San Diego's own gym + English teacher couples

By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Reporter/Host, The Finest
Published August 29, 2025 at 12:45 PM PDT
Taylor Swift embraces Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22.
John Locher
/
AP
Taylor Swift embraces Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the team's Super Bowl win on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The couple recently announced their engagement.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post with the caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

That got us thinking: Do we have San Diego’s own gym + English teacher couples? Whether you’re dating, engaged, or married, we’d love to hear your story.

How did you meet? Was it in the classroom, the weight room, or somewhere totally unexpected? What makes your relationship unique? Share a photo if you’d like. We might even follow up for a quick interview. We’ll highlight some of the best local stories that show how love between English and gym teachers is thriving right here in San Diego.

Bonus if you’re actually both teachers, but feel free to interpret “gym teacher” and “English teacher” in whatever way fits your love story — Taylor and Travis did!

_

Julia Dixon Evans
Julia Dixon Evans hosts KPBS’ arts and culture podcast, The Finest, writes the KPBS Arts newsletter, produces and edits the KPBS/Arts Calendar and works with the KPBS team to cover San Diego's diverse arts scene.
