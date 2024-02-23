Bidder registration opens for San Diego County 2024 property tax auction

County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister has announced bidder registration is open Friday for the 2024 online property tax auction, with 468 properties for sale.

"The properties for sale have been in tax default for five or more years," McAllister said. "In accordance with the California Revenue & Taxation Code, it's time to get the properties back on the tax roll generating revenue for public services.

"Our online system makes it simple to research and bid on a variety of properties across San Diego County," he said.

Anyone can bid during the online property tax auction from March 22- 27. To participate, bidders must register before March 14 at the Treasurer-Tax Collector's tax auction website.

Interested bidders must also submit a refundable $1,000 deposit and a non-refundable $35 processing fee.

"We opened with 58 residential or commercial properties, 356 timeshares and 54 parcels of land for sale," McAllister said. "The county stands to bring in $3,800,000 in tax revenue if all the properties are sold for the minimum bid.

"Potential bidders who want to receive email reminders about deadlines are encouraged to sign up for e-notifications at sdttc.com," he said.

All sales are final. Owners of the auctioned properties can still avoid going to sale; they have until 5 p.m. on March 21 to redeem their parcels and pay all taxes and fees owed, a statement from McAllister's office read.

According to the county, before the sale, every effort is made to contact the owners of these properties to notify them about the impending sale.