Border & Immigration

San Diego’s Migrant Welcome Center to close next week, months after opening

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Contributors: Carolyne Corelis / Video Journalist
Published February 16, 2024 at 5:26 PM PST

SBCS, the organization running the Migrant Welcome Center in San Diego, says its finite resources have been stretched to the limit after a surge in the number of migrants seeking assistance.

As a result, SBCS said it is closing the center on Thursday, Feb. 22.

That’s unwelcome news for the partner agencies that have been working with them.

Migrants have been waiting as long as 36 hours for flights out of San Diego International Airport. This man slept on the floor near baggage claim while waiting for his flight.
Border & Immigration
RELATED: Migrant advocates say county-funded center is mismanaged and lacks transparency
Gustavo Solis

“We have been given very little notice to plan for a response,” said Al Otro Lado executive director Erika Pinheiro.

Her organization has been providing family reunification services at the center.

She’s frustrated it's already closing after opening last October.

“The Migrant Welcome Center was supposed to address the issue of street releases in San Diego County,” she said.

Before the center opened, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents would drop migrants at transit centers throughout the region, and nonprofits set up makeshift welcome centers with services nearby.

Migrants and asylum-seekers cross into the United States from Tijuana, Mexico, through the El Chaparral crossing, walking up its iconic white ramp on their way to make their asylum claim on May 12, 2023. Full story <a href="https://www.kpbs.org/news/border-immigration/2023/05/12/border-remains-in-relative-calm-as-title-42-ends">here</a>.
Border & Immigration
RELATED: Mobile app for asylum seekers has improved, but inequities remain
Gustavo Solis

Like Al Otro Lado, Immigrant Defenders Law Center is one of the groups that worked at the makeshift centers and the location run by SBCS.

“What we really need is long-term planning,” said the organization's managing attorney Paulina Reyes-Perrariz.

The County of San Diego set aside $6 million in funds for SBCS to operate the welcome center over the past six months — but those funds have run out.

Reyes-Perrariz is asking for financial accountability and transparency.

“We still have not received information of how the money was spent,” she said.

Supervisor Jim Desmond was the lone vote against additional funding for the Migrant Welcome Center in December. He said he’s glad to see it ending.

“It is unsuitable for the county of San Diego to continue to foot the bill for a federal government issue,” Desmond said.

SBCS declined an interview.

A family from Peru tries to stay warm under blankets while waiting to be processed by immigration authorities near Boulevard, Jan 3. 2023.
Border & Immigration
RELATED: San Diego's remote border region is now a destination for US-bound migrants from around the world
Sofía Mejías-Pascoe
Cody Dulaney
Zoë Meyers
Philip Salata

In a statement President and CEO Kathie Lembo said they knew the county funding was for “a limited time.”

The statement also said SBCS would work with the county and their partners to try to find a way to keep the center open to prevent “hundreds of individuals a day from being stranded in San Diego without the support they need to continue their journey.”

The nonprofit partner agencies said many of the people at the center were coming from open-air migrant camps near Jacumba and San Ysidro.

They said there are now a lot of unknowns for how migrants will be moved throughout San Diego County.

Tags

Border & Immigration BorderImmigration
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
Jacob Aere
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
