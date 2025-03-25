Give Now
Economy

Legoland California plans park's first new indoor roller coaster for next year

By City News Service
Published March 25, 2025 at 11:22 AM PDT
The Legoland entrance is pictured, April 15, 2021.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
The Legoland entrance is pictured, April 15, 2021.

The owner of Legoland theme parks announced Tuesday that a new indoor roller coaster is coming to Legoland California next year.

London-based Merlin Entertainments said a matching coaster is being built at Legoland Florida for a combined cost of $90 million — the biggest attraction investment in the parks' histories.

"As we prepare to unveil this exciting new attraction designed, co-created and imagined by the amazing creative team at the Lego Group and the unmatched talent of our Merlin Magic Makers, we hope the mystery and anticipation adds to awesome thrills to come," Merlin CEO Fiona Eastwood said.

"These new coasters are unparalleled for Legoland Resorts, promising to elevate two of our premier Legoland Resorts to new heights, utilizing the latest technology and embracing the Lego DNA, as only we can do."

While details are sparse, the park will tease more information in the coming year, including what makes the ride "groundbreaking" for the parks, a Merlin statement said.

"This isn't just a ride, it'll be an exploration unlike any other," Legoland California Resort President Kurt Stocks said. "As the first roller coaster to be built in 20 years at Legoland California, we're sparing no expense to deliver the most innovative, interactive and captivating experience possible."

Economy North CountyBusiness
