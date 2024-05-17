Though unemployment dipped to 4.1% in April, San Diego remains above the national average

The unemployment rate in San Diego County decreased to 4.1% in April, down from a revised 4.4% in March, but above the year-ago estimate of 3.2%, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

April's rate compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.8% for California and 3.5% for the United States during the same period.

Between March 2024 and April 2024, total nonfarm employment in San Diego County increased from 1,556,700 to 1,562,700, a gain of 6,000 jobs. Agricultural employment added 600 jobs.

Leisure and hospitality led monthly employment gains, with 2,600 jobs added. The majority of this increase was seen in accommodation and food services, which grew by 2,200.

According to the EDD, five additional sectors saw improvements in employment. Private education and health services increased by 1,800 jobs, with nearly 89% of the swell from health care and social assistance — up 1,600. Government also added 1,800 jobs and construction, financial activities, and trade, transportation, and utilities saw a combined increase of 1,300 jobs.

On the other side, three industry sectors saw monthly contractions. Manufacturing lost 800 jobs, professional and business services lost 500 and information lost 200.

Compared with April 2023, total nonfarm employment increased by 14,000 and agricultural employment grew by 100.

These gains were led by private education and health services, with 15,600 jobs added, 88% of which came in the subsector of health care and social services.

Six other sectors saw gains: leisure and hospitality, with 5,400; government, with 5,200; and the remaining 4,700 split among construction, other services, trade, transportation, utilities, and mining and logging.

Four sectors saw year-over-year employment losses: professional and business services, with 9,500 lost; manufacturing, with 4,100; financial activities, with 2,000; and information, with 1,300.