San Diego weekend arts events: 'The Last Group Show,' Robert Irwin and 15 years of Soda Bar

Visual art

'The Last Group Show'

Imagine what gallery walls might look like if every artist who wanted to could hang a piece of art? This is the essence of Bread and Salt's "The Last Group Show," spanning multiple gallery rooms in their sprawling art space and displaying art from hundreds of artists from near and far. The gallery walls will be filled to the brim with hanging works, and you'll also find sculpture, video and performance pieces. It's almost like an antidote to ultra-minimalist gallery displays, and — if not the tiniest bit overwhelming — a chance to get lost in some art.

Details: "The Last Group Show." Opens with a reception from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. On view through Dec. 16. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Bread and Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights. Free.

Robert Irwin: 'Blue Lou 2'

While you're at Bread and Salt, don't miss Quint ONE's singular installation: a 2015 work by the late, legendary artist Robert Irwin. "Blue Lou 2" is an embodiment of Irwin's approach to light, shadow, reflection and space in his work, and uses multiple vertical fluorescent light tubes installed on the wall and some sheathed in colorful theatrical gels.

Quint ONE's opening reception will serve as a sort of celebration and remembrance of Irwin, who passed away last month.

Details: Robert Irwin: "Blue Lou 2." Opens with a reception from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. On view through Jan. 6, 2024. Quint ONE at Bread and Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights. Free.

Mickey Strider / APA San Diego A photograph by Mickey Strider is part of APA San Diego's "Untitled 2023" exhibition, on view Nov. 11, 2023.

APA: 'Untitled'

One more reason to pop in to Bread and Salt this Saturday evening: The San Diego chapter of American Photographic Artists (APA) is launching their annual exhibition, "Untitled," which is a one-night-only affair. It's a juried show, featuring photographers from around the world, and the admission fee also serves as a fundraiser to benefit Outside the Lens, an educational organization for youth photography and media in San Diego. The works included in the show range from the profoundly realistic to the surreal and sublime.

Details: "Untitled 2023: A Photographic Exhibition." 6 p.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. Bread and Salt (Brick Room), 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights. Free.

'Theorema'

San Diego interdisciplinary artist Margaret Noble, Mexico City-based Jaime Lobato and the international collective Interspecifics will converge on The Front Arte and Cultura for this collection of interactive installations featuring sound, a/r (augmented reality), live video, science-informed art and more, designed to imagine and question the future. The opening reception will feature live performances.

Details: Opens with a reception from 5 p.m.-7 p.m . on Saturday, Nov. 11. On view through Jan. 20, 2024. The Front Arte and Cultura, 147 W. San Ysidro Blvd., San Ysidro. Free.

Quint: 'Welcome'

This multi-site exhibition features sculptures from dozens of Quint's artists, many of whom are based in San Diego. Artists include Ethan Chan, Roman de Salvo, Sasha Koozel Reibstein, Chris Puzio, Jean Lowe, Einar and Jamex de la Torre, Gary Lang, Robert Irwin and more. Held at both Quint's main gallery (7655 Girard) and their office (7722 Girard) in La Jolla. A performance of Eric Snell's "Spiral" will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7722 Girard.

Details: On view Nov. 8 through Dec. 23. Gallery hours at 7655 Girard are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 7722 Girard is by appointment only. Quint Gallery, 7655/7722 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Free. https://www.kpbs.org/events/ongoing/quint-gallery-multi-site-exhibition-welcome

Music

Soda Bar's 15th Anniversary Show

Beloved small venue Soda Bar will celebrate 15 years of intimate and rocking shows with a special concert, set to be filmed by Half Way Home . Bands include Weatherbox, an '00s-era San Diego pop-punk band that recently re-formed in 2019; Positioner, a prog-rock/math-rock band, also from San Diego; and local indie rockers Future Crooks.

Cory Stier Soda Bar, a live music venue and bar in City Heights, is shown in an undated photo.

<a href="https://positioner.bandcamp.com/album/possession-arrow" data-cms-ai="0">Possession Arrow by Positioner</a>

Details: Soda Bar's 15th Anniversary Show. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd., City Heights. $12.

SIlkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens

Grammy-winning, multi-genre music collective Silkroad Ensemble was founded by cellist Yo-Yo Ma in the late 1990s. Folk musician, fiddler, vocalist, banjo player and viola player Rhiannon Giddens took over from Yo-Yo Ma as artistic director of Silkroad in 2020.

Ebru Yildiz / La Jolla Music Society La Jolla Music Society brings Silkroad and Rhiannon Giddens' 'American Railroad' Debut to San Diego

Giddens will perform with the Silkroad Ensemble as part of their newest project, "American Railroad," which honors the immigrant and Indigenous contributions to and impact on the railways across North America by "recontextualizing" it through music.

Details: Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens. 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown. $48.50+.

California Festival: 'The Ring Without Words'

The San Diego Symphony, under the direction of Rafael Payare, will perform Wagner's "The Ring Without Words," an arrangement by composer Lorin Maazel that condenses Wagner's ambitious and cinematic "Ring" cycle into a shorter, instrumental version.

They'll also play "Wake Up," a concerto by contemporary composer Carlos Simon commissioned by the San Diego Symphony. "Wake Up" is an astonishing and powerful piece.

This performance is part of the three-week long California Festival, which celebrates new compositions from the last five years as well as California's rich musical landscape.

Details: California Festival: "The Ring Without Words." 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11. The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 222 Marina Park Way, downtown. $25-$108.

Train Song Festival

San Diego Folk Heritage returns with their festival of songs about trains, at an idyllic vintage railroad venue, Old Poway Park. In addition to performances by Sara Petite, Clinton Davis, Tyler Grant, family-favorite Hullabaloo and more, the Poway-Midland Railroad will be operating their trains around the park (tickets required).

Details: Train Song Festival. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. Old Poway Park, 14134 Midland Rd., Poway. Free.

Theater

'Man and Moon'

Moxie Theatre's newest production is Siena Marilyn Ledger's play, "Man and Moon," which follows an unlikely friendship formed in an unlikely place: an oncology unit lobby. Aaron is a transitioning man, and Luna is a 12-year-old girl, and both obsessed with outer space. Directed by Desireé Clark Miller.

Details: "Man and Moon." On stage through Dec. 3. This weekend's performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 (low-cost preview); 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 (opening night) and Saturday, Nov. 11; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12. Moxie Theatre, 6663 El Cajon Blvd., Rolando. $20-$50.

Dance

Courtesy of World Ballet Series Dancers from World Ballet Series are shown in an undated photo on stage during a production of "Cinderella."

World Ballet Series: 'Cinderella'

The World Ballet Series features a company of dozens of professional ballet dancers from around the world, and they tour the United States with a series of iconic works. "Cinderella," choreographed by Marina Kesler, tells the familiar fairy tale — evil stepsisters, the ball, an enchanted pumpkin-carriage, missing slipper and all — with rich and expressive movement, music, sets and costumes.

Details: World Ballet Series: "Cinderella." 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. Balboa Theatre. 868 Fourth Ave., downtown. $39+.

'El Alebrije Ballet'

This reimagined version of "The Nutcracker" takes place at a Quinceñera, and the characters are magically transported to Mexico. This new holiday tradition is produced each winter by A Step Beyond, and features the work of 150 youth students — from dancers to choreographers to set design.

Details: "El Alebrije Ballet." 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10; and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. California Center for the Arts Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido. $12-$15.

The Book Catapult The cover for Jonathan Evison's novel, "Again and Again" is shown in an undated photo.

Books

Jonathan Evison: 'Again and Again'

Author Jonathan Evison's newest book, just published this week, is about Eugene Miles, a 106-year-old man who believes he's been reincarnated over and over again. He's salty, acerbic and, in Eugene's words, ready to die — for good this time. But this is mostly a book about friendship, as we follow Eugene's reluctant friendship with a young orderly, Angel. Evison will appear at The Book Catapult to discuss and sign the book.

Details: Jonathan Evison: "Again and Again." 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12. The Book Catapult, 3010-B Juniper St., South Park. Free.

Kids

Fairy Storytime at WNDR Museum's Immersive Forest

The immersive forest room at the WNDR Museum surrounds you with projections, lights and sounds. This Saturday afternoon, they'll transform it into a fairy storytime for families, including a leaf-stamping artmaking activity.

Tyler Curtis / ABImages “Immersive Theater” at the WNDR MUSEUM in San Diego, CA on Wednesday, January 25th 2022.

Details: Fairy Storytime in WNDR Museum's Immersive Forest. 12-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. WNDR Museum, 422 Market St. downtown. Museum admission: $28-$38.