Lucha" at MCASD downtown. It's a world premiere immersive theater event inspired by lucha libre and invites visitors into “a realm of ringside thrills and backstage secrets.”

La Jolla Playhouse An undated image from "La Lucha." The immersive show draws inspiration from masked Mexican wrestlers.

More "La Lucha" goodies: Beth Accomando also spoke to David Israel Reynoso about the inspiration behind the project in an interview on KPBS Midday Edition.

