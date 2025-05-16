Give Now
Economy

San Diego County's unemployment rate drops to 4% in April

By City News Service
Published May 16, 2025 at 12:13 PM PDT
A help wanted sign is posted in the window of a Tierrasanta business. San Diego, Calif. March 31, 2022.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
A help wanted sign is posted in the window of a Tierrasanta business. San Diego, Calif. March 31, 2022.

San Diego County's unemployment rate decreased to 4% in April, down from a revised 4.2% in March and above the year-ago estimate of 3.8%, according to figures released today by the state Employment Development Department.

April's unadjusted unemployment rate was 5% for California and 3.9% for the nation during the same period.

Between March 2025 and April 2025, total nonfarm employment increased from 1,559,900 to 1,566,900, a gain of 7,000 jobs. Agricultural employment increased by 300.

Private education and health services led all employment gains over the month, recording an increase of 2,500 jobs. Of these, more than 90% was seen in health care and social assistance. Private educational services rose by 200 jobs.

Five other industries reported job gains, adding a combined 6,000. Leisure and hospitality increased by 2,000 jobs, followed by government with 1,800 jobs added.

Four sectors lost jobs over the month, losing a combined total of 1,500. The largest was in professional and business services, with 1,000 lost.

In the year-over picture, between April 2024 and April 2025, total nonfarm employment increased by 8,800, while agricultural employment fell by 200 jobs.

Private education and health services also led in this statistic, adding 11,000 jobs — 10,400 of which were in health care and social assistance.

Two other industries posted combined gains of 11,200: government, with 9,500 jobs added and 1,700 jobs from leisure and hospitality.

A total of seven industry sectors lost employment over the year, losing a total of 13,400 jobs. Manufacturing led here, posting a decline of 4,000, while professional and business services saw 3,900 jobs lost. Trade, transportation, and utilities, financial activities, information, construction, and other services made up the remainder.

Tags

Economy BusinessSan Diego
