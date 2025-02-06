Average San Diego County gas price rises to highest amount since Oct. 30

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday to its highest amount since Oct. 30, increasing 1.7 cents to $4.609, one day after recording its largest increase since April 10, 2.2 cents.

The average price has risen nine times in 10 days, increasing 8.5 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose six consecutive days, dropped one-tenth of a cent Monday and resumed increasing Tuesday.

The average price is 7.4 cents more than one week ago and 9.2 cents higher than month ago but 9.8 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.826 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose 1.3 cents to $3.138, the third consecutive increase following a run of nine decreases in 11 days totaling 3.7 cents. It is 2.1 cents more than one week ago and 7.4 cents higher than one month ago but seven-tenths of a cent less than a year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.878 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.