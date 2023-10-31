Give Now
Arts & Culture
collage of several public artworks across San Diego.
Public Arts
There are more than 800 pieces of public art in the city of San Diego, and hundreds more across the rest of San Diego County. The region received more than $10 million in state and federal grants for public art in the last five years.

This La Jolla mural is ‘the first public display’ of Kupa language

By Katie Hyson / Racial Justice and Social Equity Reporter
Contributors: Carlos Castillo / Video Journalist,  Roland Lizarondo / Video Journalist
Published October 31, 2023 at 1:04 PM PDT
"Mukikmalim, Su'ulim, Chem-tema-ki'ay (Birds, Stars, Our Lands) is shown at 7836 Herschel Avenue on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.
Katie Hyson
/
KPBS
"Mukikmalim, Su'ulim, Chem-tema-ki'ay" (Birds, Stars, Our Lands) is shown at 7836 Herschel Ave. on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

Yellow mountains and a purple sky pop off of a white wall at a Jersey Mike’s in La Jolla, built on land stolen from the Kumeyaay.

Technically, it’s not a mural. It was initially painted on just 8 by 69 inches, photographed and enlarged to stretch across three enormous frames and then hung on the Herschel Avenue building this summer.

Native plants span the panels and if a passerby looked close enough, they might notice one of the stones is actually a grinding rock. Basket designs weave through the background. The birds — a Cactus Wren, a Rock Wren and a Black-throated Sparrow — represent a story of migration.

What makes the display historic is the small title sign to the right: “Mukikmalim, Su'ulim, Chem-tema-ki'ay.” translated to “Birds, Stars, Our Lands.” It’s the first public display of the Kupa language, tribal members said — a language colonizers tried to stamp out.

The artist, Gail Werner, descends from three of the county’s native peoples, Kupa (or Cupeño), Luiseño and Kumeyaay.

Artist Gail Werner stands below her La Jolla mural on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.
Katie Hyson
/
KPBS
Artist Gail Werner stands below her La Jolla mural on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

Werner drew inspiration for the mural from her hikes in the Anza-Borrego desert.

“It’s always an amazing experience because I feel that I’m walking where my ancestors walked, because they had been there for thousands of years,” Werner said.

Werner estimated the Kupa people never numbered more than a thousand. She said her grandmother and the three generations before her were forcibly relocated to the Pala Reservation, and their homes taken over by a resort and spa.

She painted the mural to celebrate the land they lost.

There are two mountain peaks on the right that are special to Werner. Ashwe-t Pe-ti’a — Eagle’s Nest — and Su’ish Pe-ki – Rabbit’s House. Kupa tradition says the Lord put down those two peaks for them to see.

Across the top of the mural are Kupa basket designs turned into stars. The stars, Werner said, are their relatives.

She hopes the mural honors them. She hopes it shows younger generations of Kupa they can do big things.

And she hopes it sends a message: The Kupa people are still here.

"Mukikmalim, Su'ulim, Chem-tema-ki'ay" (Birds, Stars, Our Lands) is shown at 7836 Herschel Avenue on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.
Katie Hyson
/
KPBS
"Mukikmalim, Su'ulim, Chem-tema-ki'ay" (Birds, Stars, Our Lands) is shown at 7836 Herschel Avenue on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

Arts & Culture Native AmericanVisual Arts
Katie Hyson
Katie Hyson reports on racial justice and social equity for KPBS. She moved here from Gainesville, Florida, where she reported on the same beat. Prior to journalism, she advised immigrants, administered an organic farm, and offered nonprofit assistance to sex workers. She loves sunshine, adrenaline and a great story.
