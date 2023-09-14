Average San Diego County gas price rises more than 2 cents

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday 2.4 cents to $5.597.

The average price has risen 48 of the past 52 days, increasing 64.8 cents, including 2.7 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price rose 35 consecutive days, dropped three of the next four days and increased 12 of the past 13 days.

The average price is 16.5 cents more than one week ago, 39.2 cents higher than one month ago and 21.6 cents above what it was one year ago. It has dropped 83.8 cents since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose 1 cent to $3.858, the seventh consecutive increase since a run of six decreases in seven days totaling 2.4 cents ended Sept. 7 when it was unchanged.

The national average price is 5.5 cents more than one week ago, seven- tenths of a cent more than one month ago and 15.5 cents higher than one year ago. It has dropped $1.158 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.