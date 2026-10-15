KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Wild Parrots Of Ocean Beach

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

On this episode of KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO, we consider the wild parrots of Ocean Beach. Where did they come from? How did they get here? We take a trip back in time to discover over San Diego's once-famous "Honeymoon Bridge.” Plus: remembering the days of San Diego's Rock and Roll Radio, and things you've sent in and emailed "About San Diego!"

This park is a great place to see the wild parrots of Ocean Beach and Point Loma. Best time to see small flocks of them flying by is early morning or late afternoon. There are estimated to be anywhere from 100 to 350 Mexican Red-Headed Amazon Parrots living in nearby palm trees. Their playful screeching has become part of the soundscape of these beach communities.

Watch On Your Schedule: "The Wild Parrots Of Ocean Beach" is available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

The Wild Parrots of Ocean Beach. Where did they come from? How did they get here? We take a trip back in time to discover over San Diego's once-famous "Honeymoon Bridge." Plus: Remembering the days of San Diego's Rock and Roll Radio.

Ken Kramer reveals hidden mysteries about San Diego. Visit KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO on Facebook.

This Emmy-winning show is a collection of stories about the history and people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see every day. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it.