San Diego weekend arts events: South Bay Zine Fest, 'The Drawing Show' and origami

Kerry Soori McEachern: 'Of Love and Light' and PARISA Projects: 'Prelude to Resonance'

Visual art | The California Center for the Arts Escondido (CCAE) recently opened two interesting exhibits in its museum space. PARISA Projects, helmed by curator Parisa Majidy, showcases contemporary Persian artists in "Prelude to Resonance" and rotates the art pieces weekly, with each cycle structured around a theme.

Rancho Santa Fe artist Kerry Soori McEachern's "ONENESS" is a sculpture made of vividly colored origami flowers and peace-inspired texts. It was previously on view at the San Diego International Airport. Also on display is another installation by McEachern, a striking series of textile panels suspended from above, each inscribed with a poem.

More info : On view through March 15. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. CCAE Museum, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido. Free-$12.

South Bay Zine Fest

Books, Comics, Pop Culture, Visual art | The first South Bay Zine Fest will take place in Chula Vista this Sunday, featuring dozens of artists, publishers, zinemakers and vendors from the region and beyond. The event will also host several panel discussions, including "Making Zines Punk Again" with Andi Dukleth, Attiba Royster and Emily Rocha, as well as a session on making collaborative zines with Laurie Moorhead.

Founder Maxwell Scheller's pathway to zines was through comics and his popular Game Boy photography. Using a vintage Game Boy console camera (and a matching portable printer), he photographs people he meets at fan and comic conventions, then collects the photos into a printed zine.

Scheller said curiosity is fundamental to zines for both creators and readers.

"Maybe we ask, what do these people have to say? Why do they put so much effort into putting this on paper and getting it printed? Maybe this is just something that gets us thinking," Scheller said.

More info : 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. Illusion Hall, 281 Third Ave., Chula Vista. Free.

Courtesy of ICA San Diego Dutch artist Afra Eisma's exhibit "Hush," now on view at ICA San Diego-Central, is her first solo show in the United States. Chamber music group Art of Elan will perform works that are in conversation with the exhibit on Feb. 23, 2025.

Art of Elan: 'A Collective Breath' and Afra Eisma: 'Hush'

Music, Visual art | Art of Elan will perform music inspired by the forthcoming exhibit "Hush" by Afra Eisma, which opens this weekend at ICA San Diego-Central. One of the featured pieces, "In the Interest of Communication" by Christina Courtin, was written for violinist Kate Hatmaker and cellist Alex Greenbaum, who will perform it live.

More info : 6 p.m. Feb. 23. ICA San Diego-Central, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park. $12.51-$28.52.

'The Drawing Show'

Visual art | The 25th anniversary of "The Drawing Show" is now on view at the San Diego Central Library's art gallery, celebrating one of the most immediate, versatile and revelatory visual art mediums. Artists in this exhibit include Celeste Byers, Hugo Crosthwaite, Neil Kendricks, Annalise Neil, David Peña, and more. (Note: The art gallery is open daily but has slightly different hours than the main library.) An opening reception will take place this Saturday.

More info : 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. On view through May 4. San Diego Central Library Art Gallery, 330 Park Blvd., downtown. Free.

'3 Summers of Lincoln'

Theater | The world premiere of "3 Summers of Lincoln," a musical by Joe DiPietro, Daniel J. Watts and Crystal Monee Hall, debuts at La Jolla Playhouse in previews this week. The plot centers on the three historic meetings between Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln as they envision a future without slavery. Tickets are selling fast, so checking March showtimes or following La Jolla Playhouse's Instagram Stories for last-minute releases may be your best bet. KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando spoke with Watts, and you can read that story here.

More info : Feb. 18 - March 30. La Jolla Playhouse, 2910 La Jolla Village Drive, UC San Diego.

Preston Swirnoff The flour silos in Bread & Salt's Silo Room are shown in an undated photo.

Preston Swirnoff: 'SILO Chords'

Music | Composer and installation artist Preston Swirnoff will present a site-specific performance and piece at Bread & Salt, featuring the San Diego New Verbal Workshop choral group. The composition is designed for the venue’s recently reopened Silo Room, which houses massive flour silos previously used when Bread & Salt operated as a bakery over 100 years ago. The event also includes refreshments and DJs from Particle FM.

More info : 7 p.m. Feb. 22. Bread & Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights. $20.

Salty Series: 'Estate Sale'

Visual art, Film, Music | Project [BLANK] returns to Bread & Salt with its "Salty Series" of experimental performance works. This month, filmmaker Valerie Jackson presents "Estate Sale," a surreal installation that reconstructs their apartment using video, animation, live music and photography. This is not a timed performance but rather a drop-in exhibit.

More info : 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Bread & Salt, 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights. $15/pay what you can.

Brian Sherwin / Forest Avenue Press Ari Honarvar is shown in an undated photo. Her book "A Girl Called Rumi" was published Sept. 21, 2021.

'From the Maw' Reading Series: Ari Honarvar and Katie Manning

Books, Poetry | The Point Loma Nazarene University graduate creative writing program is launching a new reading series in Ocean Beach. Each event will spotlight prominent writers supported by a group of students in the program. The inaugural reading features Ari Honarvar, author of "A Girl Called Rumi," and Katie Manning, author of the poetry collections "Tasty Other," "Hereverent" and more.