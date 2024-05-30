San Diego weekend arts events: San Ysidro stories, North Park Music Fest and robot opera

This weekend in the arts in San Diego: visual art inspired by elders' oral histories; opera inspired by robots and organized labor; emerging choreographers; ultramarathoners; comics and storytelling; oceans and music; live music picks and some highlights from the North Park Music Fest.

Top picks

'Cuéntame'

Visual art | Curated by Yvette Roman and Natalia Ventura, this Far South, Border North project will be on view at The Front Arte & Cultura for just one week, June 1-7. It's a community project, featuring the work of nine emerging artists that have used art to gather the stories of elders in San Ysidro. The collaborators worked with the residents of San Ysidro's Villa Merced senior living community over the course of a year. The exhibit will include visual art inspired by the interviews, as well as audio recordings and texts.

Details: Event information. Opens with a reception from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, June 1. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Front Arte & Cultura, 147 W. San Ysidro Blvd., San Ysidro. Free.

Courtesy of North Park Music Festival Crowds and performers are shown in a previous North Park Music Festival, shown in an undated photo.

North Park Music Festival

Music, Rock, Indie, Hip-hop | This popular music fest returns to the North Park Mini Park next weekend. Bands and performances will take up three stages in the area, and the music starts at 4 p.m. on Friday and 12 p.m, on Saturday. You can find the full lineup here, and visual schedule here.

<a href="https://jackiemendoza.bandcamp.com/album/galaxia-de-emociones" data-cms-ai="0">Galaxia de Emociones by Jackie Mendoza</a>

My highlights include Jackie Mendoza, Particle Kid, Rain on Fridays and Please Ask For Paul on Friday; and Louis XIV, Rebecca Jade & the Cold Fact, Young Lions and Ric Scales on Saturday. Bring the whole fam: Kids 18 and under are free with a parent or guardian.

Details: Event information. 4 p.m. Friday, May 31 and 12 p.m. Saturday, June 1. North Park Mini Park, $45-$60. Kids free.

San Diego Dance Theater: Emerging Choreographer Showcase

Dance, Contemporary | Not only can you watch new dances from the region's finest emerging choreographers, you also get to vote on the winners. San Diego Dance Theater will present eight works of choreography from the finalists: Eliana Krasner, Jayden Pagsolingan, Patrick Li and Lauren Lee, Natalie Koski-Karell, Tanz Tanz Revolution, Ranier Martinez, Emily Deskin and Julia Elbert and Nick McGhee.

Details: Event information. 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, June 2. Winners announced after the 8 p.m. performance. Light Box Theater, 2590 Truxtun Rd. #205, Liberty Station. $15.

Courtesy of Project [BLANK] Carolyn Chen, shown in an undated photo, is the composer of the new chamber opera "The Robots."

Project [BLANK]: 'The Robots'

Music, Theater, Opera | This world-premiere chamber opera by composer Carolyn Chen follows a gang of robot factory workers that attempt to unionize and liberate themselves from a mega-corp. Audience members can bring their own colander robot hat to join the robot army themselves. Project [BLANK] productions are always boundary-pushing, unique and skillfully performed, so expect a wild and talented ride.

Details: Event information. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 31-June 1; and 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2. Bread and Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights. $15-$25.

Courtesy of the artist "TERRA" installation by Fernando Casasempere at Casa de América in Madrid, Spain. Undated image.

Art of Elan: Ocean Music Action Family Concert

Music, Visual art, Kids | Local chamber group Art of Elan is partnering with Ocean Music Action for a series of concerts. This free program, held in the outdoor May S. Marcy Sculpture Garden at the San Diego Museum of Art, is inspired by the earthy sculptures of Fernando Casasempere — including a piece that is newly installed in the garden. Kids will have a chance to join in on a singalong and get up close to some of the instruments

Ocean Music Action's mission is to pair concerts with climate actions. For this event, the group will be joining a Surfrider Foundation beach cleanup from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday morning in the Ocean Beach area. More details here.

Details: Event information. 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1. San Diego Museum of Art Sculpture Garden (behind Panama 66), 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. Free/RSVP.

'The Endless Mile'

Film, Sports | San Diego filmmaker Rebecca Barnes will screen her documentary short, "The Endless Mile," about her father, ultramarathoner Jimmie Barnes. At the age of 85, he attempted to set a world record by covering 114 miles in 48 hours around a track — an extreme feat of mental and physical endurance. The screening of the short film will also include a brief Q&A with the filmmakers.

Details: Event information. 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 2. Digital Gym Cinema, 1100 Market St. downtown. $15.

Larry & Joe

Music, Classical, Folk | The sounds of both joropo and bluegrass music will take over the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla with two performances from Larry & Joe, otherwise known as Venezuelan Larry Bellorín and North Carolina's Joe Troop. The duo is known for their blend of Venezuelan and Appalachian folk music. Performances are at the La Jolla Music Society's JAI cabaret-style space.

Details: Event information. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1. La Jolla Music Society, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $53+.

Truth in Comedy

Storytelling, Comedy, Visual art | This relatively-new-to-San Diego series merges storytelling with stand-up comedy and visual art. It begins with three storytellers, who will each be followed by a comic performing a set based on that story. At the end of the night, a visual artist will display works based on the three stories. Storytelling is such a connective art form — sharing a vulnerable story between storyteller and audience — and to layer in and derive humor and visual art is a fascinating spin. Two performances, with different storytellers, comics and artists each night.

Details: Shows are 8 p.m. Friday, May 31 and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Tenth Avenue Arts Center, 930 Tenth Ave., East Village. $20-$25.