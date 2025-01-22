5 free places to celebrate Lunar New Year 2025 in San Diego

Lunar New Year is a time for friends and family to come together and celebrate a fresh start and new opportunities. The holiday is traditionally commemorated by the Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and other Asian American Pacific Islander communities.

Lunar New Year is tied to the lunar calendar, and we’re entering the Year of the Wood Snake.

In Chinese culture, the snake is referred to as the "little dragon" and is associated with attributes, such as intuition, introspection and refinement. People born in the Year of the Snake are often considered charming, graceful and cool-headed in situations of crisis.

Across the world, more than a billion people will celebrate Lunar New Year beginning on Jan. 29 with fireworks, lion dances and lucky red envelopes filled with money (known as "hóngbāo" in Chinese and "bao lì xì" in Vietnamese). The length of celebrations varies, but typically, they last about 15 days.

Here’s a list of some of KPBS’ picks to ring in the Year of the Snake in San Diego County over the next three weekends.

San Diego Public Library

Branches across the San Diego Public Library system are hosting a variety of Lunar New Year activities. From lion dance performances and lectures to themed crafts and story time for kids, there’s something for everyone. For a full list of events, visit the library’s website .

San Diego Lunar New Year Festival

Join Little Saigon San Diego at their Lunar New Year Festival in City Heights. Highlights of the celebration include lion dances, food vendors and cultural displays. There will also be several contests for phở and boba eating, chopstick skills and pet costumes. More information is available here

Details: Jan. 24-26. Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park, 4455 Wightman St., City Heights. Free.

Dontel Ford Photography / SDTết Carnival rides are shown at the San Diego Tết festival on Feb. 17, 2024

San Diego Tết Festival

The San Diego Tết Festival is put on by the Vietnamese American Youth Alliance every year. It’s a massive celebration of Vietnamese culture through food, performances, lion dancing, carnival rides and cultural displays. Check out the full schedule here .

Details: Jan. 31-Feb. 2. NTC Park at Liberty Station. 2455 Cushing Road, Point Loma. Free entry (rides and games require paid tickets).

San Diego Chinese New Year Fair

Since 1983, the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association has put on a Chinese New Year Fair in downtown San Diego. The event features lion and dragon dances, taiko drum performances, traditional food vendors and crafts. More information can be found here .

Details: Feb. 8-9.Third Avenue and J Street, downtown. Free.

Balboa Park Chinese New Year Fair

The House of China at Balboa Park’s International Cottages is hosting a Chinese New Year Fair to celebrate the Year of the Snake. Attendees can expect lion dances, Chinese food, cultural performances, calligraphy demonstrations and crafts. More information is available here .