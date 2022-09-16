San Diego County unemployment increases to 3.4% in August

San Diego County's unemployment rate increased to 3.4% in August, up from a revised 3.1% in July, according to the latest figures released by the state Employment Development Department.

August's unemployment rate was considerably less than August 2021's rate of 6.5%. Last month's rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.1% for California and 3.8% for the nation during the same period.

According to the EDD, between July and August, nonfarm employment increased by 6,600 jobs, from 1,509,300 to 1,515,900. Agricultural jobs increased by 200 month-over-month.

Government led all industry sectors in month-over gains with 3,100 jobs added. Local government — up 4,300 — accounted for all of the increase, as state and federal governments posted job losses of 1,100 and 100, respectively.

Leisure and hospitality gained 2,200 jobs, all in accommodation and food services. Arts, entertainment, and recreation jobs decreased by 100.

Other gains were reported in professional and business services — up 1,200 — construction — up 1,000 — other services — up 400 — and manufacturing -- up 300. Employment in mining and logging remained unchanged.

Trade, transportation and utilities led all month-over job losses with 600, followed by financial activities with 500, educational and health services with 400 and information jobs losing 100.

Between August 2021 and August 2022, nonfarm employment increased by 59,600 -- around 4.1% growth. Agricultural employment increased by 600 jobs year-over-year -- from 9,300 to 9,900.

Leisure and hospitality led the year-over increase, adding 25,300 jobs. Accommodation and food services saw an upswing of 20,800 jobs, where food services and drinking places employment increased by 17,400 jobs.

During the year, professional and business services experienced job growth of 14,300,

Additional year-over employment growth were also reported in government with 6,300, other services with 5,300, trade, transportation, and utilities with 4,400, construction with 4,100, educational and health services with 3,100 and information with 300. Employment remained unchanged in mining and logging.

Year-over employment losses occurred in financial activities — down 2,200 — and manufacturing — down 1,300.