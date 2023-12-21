KPBS Staff Picks: Best Songs of 2023

While 2023 was a year for great full-length albums, there's no denying the power of a single track — that one song we put on multiple playlists and listened to over and over. And these days, our streaming apps can tell us exactly how many times we've smashed repeat. From girl supergroups to soul, here are our favorite songs of 2023. Just one more listen?

Leon Thomas: 'Breaking Point (Remix)'

Reminiscent of the late '90s and early 2000s neo-soul, "Breaking Point (Remix)" is a soulful duet featuring Victoria Monet that tackles the torrent of emotions when a relationship is ending. Fun fact: Leon Thomas starred in Nickelodeon's "Victorious" with Ariana Grande. — Travis Tamasese, Chief of Staff

PJ: 'Drunk AF'

My pick of the year is a single I found in the Netflix film "They Cloned Tyrone." The song is called "Drunk AF," and it is so profanely addictive it should come with a warning. I didn’t want to play it as much as I did/do. — Parker Edison, Podcast Host

Boygenius: 'Not Strong Enough'

Everything about this song is fantastic, from the intimate, raw songwriting and imagined tragedies in the verses to its can't-help-but-sing-along "Always an angel, never a god" three-part harmony refrain at the end. The song feels like a gift every time I listen (which is a lot). It's powerful, lovely, anthemic and gets under your skin. — Julia Dixon Evans, KPBS/Arts producer/editor

Jason Isbell: 'Cast Iron Skillet'

This is off Jason Isbell's "Weathervanes," which I submitted for best album of the year. It's a sublimely written song about racism through the lens of a father-daughter relationship. — David Washburn, I-Team/Digital Fellowship Editor

The Rolling Stones: 'Whole Wide World'

I was skeptical at first — I mean, the Stones? Still making music? Why not make room for other artists? This song answered that question. Say what you will; this song rocks. It's polished and emotional at the same time, which is what you'd expect from a group of old dudes like this. I find myself fast-forwarding to this song during the last mile of my long weekend runs, which makes it #1 in my book. Play it loud. — John Decker, Senior Director of Content Development

John Decker's runner-up: "Call Me What You Like" — Lovejoy I promised myself that I would let my daughter fall in love with her own music and not be that helicopter dad with a disapproving eye. I mean, I had my day in the sun, music-wise, why shouldn't she? I fell in love with Lovejoy the first time I heard them, and this song has all their calling cards: snarky lyrics, driving drum and bass, guitar solo, change in direction ... It's loud and unapologetic. We enjoy this together.

Masego x Nu Deco ensemble featuring Devin Morrison: 'Yamz'

It is a scintillating combo of modern funk with an orchestral flair and vocals that are spot on. — John Carroll, Reporter/Anchor

Olivia Rodrigo: 'Vampire'

This song choice probably put me on Santa's naughty list because of some of the naughty lyrics. Oh well, I love Olivia Rodrigo and feel her pain! — M.G. Perez, Education Reporter

Paramore: 'This Is Why'

This song’s disillusioned lyrics summed up what a lot of people felt during parts of 2023 while providing a funky pop-rock tune. As someone who grew up alongside the band, I’m happy to have them back making music and finding sustained success. — Roxy de la Rosa, TV Programming Coordinator

Roxy de la Rosa's runner-up: "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" - Bizarrap, Shakira. Shakira’s new collab with Bizarrap shows her evolving with music while also returning to her playful, biting Spanish lyrics roots from her “Pies Descalzos” and “Donde Estan Los Ladrones” days.

Cher: 'DJ Play A Christmas Song'

I'm a fan of Cher. I love this time of year, and I like the lyrics of the song and the rhythm. It gives me good, positive energy. — Marielena Castellanos, South Bay Engagement Producer

Marielena Castellanos' runner-up: "Tú y Tú" - Los Ángeles Azules, Santa Fe Klan, Cazzu I love the music and sounds of the song.

Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny: 'un x100to'

I love this song for a couple of reasons. It is a song that perfectly captures the specific feeling of yearning and melancholy that comes with missing someone you love while life keeps moving forward. This feeling — over an upbeat regional Mexican sound that's easy to vibe to. Grupo Frontera is one of the groups that has come to the mainstream in this genre in the last couple of years, and I like to see the new generation of artists take the torch and keep the tradition alive while also mixing in new themes and sounds. Also, it shows Bad Bunny's versatility as an artist and shows he can seamlessly cross genres, while keeping the authenticity his fans gravitate to. I've had this song on repeat all year; it's in the top two songs on my Spotify Wrapped. Can't get enough! — Gaby Cruz, Event Coordinator

Gabby Cruz' runner-up: "Snooze" - SZA A mellow song that is easy to listen to any time of the day, any day. Another banger from SZA, included in the "SOS" album that only keeps proving SZA's smooth and soulful artistry.

Barry Can’t Swim: ‘Deadbeat Gospel’

I haven’t stopped playing this song since it came out. It’s the perfect hype song, but at the same time, it’s strangely reflective once you listen beyond the infectious EDM beat. The lyrics by poet and spoken word artist Somedeadbeat were recorded on Barry Can’t Swim’s phone after a night out. They’re a sermon on the euphoria of creation and artistic appreciation. The song has an uncanny ability to transport you into the moment rather than offer you an escape. I feel like it’s not rare for a song to extract such an emotional response, but for some reason that’s difficult to put into words, “Deadbeat Gospel” is different. — Brenden Tuccinard, Web Producer

Brenden Tuccinardi’s runner-up: You First (Re: Remi Wolf) - Paramore, Remi Wolf I’m absolutely obsessed with Remi Wolf and the emotion she brings to all her music. It was such a treat to hear her take on a Paramore song. The two artists are such an electric combination.

