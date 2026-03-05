San Diego weekend arts top picks: Soul, noir detectives and zombie spiders

Visual arts

Aaron Kramer: 'Sense of Wonder'

I love the way certain kinds of found-object sculptures can fascinate both art aficionados and inquisitive kids alike. Aaron Kramer's uniquely constructed assemblage and kinetic works evoke nostalgia and a surreal curiosity.

March 7 through Aug. 23 | Oceanside Museum of Art, 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside | Free-$15 | MORE INFO

Art Gallery Month

Thirteen private galleries across San Diego are participating in this year's Art Gallery Month, celebrating the role of private, nonmuseum art spaces in the creative ecosystem — and each are free for visitors to browse. Each gallery either has a current exhibit on view or will open one during the month. Exhibits worth a visit this weekend include "Fluid Visions" at PHES Gallery in Carlsbad; "Under One Sky" at Sparks Gallery downtown (with a reception from 5-8 p.m. Sunday); "The Crow Show" at The Studio Door in Hillcrest; and "WIP: An Au-TOY-biography with Zard Apuya" at Thumbprint Gallery in La Jolla.

March 1-31 | Multiple locations | Free | MORE INFO

Dia de Mujer Exhibition: 'Exquisite Potential'

Courtesy of The Front "Paisaje Encorpada," by Monica Loss, is part of "Exquisite Potential" at The Front in San Ysidro, on view March 7 through May 9, 2026.

This year's annual Día de Mujer exhibition prompted artists to explore surrealist practices and the power of "collective mythmaking." Curated by Ariana Torres, the show features work from invited artists Kerianne Quick, Georgina Treviño, Aidelen Montoya, Sarah García, Akiko Surai, Helena Westra, Ari Bird and San Diego's Poet Laureate Paola Capó-García. Artists selected from the open call include Avia Rose Ramm, Ana Violeta Horta, Alexandra Carter, Elizabeth Rooklidge and many more.

Opening reception: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 7. On view through May 9 | The Front Arte y Cultura, 147 W. San Ysidro Blvd., San Ysidro | Free | MORE INFO

'The Medium Is the Message'

A new collaboration between Space 4 Art and Art Produce is curated by John Dewey and Andie Round of Material Projects DTLA. The result of an open call for art, it features work that toes the line between material and aesthetics, where form matters as much as content. Artists include Annie Claflin, Beliz Iristay, Bridget Rountree, David Fobes, Elijah Rubottom, Helena Westra, Jaya Darriet, Joe Riley and Meghan Augustine

JenMarie Landig JenMarie Landig's "Barragan" (2025). Maha Bazzari Maha Bazzari's "Suspended Geometries."

Opening reception: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 5. On view through April 2 | Art Produce, 3139 University Ave., North Park | Free | MORE INFO

JenMarie Landig and Maha Bazzari: 'UnGrounded'

Artists and collaborators JenMarie Landig and Maha Bazzari will open a new exhibit of paintings and photography that explore the idea of bridges, edges and tethers — both real and intangible. Bivouac Ciderworks will host the show in its Adventure Lodge space. In addition to the opening reception, the artists will also host a sound bath, discussion and workshops throughout the month.

Opening reception: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, March 6. On view March 3-31 | Bivouac Ciderworks Adventure Lodge, 3980 30th St., North Park | Free | MORE INFO

'Neighborhood Visualz' closing reception

MJ Pimentel Photography by MJ Pimentel.

Artists Oscar Cruz and MJ Pimentel will hold an artist talk during the closing reception for their film photography exhibit, "Neighborhood Visualz." The photographs capture the richness of the Barrio Logan neighborhood, and the entire exhibition was acquired by the Dean Collection.

4-7 p.m. Sunday, March 8 | Por Vida, 2148 Logan Ave., Barrio Logan | Free | MORE INFO



Music

Brahms Festival

The San Diego Symphony wraps up its Brahms Festival with two concerts this weekend. Each performance includes "Violin Concerto in D Major (Op. 77)." Friday's show spotlights his "Symphony No. 4," and Saturday, "Symphony No. 3." Rafael Payare conducts, with violinist Leonidas Kavakos.

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 6-7 | Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown | $42-$125 | MORE INFO

'Soul Sunday'

The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego’s free Second Sunday programming joins forces with Soul Sunday to spotlight live music from local soul and jazz musicians and DJ sets inside the galleries. Don't miss family-friendly programming throughout the day for the museum's Play Day festivities.

2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 8 | MCASD, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla | Free | MORE INFO

'Celebrating Schumanns'

Greater San Diego Music Coterie will perform music by both Clara Schumann and Robert Schumann, directed by Dr. Angela Yeung. Pieces include choral works by both composers, an aria by Clara and duets from Robert.

2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8 | All Saints Episcopal Church, 625 Pennsylvania Ave., Hillcrest | Free | MORE INFO

Books and storytelling

Hi-Res Edition 002: Live Stories, Art, Music and Magazines

San Diego's Hi-Res art and literary magazine, Hi-Res, continues its new monthly live storytelling series. This month's storytellers are Ramel Wallace, Dinah Poellnitz and Edgar Ontiveros Medina. The event is part of San Diego Made First Thursdays.

6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 5 | San Diego Made Factory, 2031 Commercial St., Logan Heights | Free | MORE INFO

Maynard Okereke: 'Zombie Spiders and Asteroid Blasters'

The Library Shop's new location in Mission Hills will host an event with Maynard Okereke, aka the Hip-Hop MD , about his book "Zombie Spiders and Asteroid Blasters." It's equal parts book talk and science demo, ideal for ages 8-14, but all are welcome. Okereke's book is a jam-packed exploration of fun facts and unusual natural, scientific and technological phenomena.

11 a.m. Sunday, March 8 | Library Shop, 925 W. Washington St., Mission Hills | Free | MORE INFO

Dance

City Ballet of San Diego Dancers from City Ballet of San Diego are shown in a previous performance of "Rhapsody in Blue."

'Rhapsody in Blue'

First performed by City Ballet of San Diego in 2021, resident choreographer Geoffrey Gonzalez's "Rhapsody in Blue" is an athletic and expressive interpretation of Gershwin's familiar music. Dancers will also perform Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's "Ecliptic," a ballet that features giant golden hoops, and the local premiere of Christopher Wheeldon's "The American," set to music by Dvořák. This weekend's performances are at the Balboa Theatre, with a Wednesday, March 11 show at California Center for the Arts, Escondido.

8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7-8 | Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown | $39-$99 | MORE INFO

Theater

San Diego Theatre Month

Hosted by the San Diego Performing Arts League (which runs the popular discount ArtsTix site), San Diego Theatre Month offers discounted theater tickets for more than 30 shows throughout the region. Shows are divided into four price points: $15, $30, $45 and two-for-$45. Generally, all you need is to enter the code SDTM26 during checkout from the venue's usual ticketing system.

Highlights include Backyard Renaissance's "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf" ($30), New Village Arts' "Matt and Ben" ($30, opening March 27), Broadway San Diego's "The Notebook: The Musical" ($45), Cygnet Theatre's "Somewhere Over the Border" ($45), North Coast Rep's "The Maltese Falcon" ($45) and Trinity Theatre's "Parallel Universe of Humanity" (two for $45, opening March 14). Find the full list of shows and details here .

March 1-31 | Multiple locations | $15-$45 with code SDTM26 | MORE INFO

'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?'

Backyard Renaissance presents Edward Albee's 1962 play centering around a faculty party that rapidly, drunkenly spirals, unearthing the messiness of marriage, work, aging and friendship — all set in a small New England college town. Directed by Coleman Ray Clark and Francis Gercke.

Through March 21 | Tenth Avenue Theater, 930 Tenth Ave., downtown | $15-$50 | MORE INFO

'The Maltese Falcon'

Matthew Salazar-Thompson's adaptation of Dashiell Hammett's "The Maltese Falcon" spins comedy into the pioneering crime fiction blueprint, following the hard-boiled detective Sam Spade as he tries to solve the mystery of a falcon statuette against a backdrop of 1920s San Francisco.

Through April 5 | North Coast Repertory Theatre, 987 Lomas Santa Fe., Ste. D, Solana Beach | $53.50+ | MORE INFO

Film

'The Chronology of Water'

Kristen Stewart's directorial debut is an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir, "The Chronology of Water," starring Imogen Poots. Lidia finds solace in competitive swimming as she escapes an abusive home and later turns to writing as she navigates her way through her childhood trauma, a fragmented memory and fresh grief.

March 6-11 | Digital Gym Cinema, 1100 Market St., downtown | $9-$13 | MORE INFO

Festivals and more

Candlewood Arts Festival

This monthlong festival of public art in the Borrego Springs desert features site-specific installations, performances, video screenings and more. Five main projects — Star Montana's "Washand Spirituals," Jesse Monsher's "Unwinding," Karla Diaz's "Unity Project," Ako Castuera's "Water Seeks a Body" and Gerald Clarke's "Desert Dance" — will be on view throughout the month. Saturday's opening day kicks off with a morning Unity Walk led by Diaz. Don't miss a performance activation of Clarke's work at 2 p.m. at Galleta Meadows and a 4 p.m. reception at Studio West featuring youth artists from Borrego Springs High School and a total of 50 artists on view. After the reception, screenings of Montana and Monsher's video and sound art works take place in the amphitheater behind the Borrego Springs Library. You might even spy some desert flowers while you're there.

8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 7 | Multiple locations, Borrego Springs | Free | MORE INFO

North Park Community Fair

North Park has a new regular street festival with local art, handmade goods and books, presented by Verbatim Books and Visual Art & Supply. This month's theme is Creator Fair, celebrating the creative community in San Diego, including artists and writers, small presses, crafters and zines.

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, March 7 | North Park Way and Ray St., North Park | Free | MORE INFO

Open House San Diego 2026

Tour some of San Diego's architectural gems and innovations in design in the annual Open House San Diego (OH San Diego) event — and take a peek inside architect and designer studios. This year's sites for self-guided tours are in East Village, Civic Center, Little Italy, Bankers Hill and North Park. A wrap party is 4-7 p.m. at Tecture in Barrio Logan.