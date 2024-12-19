Think you can't dance? Get up and try these tips in our comic. We dare you!

A few years ago, I picked up dancing again after many years of taking a break. I was surprised how happy and free it made me feel, in addition to the physical workout. Now I want to share that wonderful feeling with others.

I asked experts to share their best advice on how to dance. Anyone can do it, and no special shoes or skills are required — except, of course, really great music. (Spotify tells me I'm having an "Indie Sleaze Strut Pop" moment, whatever that means.)

As you read this comic, follow each step — and you'll be moving and grooving in no time.

This comic was edited by Malaka Gharib and Beck Harlan. The visual editor is Beck Harlan.

