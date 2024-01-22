Give Now
Education

Some San Diego County schools close due to flooding, power outages

By City News Service
Published January 22, 2024 at 1:19 PM PST
Rain on a windshiled on Mar. 1, 2023.
Erik Anderson
Rain on a windshiled on Mar. 1, 2023.

Citing student and staff safety during the storm, several San Diego County school districts changed schedules Monday.

Schools affected by the storm include:

  • Schools in the Jamul-Dulzura School District closed early due to flooding;
  • The Julian Union High School District canceled after-school ASSETs activities due to flooding;
  • The Monarch School dismissed students early due to a power outage; and
  • SDCOE Community Schools 37ECB, SOUL Academy, Bridges, and Escondido Community School will dismiss students early.

Parents/caregivers were asked to pick up their students as soon as it's safe to do so based on local weather conditions/alerts, according to a statement from the San Diego County Office of Education. Schools are communicating directly with families and will provide assistance to any students who need it.

Ongoing weather conditions may impact Tuesday's school schedules.

