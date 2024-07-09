Kroger, Albertsons announce stores that would be sold under merger
Kroger and Albertsons Tuesday released a list of 579 stores that would be sold off under a proposed mega-merger of the grocery giants, including 63 locations in California.
The vast majority of the California locations are in Southern California.
According to Bloomberg, Kroger CEO sent a memo to employees at all of the affected stores notifying them of the plans to spin off the locations to C&S Wholesale Grocers if the merger goes through. All employees are expected to be able to maintain their employment with C&S, officials have said.
The merger is being challenged by the Federal Trade Commission, which claims the proposed $24.6 billion merger would lead to higher grocery prices through a reduction in marketplace competition, and also potentially negatively affect workers.
Kroger has denied such claims, insisting that no stores, distribution centers or manufacturing facilities would be closed, and claiming that "customers will benefit from lower prices and more choices" through the merger.
The United Food and Commercial Workers union, which represents grocery workers, issued a statement Tuesday saying it continues to oppose the merger.
"Today's announcement changes nothing," according to the union. "The merger is not a done deal, far from it. We remain focused on stopping the proposed mega-merger for the same reasons we have stated since it was first announced over 20 months ago — because we know it would harm workers, it would harm shoppers, it would harm suppliers and communities, and it is illegal. The merger proposal was rejected in January and February by the Attorneys General from the states of Colorado and Washington and the Federal Trade Commission. We applaud their actions. They have been in possession of this proposed divestiture list, made public today by the companies, for months and that did not change their opposition to the proposed merger.
"These legal challenges to the proposed merger are moving forward with hearings beginning at the end of July and scheduled to go through September."
San Diego County stores that would be sold are:
- Vons - 6951 El Camino Real, Carlsbad
- Vons - 3439 Via Montebello, Carlsbad
- Vons - 2606 Del Mar Heights Road, Del Mar
- Albertsons - 2899 Jamacha Road, El Cajon
- Pavilions - 7544 Girard Ave, La Jolla
- Pavilions - 3850 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego
- Vons - 11986 Bernardo Plaza Dr, San Diego
- Vons - 1702 Garnet Ave, San Diego
- Vons - 2495 Truxtun Road Ste 100, San Diego
- Vons - 9643 Mission Gorge Road, Santee
- Albertsons - 543 Sweetwater Road, Spring Valley
California stores that would be sold off in the proposed merger are:
- Vons - 5671 Kanan Road, Agoura Hills
- Pavilions - 9467 W Olympic Blvd, Beverly Hills
- Pavilions - 1110 W Alameda Ave, Burbank
- Vons - 301 N Pass Ave, Burbank
- Vons - 820 Arneill Road, Camarillo
- Albertsons - 200 E Sepulveda Blvd, Carson
- Vons - 185 E 17th St, Costa Mesa
- Pavilions - 11030 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City
- Albertsons - 33601 Del Obispo St, Dana Point
- Albertsons - 7201 Yorktown Ave, Huntington Beach
- Albertsons - 16600 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach
- Vons - 500 E Manchester Blvd, Inglewood
- Vons - 3233 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta
- Vons - 78271 Hwy 111, La Quinta
- Pavilions - 600 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach
- Albertsons - 1500 N H St, Lompoc
- Vons - 1820 Ximeno Ave, Long Beach
- Vons - 11322 Los Alamitos Blvd, Los Alamitos
- Albertsons - 3901 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles
- Vons - 3118 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles
- Vons - 3461 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
- Vons - 1430 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
- Vons - 6571 W 80th St, Los Angeles
- Pavilions - 29211 Heathercliff Road, Malibu
- Vons - 410 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Manhattan Beach
- Pavilions - 4365 Glencoe Ave, Marina del Rey
- Vons - 2039 Verdugo Blvd, Montrose
- Albertsons - 730 Quintana Road, Morro Bay
- Albertsons - 541 S Reino Road, Newbury Park
- Pavilions - 2660 San Miguel Dr, Newport Beach
- Pavilions - 1000 Bayside Dr, Newport Beach
- Albertsons - 9022 Balboa Blvd, Northridge
- Vons - 17380 Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades
- Albertsons - 42095 Washington St, Palm Desert
- Albertsons - 1751 N Sunrise Way Ste 1, Palm Springs
- Vons - 4733 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs
- Pavilions - 7 Peninsula Ctr, Palos Verdes Peninsula
- Albertsons - 804 Avenida Pico, San Clemente
- Pavilions - 989 Avenida Pico, San Clemente
- Safeway - 1499 Washington Ave, San Leandro
- Vons - 1440 W 25th St, San Pedro
- Vons - 163 S Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara
- Pavilions - 1101 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach
- Pavilions - 14845 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks
- Vons - 25850 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch
- Vons - 4033 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Studio City
- Vons - 18439 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana
- Vons - 7789 Foothill Blvd, Tujunga
- Vons - 6040 Telegraph Road, Ventura
- Pavilions - 6534 Platt Ave, West Hills
- Pavilions - 8969 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
- Albertsons - 23893 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar