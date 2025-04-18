San Diego County's unemployment rate drops to 4.2% in March

San Diego County's unemployment rate decreased to 4.2% in March, down from a revised 4.4% in February and above the year ago estimate of 4.1%, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

March's unadjusted unemployment rate was 5.3% for California and 4.2% for the nation during the same period.

Between February 2025 and March 2025, total nonfarm employment increased from 1,559,300 to 1,560,200, a gain of 900 jobs. Agricultural employment added 200 jobs.

Government jobs led all industries, gaining 2,400 jobs. All of these were in state government — 1,300 jobs — and local government — 1,100 jobs. No change was reported for federal employment.

Additionally, leisure and hospitality, private education and health services and other services were the three sectors to also post gains: 1,500 in leisure and hospitality and the other two combining for 1,200.

Conversely, six industries lost employment in the month-over data for a total of 4,200 lost. Trade, transportation and utilities lost the most with 1,900 followed by construction with 1,400.

In the year-over data, total nonfarm employment increased by 7,700 between March 2024 and March 2025, while agricultural employment fell by 200 jobs.

Private education and health service led all industries by adding 9,900 jobs. Government added 9,500 and leisure and hospitality gained 2,900.

However, seven industry sectors lost a total of 14,600 jobs, led by manufacturing, which lost 4,300. Professional and business services fell by 2,900. Trade, transportation, and utilities, construction, financial activities, information and other services made up the remainder of the job losses.