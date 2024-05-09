San Diego weekend arts events: A new spin on 'Thelma and Louise'; Richard Keely and more

Top picks

'TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix'

Theater | Moxie Theatre and Diversionary Theatre, two of San Diego's most beloved and adventurous small theaters, are joining forces to produce this world-premiere musical. Playwright and lyricist EllaRose Chary and composer and lyricist Brandon James Gwinn take the iconic and tragic friendship of Thelma and Louise and turn it into the beginning of an anthemic, queer empowerment story.

Chary said they wanted to answer one question when it comes to diverse representation: "Why do strong female characters always gotta die?" In this musical, the collaborators set out to flip the script — beginning with the moment our iconic road trip characters plummet off the road into the Grand Canyon, except this time they survive.

"We're not going to do that same thing again, and we're not going to bury our gays, and we're not going to bury our strong women, and we're not going to cancel our queer television shows after one season. We're gonna get to see what happens next," Chary said.

There's a "riot grrrl" band, with the musicians serving as full-fledged characters on stage. For the world premiere, Sophia Araujo-Johnson is "T" and Sara Porkolob is "L." Directed by Sherri Eden Barber.

Details: Event information. On stage May 9 through June 2. Diversionary Theatre, 4545 Park Bvld. #101, University Heights. $25-$70.

Richard Keely: 'Lookout' and more at Bread and Salt

Visual art | This Saturday is Barrio Art Crawl, so in addition to a massive block party and self-guided art tour along Logan Avenue, you can skip over a few streets to Bread and Salt for several new art exhibits throughout many of their galleries, plus a panel discussion in the Brick Room event space.

Courtesy of Richard Keely "Untitled #20" from the "scout" series is a 2023 work of papier-mache, resin and steel by Richard Keely.

Influential local sculptor, installation artist and educator Richard Keely will open a new solo show at Bread and Salt's main gallery. Keely's work is industrial, minimalist and geometric, with lots of suspended or mounted circular shapes. I've also lost count of the number of times Keely's name has come up in interviews over the years as an influence on students and emerging artists.

Opening at Best Practice is Tijuana photographer Monice Arreola's "Echoes of Abandonment: Photographs of Utopia," which is a series of photography chronicling abandoned housing projects in Tijuana.

Monica Arreola / Best Practice A work from photographer Monica Arreola's "Echoes of Abandonment: Photographs of a Utopia" series is shown and will be on view at Best Practice at Bread and Salt through June 15, 2024.

At Athenaeum Art Center, the San Diego State University Art Council Scholarship Exhibition will be on view, spotlighting the work of five student artists. And Max Daily's always-delightful and always-strange "Oslo Sardine Bar" will be set up in the Not An Exit gallery.

Details: Event information. 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Bread and Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights. Free.

Peel Lit Reading: Akari Komura, Ilana Waniuk, Amy Sara Carroll, Ana Carrete and Adam Strauss

Books, Poetry | This new local indie reading series continues with a new slate of writers and performers. In addition to poets and writers Amy Sara Carroll, Ana Carrete and Adam Strauss, the reading will feature Akari Komura, an interdisciplinary artist, writer and composer, who will perform with violinist Ilana Waniuk. This reading series held its first two events at the now-closed Lang Books in North Park, but will now be at Libélula Books.

Details: Event information. 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Libélula Books, 950 S 26th St., Barrio Logan. Free.

GI Film Festival San Diego: 'Westermann: Memorial to the Idea of Man If He Was an Idea'

Film, Visual art | The GI Film Festival San Diego presents a screening of a 3D documentary feature about the life and work of H.C. (Cliff) Westermann, surrealist artist, marine ... and acrobat. The documentary is narrated by Ed Harris.

I will moderate a panel discussion after the film, which screens at the Museum of Photographic Arts at San Diego Museum of Art in Balboa Park. Panelists include Steve Dilley, executive director and founder of The Veterans Art Project, and Diana Donaldson, an artist, art collector and friend of Westermann.

Details: Event information. 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 10. MOPA@SDMA, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park. $10.

'Latine Entretejida / Interwoven'

Visual art | Visions Museum of Textile Arts, an always-free fiber arts space in Liberty Station, will show a new multi-part exhibition with work by four Latina textile artists Irma Sofia Poeter, Olivia Arreguin, Marisa Raygoza and Mely Barragán. It's a designated World Design Capital event.

The artists will be on-site for the public opening reception and will participate in a panel discussion.

Work by Carolina Betancourt will be added to the "Latine Entretejida" exhibit in late July.

Details: Event information. Opens with a reception and artists' talk 1-2 p.m. Saturday, May 11. On view May 11 through Oct. 5. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visions Museum of Textile Arts, 2825 Dewey Road, Suite 100, Liberty Station. Free.

Bodhi Tree Concerts: 'The Falling and the Rising'

Music, Theater, Opera | Zach Redler and Jerre Dye's opera, cut from San Diego Opera's recent season due to budgetary reasons, will now have its San Diego premiere thanks to Bodhi Tree Concerts. The opera is the story of a soldier's imagined dreamscape as she's stuck in a coma, and is informed by extensive interviews with veterans at Walter Reed Medical Center. Musical direction is by Karen Keltner and stage direction is by Kym Pappas.

Details: Event information. 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, May 10-12 at Point Loma Assembly, 3035 Talbot St., Point Loma. $25-$60.

San Diego New Music: 'The Sounds of Community'

Music | Woodwind performer, conductor and professor Ellen Weller will be spotlighted at this San Diego New Music production. Weller will be supported by a bunch of local stars in classical and experimental, improvisational music, including trumpeter Stephanie Richards, percussionist Nathan Hubbart, bassist Mark Dresser, violinist Kris Apple and more. They'll perform Weller's "1918" for "piano, winds and community" — that means you, the audience. Before the show, audience members will be given a color-coded sticker and taught a sound to make, and when to make it.

Details: Event information. 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 10. Athenaeum Music and Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. $12-$30.

More local art and culture

The Hill Street Country Club and Queer Surf Present: 'Gaza Surf Club'

Film | "Gaza Surf Club" is a 2016 documentary that followed a group of surfers in Palestine for five years. In partnership with Queer Surf, The Hill Street Country Club will host a screening along with Palestinian food for sale. Event information. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9. The Hill Street Country Club, 530 S. Coast Hwy., Oceanside. $0-$10 donation-based.

La Jolla Music Society Community Arts Open House

Music, Dance, Family | The La Jolla Music Society will open their doors to the public this weekend for a series of mini performances and workshops in music and dance, plus artmaking activities for kids. Drummers Without Borders, Alyssa Junious, Malashock Dance and more will appear throughout the event. Event information. 1-5 p.m. Saturday, May 11. La Jolla Music Society, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Free (RSVP required).

'Next to Normal'

Theater | Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt's 2010 Pulitzer-winning play "Next to Normal" explores the complicated impact on a mother's long battle with bipolar disorder on a seemingly typical family. Oceanside Theatre Company's production, directed by Frankie Errington. Event information. May 10 through May 26. Sunshine Brooks Theatre, 217 N Coast Hwy., Oceanside. $20-$50.

'Kuchipudi': Traditional Indian Dance Performance for Children

Dance, Family | Kuchipudi is a type of traditional South Indian dance that's both athletic and rooted in folklore and storytelling. This kid-centered event includes a performance, artmaking activities and Indian food. Event information. 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Mission Valley Branch Library, 2123 Fenton Pkwy., Mission Valley. Free.